Aston, PA

VISTA.Today

It’s a February Frenzy of SCORE Webinars to Help Your Business

SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties has a wide range of February SCORE webinars to help small business owners achieve success with their business. How To Find Funding Opportunities For Black-Owned Businesses. Underused funding and financial opportunities are available to business owners in the Black community. In celebration of Black History...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
underthebutton.com

Ice Spice to Receive Honorary Doctorate From Wharton Marketing Department

Isis Gaston, the artist more widely known as Ice Spice, will receive an honorary doctorate of Marketing Sciences from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania during a commencement ceremony at Franklin Field where she will address graduates of 2023 as well as all the munches in the crowd.
PENN, PA
Quad

West Chester University’s Housing Crisis

On Friday, Dec. 9, West Chester University updated its students on whether or not they would have housing for the Fall 2023/Spring 2024 semester. It seems this decision on denying housing has affected a good proportion of students who are currently living in traditional housing on campus. As a result, this has left students scrambling to find alternative housing, such as apartments around West Chester and the university. Due to high demand and proximity, renting an apartment is through the roof. Those who cannot afford alternative housing are left with less than six months to find a place to live.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Happy Hour on Feb. 22 at Locust Lane Craft Brewery in Malvern to Benefit Chester County History Center

Locust Lane Craft Brewery in Malvern will host a happy hour with guest bartenders on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 5-8 PM. Proceeds will benefit the Chester County History Center. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy great beer and period costumes while supporting CCHC. Bring your good spirits and cash for the tip jars, as there will be a raffle and surprise gift for the biggest tipper.
MALVERN, PA
VISTA.Today

Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Launches Valentine’s Day-inspired Consumer Marketing Campaign

The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Boards latest promotional campaign stresses romantic getaways around Feb.'s Valentine's Day. During the month of February, a traditionally slow travel period in the region, the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) is targeting partners, individuals, and families with a consumer marketing program promoting easy-to-plan romantic getaways and date ideas in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Star News

Fishtown’s West enters at-large race

Donavan West, a Fishtown resident, has announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for City Council at large. West, 48, received his bachelor’s degree in Administration of Justice from Penn State University and his master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Eastern University. As the founder and president of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Black Dolls Matter made by West Philadelphia native Mark Ruffin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia doll maker is inspiring young children through play. Mark Ruffin is the founder of Black Dolls Matter."When a child sees a doll that reflects their beauty back, in them, there's something that happens," Ruffin said.The West Philadelphia native is making sure all little girls have a place in this world.  He's the mastermind behind the inclusive doll collection.  Ruffin remembers being told he could not make Black or brown dolls because, he was told, "Black dolls don't sell." He proved that was far from the case.After exhibiting at several tradeshows inside the Philadelphia Doll...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Secure Your Spot for Valentine’s Day at These Chester County Restaurants

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and there are plenty of places in Chester County to have a date night with that special someone, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. In West Chester, nothing says high-end like a filet mignon or a surf n’ turf feast at Pietro’s Prime. This steak house and seafood restaurant is the perfect place to spoil your soul mate. This family-run restaurant has earned many accolades. Guests can also sip on one of the many martinis, including pear-, watermelon-, or chocolate-flavored.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

