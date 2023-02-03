ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law

New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.
New York Post

Andrew Cuomo goes powerboat shopping after making $5.1M from COVID book

Andrew Cuomo is luxury-boat shopping — after earning $5.1 million in a COVID-19 book deal hammered out amid a stunning wave of daily virus deaths at nursing homes and adult-care facilities. New York’s scandal-scarred ex-governor, who was busy writing about the pandemic while he was supposed to be fighting it in 2020 —  was filmed jauntily browsing pricey powerboats in Manhattan last week, footage posted on his YouTube channel showed. The 65-year-old pol is seen checking out the New York Boat Show at the Javits Center while fawning over the expensive water toys with money earned on on the backs of dying...
Q 105.7

New York Parent Gets Ticket, Dirt Bike and 15-Year Old Grounded?

Have you ever been the kid that does something your parents told you not to do repeatedly? Were there ever police involved? Did your parents ever get a ticket because of it?. What could possibly go wrong if you're a 15-year-old, just 'minding your own business' while riding your dirt bike? There's no way you could possibly get into legal trouble for that, right?
Q 105.7

New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars

The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are. It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit. New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.
tourcounsel.com

Boulevard Mall | Shopping center in New York State

Boulevard Mall is a shopping center located north of the city of Buffalo at the western edge of the Town of Amherst in Erie County, New York, United States. The name derives from its location on Niagara Falls Boulevard (U.S. Route 62), which divides Amherst from the Town of Tonawanda. Boulevard Mall features a gross leasable area of 904,000 square feet (84,000 m²).
AMHERST, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Country 106.5 WYRK

Buffalo, NY
10K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Country 106.5 WYRK plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wyrk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy