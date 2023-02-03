ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Happy Hour on Feb. 22 at Locust Lane Craft Brewery in Malvern to Benefit Chester County History Center

Locust Lane Craft Brewery in Malvern will host a happy hour with guest bartenders on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 5-8 PM. Proceeds will benefit the Chester County History Center. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy great beer and period costumes while supporting CCHC. Bring your good spirits and cash for the tip jars, as there will be a raffle and surprise gift for the biggest tipper.
MALVERN, PA
Best Places in Chester County to Book Your Dream Barn Wedding

The Farmhouse at People's Light located in Malvern gives you the perfect 'rustic' feel for your special day. A barn house wedding in Chester County for folks who appreciate the countryside is right around the corner with quaint and historical barn venues for your perfect day. These farmhouses have the perfect rustic atmosphere for when you and your soon-to-be spouse say “I do,” writes Joy Franklin for PhillyBite Magazine.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Secure Your Spot for Valentine’s Day at These Chester County Restaurants

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and there are plenty of places in Chester County to have a date night with that special someone, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. In West Chester, nothing says high-end like a filet mignon or a surf n’ turf feast at Pietro’s Prime. This steak house and seafood restaurant is the perfect place to spoil your soul mate. This family-run restaurant has earned many accolades. Guests can also sip on one of the many martinis, including pear-, watermelon-, or chocolate-flavored.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023

Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

30 Prime, an upscale steakhouse, to open in old Coatesville bank building

Coatesville's revitalization efforts have long focused on jumpstarting the city's business district. The National Bank of Coatesville Building, which sits just east of a major entry point to the district, at 112 E. Lincoln Highway, is getting a new tenant. 30 Prime Seafood & Chophouse, an upscale restaurant from Chef...
COATESVILLE, PA
PhillyBite

8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania

- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County wants “fresh, new ideas” at Almshouse Road site

Bucks County envisions an “innovative” use of its property along the corner of Almshouse and Easton roads in Doylestown Township. “We’d like to transcend a traditional, normal development; we already have plenty of retail and commercial,” said Evan Stone, executive director of the Bucks County Planning Commission, during an interview Tuesday. There are two shopping centers on the opposite side of Route 611.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Local contractor charged with theft

SPRING TWP., Pa. - A Shillington contractor is in trouble with the law after police say he took money for work he never performed. Investigators say 6 victims, all the in the Spring Township and West Reading areas, allegedly made down payments to the contactor to perform work on their residences. Police say Leone never did the work.
SHILLINGTON, PA
