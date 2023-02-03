ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Couples yoga

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Yoga can help clear your mind and maintain balance, but what if there were two of you?. On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn about their upcoming couple’s yoga event.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Girl Scout Cookies coming to NCFL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The final step before Thin Mints or Samoas grace your pantry shelf has happened. On Saturday, thousands of boxes were distributed at one Girl Scout Cookie drop-off location off of 53rd Avenue in Gainesville. Dozens of volunteers sorted the wide variety of baked goods into trucks, vans, and even U-Hauls that will go to four North Central Florida counties.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Weekend Roundup: AAU gymnastics in Alachua; Florida PGF softball at Champions Park

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida PGF had their Early Spring Super 40 Tourney in Newberry. The young hurlers and batters were ready to shake off the rust. The event took place at Champions Park throughout the past few days. Where 40 teams ranging from 10U to high school. It has a international connection with teams from Canada and Puerto Rico. A minimum of seven games would be played by each team. This tournament was a chance for players to practice. They are preparing for the weekend of the 18th, when the PGF Florida Fastpitch Classic officially kicks off the season.
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Teen from Marion County is missing

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen from Marion County is miss and endangered. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Aliyah Williams was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch located at 15833 North Highway 301 in Citra. She is believed to be heading south to Orlando...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Mayor’s Youth Council returns to High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A program to get young people involved in politics is back in an Alachua County city. The mayor’s youth council is returning to High Springs. This special council is made up of students from High Springs Community School, First Christian Academy, and Santa Fe High School.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Ocala activist Sylvia Jones dead at 72

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala activist Sylvia Jones, 72, died on Wednesday. A family member posted on her Facebook account thanking the community for support during their time of loss. They also say a celebration of life is being planned. Jones is an Ocala High graduate and known for her...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

NCFL art competition and exhibit are accepting submissions

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An art competition and exhibit in North Central Florida is now accepting submissions. Representatives from the City of Ocala are teaming up with Magnolia Art Xchange for a student and emerging artist exhibition. Artists will be split up into divisions based on experience. Submissions for the...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Human Library event highlights discrimination and prejuidice

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eleven speakers opened up to dozens of Gainesville residents during one interactive event. Altrusa Gainesville and the Alachua County Library District hosted this Human Library event at Santa Fe College’s Blount Hall off of University Avenue. The theme of this event was to “Unjudge someone.”...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gator men’s basketball team fall to Kentucky, 72-67

LEXINGTON, KY. (WCJB) - Florida was coming off their best win of the season vs No. 2 Tennessee as they hit the road against Kentucky on Saturday night. However, a low scoring first half came back to haunt the (13-10) Gators as the (16-7) Wildcats win 72-67. Florida has not won in Lexington, KY since February 2021.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

ACSO K-9 bites Hawthorne man after home break-in

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 unit was deployed for a reported home burglary late Friday night. ACSO was called after 28-year-old John Goodwin attempted to get into his grandfather’s house without permission. According to deputies, Goodwin knocked on his grandfather’s door repeatedly, asking...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

One Class at a Time: Sarah Crawford

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - February’s winner is Sarah Crawford from Keystone Heights Jr/Sr Highschool. “The special needs population has always had a special place in my heart,” Crawford is an ESE teacher and her passion for these students began in high school. “I’ve always been an ESE teacher. I had a girlfriend in high school whose sister was disabled, so I think that’s where the love of trying to help this population came from” said Crawford.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL

