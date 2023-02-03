Read full article on original website
Holy Family University Awarded It’s On Us PA Grant from the Governor’s Office
For the sixth consecutive year, Holy Family University has been awarded the It’s On Us PA grant. The Pennsylvania Governor’s Office announced on Jan. 10 that Holy Family University is among the 39 Pennsylvania institutions of higher education that will receive grants to combat sexual violence on campus.
It’s a February Frenzy of SCORE Webinars to Help Your Business
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties has a wide range of February SCORE webinars to help small business owners achieve success with their business. How To Find Funding Opportunities For Black-Owned Businesses. Underused funding and financial opportunities are available to business owners in the Black community. In celebration of Black History...
underthebutton.com
Ice Spice to Receive Honorary Doctorate From Wharton Marketing Department
Isis Gaston, the artist more widely known as Ice Spice, will receive an honorary doctorate of Marketing Sciences from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania during a commencement ceremony at Franklin Field where she will address graduates of 2023 as well as all the munches in the crowd.
Quad
West Chester University’s Housing Crisis
On Friday, Dec. 9, West Chester University updated its students on whether or not they would have housing for the Fall 2023/Spring 2024 semester. It seems this decision on denying housing has affected a good proportion of students who are currently living in traditional housing on campus. As a result, this has left students scrambling to find alternative housing, such as apartments around West Chester and the university. Due to high demand and proximity, renting an apartment is through the roof. Those who cannot afford alternative housing are left with less than six months to find a place to live.
See Which Five Montco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in Pa. for 2023
Montgomery County is home to highly-ranked elementary schools. Niche recently released a list of the best public schools in the state for 2023. Here are the schools that made the list:. #2 The Souderton Charter School Collaborative. The Souderton Charter School Collaborative has 235 students in grades K–8. It also...
fox29.com
Mount Airy organization holds monthly workshops for teen boys to explore trade, entrepreneurial careers
MOUNT AIRY - A local program is jump starting the future for a group of young boys and, Saturday, they got to test their culinary skills, which will ignite a passion that could lead them to careers as chefs. This month, DiscoverYou invited longtime chef Andy Marin, who is also...
Arc of Chester County Hosts Meeting for Families Coping with Service, Staff Shortages
The Arc of Chester County in West Chester hosted a meeting Jan. 19 to discuss a severe shortage of staff and programs for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, reports the Media News Group for the Daily Local News.
Former Senator Andy Dinniman Raises $112,000 for Diversity Initiatives on Anniversary of Fredrick Douglass Speech
Former State Senator Andy Dinniman has surpassed his goal of $100,000 to create the Dinniman Together Fund: Diversity Inclusion & Equity Endowment at West Chester University (WCU).
Exton-Based A Haven to Make Its Work Come Alive at Host Annual Community Breakfast
A Haven, an Exton-based nonprofit dedicated to helping children who are grieving the loss of a loved one, will hold its annual Community Breakfast on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 8-10 AM at Estrella Tacos Y Mas in Downingtown. Tickets are $30, and all proceeds support grieving families in Chester County.
A Secret Yale Society Brought Berwyn Wrestler and Author Together for Lifelong Friendship
A new book by Will Schwalbe, author of the 2012 bestseller The End of Your Life Book Club, focuses on his longstanding friendship with Berwyn native and Haverford School graduate Chris Maxey, writes Gavin Newsham for the New York Post. We Should Not Be Friends: The Story of a Friendship...
CCCBI to Host Local Civics Bee in Partnership with Pennsylvania Chamber, CCIU
Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry is partnering with the Pennsylvania Chamber to host a regional Civics Bee on April 15, 2023, as part of the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s National Civics Bee. The National Civics Bee is an annual competition that encourages young Americans to engage in civics...
Happy Hour on Feb. 22 at Locust Lane Craft Brewery in Malvern to Benefit Chester County History Center
Locust Lane Craft Brewery in Malvern will host a happy hour with guest bartenders on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 5-8 PM. Proceeds will benefit the Chester County History Center. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy great beer and period costumes while supporting CCHC. Bring your good spirits and cash for the tip jars, as there will be a raffle and surprise gift for the biggest tipper.
Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Launches Valentine’s Day-inspired Consumer Marketing Campaign
The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Boards latest promotional campaign stresses romantic getaways around Feb.'s Valentine's Day. During the month of February, a traditionally slow travel period in the region, the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) is targeting partners, individuals, and families with a consumer marketing program promoting easy-to-plan romantic getaways and date ideas in Montgomery County.
Fishtown’s West enters at-large race
Donavan West, a Fishtown resident, has announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for City Council at large. West, 48, received his bachelor’s degree in Administration of Justice from Penn State University and his master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Eastern University. As the founder and president of...
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
Brumbaugh Wealth Management: Federal Tax Filing Season Has Started
The IRS announced that the starting date for when it would accept and process 2022 tax-year returns was Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. To speed refunds and help with tax filing, the IRS suggests the following:. Make sure you have received Form W-2 and other earnings information, such as Form 1099,...
Black Dolls Matter made by West Philadelphia native Mark Ruffin
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia doll maker is inspiring young children through play. Mark Ruffin is the founder of Black Dolls Matter."When a child sees a doll that reflects their beauty back, in them, there's something that happens," Ruffin said.The West Philadelphia native is making sure all little girls have a place in this world. He's the mastermind behind the inclusive doll collection. Ruffin remembers being told he could not make Black or brown dolls because, he was told, "Black dolls don't sell." He proved that was far from the case.After exhibiting at several tradeshows inside the Philadelphia Doll...
Tower Health Announces New Investor, Has Yet to Sell Brandywine Hospital
West Reading-based Tower Health, which owns Brandywine Hospital near Coatesville, is getting a new investor, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Houlihan Lokey is based in Los Angeles, and is going to work with newly appointed CFO Mike Eesley to underpin the financial structure of the nonprofit. Tower sold...
Already Popular in Lancaster, Cookie Company Coming to West Chester Chips Away at Competition
Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster-based cookie company that ships its products nationwide, is moving into the Philadelphia area, writes Maggie Mancini for PhillyVoice. The company is planning on opening a West Chester location before the end of the year and is also currently looking for a space in Philadelphia. “We...
Secure Your Spot for Valentine’s Day at These Chester County Restaurants
Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and there are plenty of places in Chester County to have a date night with that special someone, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. In West Chester, nothing says high-end like a filet mignon or a surf n’ turf feast at Pietro’s Prime. This steak house and seafood restaurant is the perfect place to spoil your soul mate. This family-run restaurant has earned many accolades. Guests can also sip on one of the many martinis, including pear-, watermelon-, or chocolate-flavored.
