Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law
New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.
I visited a discount store that sells Amazon and Target returns, and it felt like treasure hunting. Here's what I found.
The discount store contained bins of random items. It was exhausting to sift through them, but overall a fun and surprisingly exhilarating experience.
Check Your Wallet for These $1 Bills - They May Be Worth Up to $150,000
Before you spend that $1 bill in your wallet, do a little research. You may be sitting on a lot more cash than you think. Coin and currency collectors in the US are willing to pay up to $150,000 in search of rare $1 bills with a particular printing error from the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing.
Millions of Hawks, But Few Like the One Spotted in Upstate NY!
Natalie Aldrich was outside birdwatching and enjoying the outdoors in Upstate New York over the weekend when she spotted something in a tree that seemed a little bit unusual. Unable to make it out, she went in for a closer look. What was it?. "At first," she said, "I thought...
Lobster Served In New York State Restaurants Might Not Be Lobster
Valentine's Day is right around the corner. You may be planning to spend your hard-earned money to enjoy a lobster dish with your sweetheart at a fancy schmancy New York restaurant, but, is it really lobster? According to Tasting Table, you might not be getting what you paid for. According...
Upstate New York Castle Turned Restaurant, Want to Dine In A Dungeon?
Are you looking for a unique dining experience? I am talking about the food, the atmosphere and the adventure of sharing a meal in a space unlike any other you have visited. I'm talking about dinner in a real-life castle right here in New York State. Scroll through the pictures...
Andrew Cuomo goes powerboat shopping after making $5.1M from COVID book
Andrew Cuomo is luxury-boat shopping — after earning $5.1 million in a COVID-19 book deal hammered out amid a stunning wave of daily virus deaths at nursing homes and adult-care facilities. New York’s scandal-scarred ex-governor, who was busy writing about the pandemic while he was supposed to be fighting it in 2020 — was filmed jauntily browsing pricey powerboats in Manhattan last week, footage posted on his YouTube channel showed. The 65-year-old pol is seen checking out the New York Boat Show at the Javits Center while fawning over the expensive water toys with money earned on on the backs of dying...
NYC grocery stores consider locking up food due to rampant theft; workers are 'traumatized'
Amidst a string of serial robberies, local New York City grocery store owners warn that food may join the list of goods kept behind locked doors.
What New York’s Laundry Detergent Ban Means for Some Popular Brands
The question of just how safe laundry detergents are has been hotly debated over the past few years. For instance, some say laundry pods are bad for the environment. Some even suggest detergents are one way clothing could be killing you. But the recent move by the state of New York escalates those concerns into law.
New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To Upstate New York
If New York City's Mayor gets his way the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York will soon see an influx of migrants. New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to send migrants arriving in New York City to Upstate New York. New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To...
Gov. DeSantis to Deal the Final Blow to Disney World in Florida
Photo byPhoto 117093513 © Pressfoto | Dreamstime.com. Disney is facing another round of political troubles in Florida. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants a special legislative session to ratify the government's decision to strip Disney of jurisdiction over the Reedy Creek Improvement District.
New York Parent Gets Ticket, Dirt Bike and 15-Year Old Grounded?
Have you ever been the kid that does something your parents told you not to do repeatedly? Were there ever police involved? Did your parents ever get a ticket because of it?. What could possibly go wrong if you're a 15-year-old, just 'minding your own business' while riding your dirt bike? There's no way you could possibly get into legal trouble for that, right?
Don't Miss This in NYC: A Black-owned coffee company, an unforgettable elm tree, locations from 'Fort Apache, The Bronx'
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars
The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are. It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit. New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.
