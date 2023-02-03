Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent CrimePSki17Florida State
Two Missouri Children Found Safe in Florida after Nearly a Year of AbductioncreteHigh Springs, FL
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Couples yoga
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Yoga can help clear your mind and maintain balance, but what if there were two of you?. On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn about their upcoming couple’s yoga event.
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ben Sasse starts day one as the University of Florida’s 13th president on Monday. He was approved by the board of governors in November at a unanimous vote although a group of students, faculty and residents plan to protest his arrival Monday afternoon. Florida Tax...
WCJB
Girl Scout Cookies coming to NCFL
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The final step before Thin Mints or Samoas grace your pantry shelf has happened. On Saturday, thousands of boxes were distributed at one Girl Scout Cookie drop-off location off of 53rd Avenue in Gainesville. Dozens of volunteers sorted the wide variety of baked goods into trucks, vans, and even U-Hauls that will go to four North Central Florida counties.
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights 352 Ceramics Coating and Auto Detailing
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s get an up-close and personal look at a business that can keep your car looking clean inside and out. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz tell us more about 352 Ceramics Coating and Auto Detailing.
WCJB
Weekend Roundup: AAU gymnastics in Alachua; Florida PGF softball at Champions Park
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida PGF had their Early Spring Super 40 Tourney in Newberry. The young hurlers and batters were ready to shake off the rust. The event took place at Champions Park throughout the past few days. Where 40 teams ranging from 10U to high school. It has a international connection with teams from Canada and Puerto Rico. A minimum of seven games would be played by each team. This tournament was a chance for players to practice. They are preparing for the weekend of the 18th, when the PGF Florida Fastpitch Classic officially kicks off the season.
WCJB
Trenton mother is honoring late daughter with fundraiser for animal shelters
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Lynn Studstill started the “Kourtney’s hope for animals” event after her daughter Kourtney was killed in a mudding accident in 2018. Kourtney volunteered at a local animal shelter-- now Lynn is continuing her passion in her honor. “Kourtney was an animal person, she...
WCJB
Teen from Marion County is missing
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen from Marion County is miss and endangered. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Aliyah Williams was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch located at 15833 North Highway 301 in Citra. She is believed to be heading south to Orlando...
WCJB
Mayor’s Youth Council returns to High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A program to get young people involved in politics is back in an Alachua County city. The mayor’s youth council is returning to High Springs. This special council is made up of students from High Springs Community School, First Christian Academy, and Santa Fe High School.
WCJB
Ocala activist Sylvia Jones dead at 72
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala activist Sylvia Jones, 72, died on Wednesday. A family member posted on her Facebook account thanking the community for support during their time of loss. They also say a celebration of life is being planned. Jones is an Ocala High graduate and known for her...
WCJB
NCFL art competition and exhibit are accepting submissions
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An art competition and exhibit in North Central Florida is now accepting submissions. Representatives from the City of Ocala are teaming up with Magnolia Art Xchange for a student and emerging artist exhibition. Artists will be split up into divisions based on experience. Submissions for the...
WCJB
Thousands of car enthusiasts gathered for “Festivals Of Speed” car show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Thousands of car lovers were revved up for the “Festivals of speed” car show at the world equestrian center in Ocala. More than 200 unique and classic vehicles were on display for car enthusiasts across the state. “We don’t just have one kind of car,”...
WCJB
Human Library event highlights discrimination and prejuidice
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eleven speakers opened up to dozens of Gainesville residents during one interactive event. Altrusa Gainesville and the Alachua County Library District hosted this Human Library event at Santa Fe College’s Blount Hall off of University Avenue. The theme of this event was to “Unjudge someone.”...
WCJB
Leanne Wong’s two perfect 10.0′s lead UF gymnastics team past Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (WCJB) -Florida sophomore Leanne Wong scored a pair of perfect 10.0′s for the second time this season to lead the No. 2 Gator gymnastics team over No. 18 Arkansas on Friday night in Fayetteville. Wong earned perfect marks on both bars and beam as Florida prevailed, 197.875 to 197.400.
WCJB
Gator men’s basketball team fall to Kentucky, 72-67
LEXINGTON, KY. (WCJB) - Florida was coming off their best win of the season vs No. 2 Tennessee as they hit the road against Kentucky on Saturday night. However, a low scoring first half came back to haunt the (13-10) Gators as the (16-7) Wildcats win 72-67. Florida has not won in Lexington, KY since February 2021.
WCJB
ACSO K-9 bites Hawthorne man after home break-in
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 unit was deployed for a reported home burglary late Friday night. ACSO was called after 28-year-old John Goodwin attempted to get into his grandfather’s house without permission. According to deputies, Goodwin knocked on his grandfather’s door repeatedly, asking...
WCJB
One Class at a Time: Sarah Crawford
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - February’s winner is Sarah Crawford from Keystone Heights Jr/Sr Highschool. “The special needs population has always had a special place in my heart,” Crawford is an ESE teacher and her passion for these students began in high school. “I’ve always been an ESE teacher. I had a girlfriend in high school whose sister was disabled, so I think that’s where the love of trying to help this population came from” said Crawford.
WCJB
Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue respond to building fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville and Alachua County fire rescue crews were called to Bear Archery in Gainesville in response to a fire alarm Around 1:10 a.m. Monday. A total of 24 firefighters responded to the fire. It took them about 40 minutes to contain the fire according to officials.
WCJB
Alachua County Jail gets new leadership: lieutenant, captain of security, more
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office announced big changes in leadership at their Department of the Jail Friday afternoon. Detention Officer Jon Hoover was promoted to Acting Captain of the Security Operations Division. Sergeant Jerrayllius Roams was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in the Security Operations...
