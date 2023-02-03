Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming’s Blood Pressure Sure To Rise With New Tipping Rules?
If you're prone to get a little twisted when it's recommended to pay people for not really doing anything, then get ready for that blood pressure to rise. New York Magazine has recently released new rules for tipping and they're a little ridiculous. The first new 'rule' is crazy... 20-25%...
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Upworthy
Artist creates hilarious comics capturing the life of retail workers, and it's so relatable
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on February 15, 2022. When life gets hard, sometimes the best way to cope is to laugh at your own problems. And let's face it, these are some pretty bleak times and we could use some humor. Stephen Beals has been drawing from everyday issues to create art that is both funny and in some ways dark. Beals has always had a deep interest in comics and has been working "out of pure love for the art form," reported Bored Panda. He titles his comics "Adult Children" and said it was because "adulthood seems to be a myth we tell children in order to get them to behave." Beals draws from all walks of life and into everyday situations in the retail sector. The retail industry is one of the most overworked and underpaid sectors in America, and many employees are becoming disillusioned with not just work but also life.
Debra Jo Rupp, Wilmer Valderrama, Topher Grace And More Of The OG Gang Responded After That '90s Show Landed Early Renewal From Netflix
Debra Jo Rupp, Wilmer Valderrama, Topher Grace and more OG That '70s Show stars responded to That '90s Show's early renewal from Netflix.
Man Walking Backwards Sparks Claims of a Glitch in the Matrix
Just going for a totally normal human walk around the park...
"Skinamarink" feels different for anyone who grew up in an abusive household
"Skinamarink," the experimental and somewhat plot-less horror film by Kyle Edward Ball that was just released on Shudder, is being lauded by many viewers as the scariest movie ever made. But for some, including myself, a movie that centers on waking up in your home as a child to find your parents missing feels more like a wish fulfilled than anything else.
Fastest growing app in history: ChatGPT trumps TikTok and Instagram
ChatGPT may have surpassed 100 million monthly active users at the end of January, making it possibly the fastest-growing app in history, according to a report by Swiss banking giant UBS viewed by Business Insider (Feb .02). ChatGPT doubled its monthly active users since December, when it had around 57...
Upworthy
25 times people saw something so hilarious they had to screenshot it
More often than not, we are taking screenshots during the day whenever we find something hilarious on social media. And then, like an unconscious habit, we immediately share them with our friends or family groups. These hilarious screenshots could be anything from Instagram Stories to newspaper snippets or even some comments on a post. It is perhaps one of the best ways to make everyone laugh and spend some time talking about it. On Reddit, people have shared some funniest screenshots on the platform and trust us, they are gold. The posts include comical layouts, conversations and various other hilarious screenshots. They are sure to make you laugh out loud, but more than that, you will be able to relate to each of them.
Shoppers Who Stand All Day Compare Reese Witherspoon's Go-To Workout Sneakers to ‘Walking on Clouds’
Picking the right workout shoe is a complicated matter. Runners, walkers, and lifters alike have concrete preferences when it comes to fit, weight, and brand, and will stand by their go-to pair for years. Take Reese Witherspoon, for instance: The actress frequently dabbles in different legging brands, swapping between Spanx, Outdoor Voices, and more. However, she’s stayed true to the Hoka Clifton 8 sneakers for years, and it’s easy to see why.Awarded a seal of approval from the American Podiatric Medical Association, this specific style was designed to protect wearers from injury. The thick, tractioned rubber sole remains durable against...
Walmart Introduces A Breakup Teddy Bear For Valentines: Sparks Online Debate
Walmart, one of the largest retailers in the world, has recently released an animated singing and dancing teddy bear that has received mixed reactions from shoppers. Valentine's Day is around the corner, and people are looking for unique and creative gifts for their special someone. Walmart, one of the largest retailers in the world, has recently released an animated singing and dancing teddy bear that has received mixed reactions from shoppers.
inspiredbythis.com
Two Infinity and Beyond – A Toy Story Birthday Party
One of the main messages from Toy Story is to dream big and don’t be afraid to try new things. How inspiring to bring this idea and message to life for a child’s birthday party! The vendors of this event exceeded every little detail of the Toy Story world. You’ll find every character throughout, and in the most unique ways! We love the additions to the party, including the bounce house and the self serve candy wall. This is without a doubt, a show stopping Toy Story birthday party!
denver7.com
These popular Amazon joggers are a Lululemon dupe for just $29
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you’ve been eyeing some Lululemon joggers, but don’t want to...
technewstoday.com
How to Change Background on Safari
If you love customizing and personalizing everything under the sun, you’ll love this feature on Safari. To add more fun while browsing, you can change the background of the Start Page on this browser. But the catch here is that your iPhone needs to be iOS 15 or newer...
104.7 KISS FM
Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0