Goldman Sachs sees oil prices heading to $100 a barrel by the third quarter of 2023 amid China reopening
Goldman Sachs expects oil prices to jump to $100 a barrel by the third quarter of 2023. The bank said China's reopening was likely to add 1.6 million barrels a day in demand to the market. Goldman's Nikhil Bhandari said supply was unlikely to keep up after underinvestment in recent...
rigzone.com
Saudi Arabia Unexpectedly Raises Oil Prices for Next Month
Saudi Arabia unexpectedly raised oil prices for its main market of Asia, while also lifting those for US and European customers. The moves came despite crude prices having fallen about 7% this year, as rising interest rates in the US and Europe counter optimism about a rebound in China’s demand following the ending of coronavirus lockdowns.
Oil slumps on economic data, stronger U.S. dollar
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Thursday as U.S. industrial-linked factory orders dipped, while the dollar strengthened, making crude more expensive for non-American buyers.
OilPrice.com
Saudi Arabia Surprises Markets By Increasing Oil Prices To Asia
On Monday, Saudi Arabia raised the official selling price of its flagship crude going to Asia in March. The hike, which was the first in six months, was due to expectations of a rebound in Chinese demand. Saudi oil giant Aramco lifted the price of its flagship Arab Light grade...
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
rigzone.com
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
OilPrice.com
U.S. Oil Is Replacing Russian Crude In EU Markets
As the EU contends with the lack of Russian crude oil as a result of its restrictions on crude oil imports and the G7's price ceiling on Russian crude oil, the amount of U.S. crude oil being exported to Europe has increased significantly in recent months. And it is expected...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
WANE-TV
Here’s why gas prices have shot up in the past month
(GasBuddy) For the fifth straight week, the nation’s average gas price has increased, climbing 9.7 cents from a week ago to $3.49 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 33.3 cents from a month ago and 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 5.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.65 per gallon.
agupdate.com
Fertilizer prices down, but likely to rise as planting season approaches
The U.S. has seen some relief on fertilizer prices in January, down about 20 percent for most products, which is not as much as producers hoped for. However, Bryon Parman, NDSU Extension agricultural finance specialist, said the same issues that caused prices to go up are still there, and prices will likely rise as the 2023 planting season approaches.
Is the U.S. Headed for a Gas Shortage?
Gas prices have risen for the fifth straight week, and another Russian oil ban is expected to go into effect February 5.
OilPrice.com
Iran To Help Venezuela Overhaul Major Refinery Complex
Venezuela’s Paraguana refinery complex is soon to begin a 100-day overhaul to reclaim its crude distillation capacity, anonymous Reuters sources suggested on Friday, with work set to be completed as a joint effort by Venezuela’s PDVSA and National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC). Iran’s assistance with...
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
OilPrice.com
Technical Fault Forces Huge Norwegian Oilfield Offline
Oil production at Norway’s huge Johan Sverdrup 1 oilfield was halted on Monday due to a technical fault and reduced power supply, the operator of the field, Norwegian energy major Equinor, said. Production at the field, which can pump up to 535,000 barrels per day (bpd), was stopped after...
Washington Examiner
Summer warning: Gas over $4, oil at $180
Enjoy those slightly cheaper gas prices now because come summer, experts are predicting a huge price jump, likely back over $4 a gallon. Oil analyst Steven Kopits said that oil markets are being driven by changing factors, such as:. The war in Ukraine is likely to drive up demand. Second,...
OilPrice.com
Tidal Energy To See Major Expansion This Decade
Energy companies and governments are picking up the pace of the development of tidal energy operations in 2023, as countries worldwide look to diversify the renewables mix in a response to growing energy insecurity. Tidal power, a long-neglected green energy option, has finally gained greater traction in recent years, as governments look for innovative ways to meet their climate targets over the coming decades. This year, several countries have big plans for new tidal power projects, which will see the world’s tidal energy capacity grow significantly.
Gas Prices Are Rising Fastest in These Five States
Gas prices are rising in the majority of the U.S., with higher costs attributed to milder winter weather and higher fuel taxes in some states.
