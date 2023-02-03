ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rigzone.com

Saudi Arabia Unexpectedly Raises Oil Prices for Next Month

Saudi Arabia unexpectedly raised oil prices for its main market of Asia, while also lifting those for US and European customers. The moves came despite crude prices having fallen about 7% this year, as rising interest rates in the US and Europe counter optimism about a rebound in China’s demand following the ending of coronavirus lockdowns.
OilPrice.com

Saudi Arabia Surprises Markets By Increasing Oil Prices To Asia

On Monday, Saudi Arabia raised the official selling price of its flagship crude going to Asia in March. The hike, which was the first in six months, was due to expectations of a rebound in Chinese demand. Saudi oil giant Aramco lifted the price of its flagship Arab Light grade...
rigzone.com

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall

Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
OilPrice.com

U.S. Oil Is Replacing Russian Crude In EU Markets

As the EU contends with the lack of Russian crude oil as a result of its restrictions on crude oil imports and the G7's price ceiling on Russian crude oil, the amount of U.S. crude oil being exported to Europe has increased significantly in recent months. And it is expected...
WANE-TV

Here’s why gas prices have shot up in the past month

(GasBuddy) For the fifth straight week, the nation’s average gas price has increased, climbing 9.7 cents from a week ago to $3.49 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 33.3 cents from a month ago and 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 5.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.65 per gallon.
ARKANSAS STATE
agupdate.com

Fertilizer prices down, but likely to rise as planting season approaches

The U.S. has seen some relief on fertilizer prices in January, down about 20 percent for most products, which is not as much as producers hoped for. However, Bryon Parman, NDSU Extension agricultural finance specialist, said the same issues that caused prices to go up are still there, and prices will likely rise as the 2023 planting season approaches.
MINNESOTA STATE
OilPrice.com

Iran To Help Venezuela Overhaul Major Refinery Complex

Venezuela’s Paraguana refinery complex is soon to begin a 100-day overhaul to reclaim its crude distillation capacity, anonymous Reuters sources suggested on Friday, with work set to be completed as a joint effort by Venezuela’s PDVSA and National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC). Iran’s assistance with...
OilPrice.com

Technical Fault Forces Huge Norwegian Oilfield Offline

Oil production at Norway’s huge Johan Sverdrup 1 oilfield was halted on Monday due to a technical fault and reduced power supply, the operator of the field, Norwegian energy major Equinor, said. Production at the field, which can pump up to 535,000 barrels per day (bpd), was stopped after...
Washington Examiner

Summer warning: Gas over $4, oil at $180

Enjoy those slightly cheaper gas prices now because come summer, experts are predicting a huge price jump, likely back over $4 a gallon. Oil analyst Steven Kopits said that oil markets are being driven by changing factors, such as:. The war in Ukraine is likely to drive up demand. Second,...
OilPrice.com

Tidal Energy To See Major Expansion This Decade

Energy companies and governments are picking up the pace of the development of tidal energy operations in 2023, as countries worldwide look to diversify the renewables mix in a response to growing energy insecurity. Tidal power, a long-neglected green energy option, has finally gained greater traction in recent years, as governments look for innovative ways to meet their climate targets over the coming decades. This year, several countries have big plans for new tidal power projects, which will see the world’s tidal energy capacity grow significantly.

