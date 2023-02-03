Read full article on original website
Bull Of The Day: SoundHound (SOUN)
SOUN - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and it sports an F for Value and a D for Growth. This stock soared 43% on Friday as investors embraced a bevy of AI stocks. Let’s explore more about this company in this Bull of The Day article.
3 Auto Stocks Poised to Deliver Q4 Earnings Beat
We are entering the peak of the fourth-quarter earnings season for the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector and the picture thus far looks pretty decent despite supply chain issues and economic worries that the space is grappling with. So far this earnings season, five S&P sector components — namely Tesla, PACCAR, General Motors, Ford and Cummins have come up with quarterly numbers. Tesla, PACCAR and General Motors not only managed to pull off a comprehensive beat but also witnessed year-over-year growth in the top and the bottom lines. Meanwhile, Ford and Cummins missed earnings estimates but witnessed year-over-year growth in profits and sales.
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 6th
CCS - Free Report) is a home building and construction company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 28.0% downward over the last 60 days. 3M (. MMM - Free Report) is a diversified technology firm with manufacturing operations across the globe and serves...
Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What to Expect
LUMN - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $3.74 billion, suggesting a fall of 22.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 13 cents per share, indicating a 74.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Our projection for the top and bottom line is $3.585 billion and 4 cents per share, respectively.
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 6th
WNC - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America and it specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
Is a Surprise Coming for Ares Capital (ARCC) This Earnings Season?
ARCC - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Ares Capital is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for ARCC in this report.
ATI's Earnings In Line With Estimates in Q4, Revenues Beat
ATI Inc. (. ATI - Free Report) reported earnings of $76.9 million or 53 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2022 against a loss of $29.8 million or 23 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s net sales...
Tyson Foods (TSN) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Increase
TSN - Free Report) posted first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with the bottom line falling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declining year over year. Nevertheless, the top line increased and beat the consensus mark. Quarter in Detail. Adjusted earnings came in at 85 cents per share, falling short of...
Affiliated Managers (AMG) Q4 Earnings Beat on Lower Expenses
AMG - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 economic earnings of $7.28 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.03. The bottom line grew 19.3% from the prior-year number. Our estimate for economic earnings per share was $6.45. Results were aided by lower expenses, partly offset by a decline in...
AI Mania: 3 Rare Pure Plays to Monitor
AI - Free Report) has garnered widespread attention from users and investors after the viral rollout of the AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT. To give you an idea of how successful the launch has been, ChatGPT is now the fastest consumer app to reach 100 million active users – taking just two months to reach the milestone. As a result of the meteoric rise to popularity, privately held ChatGPT creator OpenAI has secured more than $10 billion in investments from.
5 Stocks to Watch From the Prospering Multiline Insurance Industry
MET - Free Report) , American International Group Inc. (. HIG - Free Report) and Old Republic International (. ORI - Free Report) . Accelerated digitalization will help in the smooth functioning of the industry. The solid capital level of the multiline insurers will fuel merger and acquisition (M&A) activities....
Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
ENPH - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 7 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 16.82%. Enphase Energy has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.76%, on average. Factors to Note. Strong...
Amcor (AMCR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
AMCR - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 7, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.64 billion, indicating growth of 3.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus mark for quarterly earnings currently stands at 18 cents, in line with the prior-year quarter. The estimate has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.
This 'Strong Buy' Steel Stock Enters Powerful Uptrend
While many commodity stocks have pulled back off the highs from last year, the bullish run for steel stocks remains well intact. In fact, as we’ll see, this group has recently broken out and is one of the areas leading the way in 2023. Some investors may feel conservative...
Analyzing Disney Stock with Q1 Earnings Looming
DIS - Free Report) shares have climbed 27% to start 2023 with the company scheduled to release its first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings report on Wednesday, February 8. After such an impressive and extensive rally, the report will be critical to any further upside left in Disney stock in the near term. And investors may be pondering what lies ahead for the media and entertainment conglomerate.
Can Top-Line Growth Aid Clearfield's (CLFD) Q1 Earnings?
CLFD - Free Report) is scheduled to release fiscal-first quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 2, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company beat adjusted earnings by 42 cents. The specialist in fiber management for communication service providers is expected to report high year-over-year revenues. The upside is likely to be driven by innovation in fiber broadband deployment and customer-centric approach to reducing the complexity of deployment operations by limiting time and resources.
Ensign Group (ENSG) Shares Down 2% Since Q4 Earnings Release
ENSG - Free Report) have lost 1.7% since it reported fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2. Despite suffering from an escalating expense level, the quarterly results received an impetus from strong segmental contributions and consistent improvement in occupancies. An optimistic 2023 outlook for revenue and earnings per share (EPS) also remains noteworthy.
Lear (LEA) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, '23 View Upbeat
LEA - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.81 per share, surging from $1.22 recorded in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.54 per share. Higher-than-expected earnings across both business segments led to the outperformance. In the reported quarter, revenues increased...
Top Stock Reports for ConocoPhillips, Medtronic & PayPal
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including ConocoPhillips (COP), Medtronic plc (MDT) and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
New Analyst Coverage Puts Spotlight on These 3 Stocks
AIT - Free Report) , Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (. NEWT - Free Report) are some stocks that have seen new analyst coverage lately and are therefore expected to attract investors' attention. Coverage initiation of a stock by analyst(s) usually portrays higher investor inclination. Investors, on their part, often assume that...
