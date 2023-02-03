Read full article on original website
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Local grocery store in Butte County closesKristen WaltersButte County, CA
5 of Our Favorite Philadelphia RappersEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Forced Jury Service: A Frustrating Civic Duty (Opinion)William Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in DelawareEast Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
Related
Historic Coatesville Bank Sold With Plans for an Upscale Restaurant Underway
The sale of the historic National Bank of Coatesville building at 112 E. Lincoln Highway was finalized on Tuesday, Feb. 2, and will enable immediate property renovation and development of a new restaurant. Michael DePetris, Principal at Legend Properties, represented DEPG Development and brokered the sale to New Heritage Properties.
Happy Hour on Feb. 22 at Locust Lane Craft Brewery in Malvern to Benefit Chester County History Center
Locust Lane Craft Brewery in Malvern will host a happy hour with guest bartenders on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 5-8 PM. Proceeds will benefit the Chester County History Center. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy great beer and period costumes while supporting CCHC. Bring your good spirits and cash for the tip jars, as there will be a raffle and surprise gift for the biggest tipper.
Best Places in Chester County to Book Your Dream Barn Wedding
The Farmhouse at People's Light located in Malvern gives you the perfect 'rustic' feel for your special day. A barn house wedding in Chester County for folks who appreciate the countryside is right around the corner with quaint and historical barn venues for your perfect day. These farmhouses have the perfect rustic atmosphere for when you and your soon-to-be spouse say “I do,” writes Joy Franklin for PhillyBite Magazine.
Secure Your Spot for Valentine’s Day at These Chester County Restaurants
Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and there are plenty of places in Chester County to have a date night with that special someone, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. In West Chester, nothing says high-end like a filet mignon or a surf n’ turf feast at Pietro’s Prime. This steak house and seafood restaurant is the perfect place to spoil your soul mate. This family-run restaurant has earned many accolades. Guests can also sip on one of the many martinis, including pear-, watermelon-, or chocolate-flavored.
One-of-a-Kind Pieces at West Chester Jewelry Shop Each Have Special Stories
At Kerkula’s Jewelry in West Chester, owned by Kevin Kerkula, all the rings, pendants, and earrings have that special feel and touch, writes Bill Rettew for the The Daily Local News. The store does not sell anything off-the-rack or made in a factory. All pieces are repaired, repurposed, designed,...
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
Already Popular in Lancaster, Cookie Company Coming to West Chester Chips Away at Competition
Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster-based cookie company that ships its products nationwide, is moving into the Philadelphia area, writes Maggie Mancini for PhillyVoice. The company is planning on opening a West Chester location before the end of the year and is also currently looking for a space in Philadelphia.
WFMZ-TV Online
National cafe chain offering 'craveability of the tropics' opens in Quakertown area shopping center
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - As winter's chill continues to grip the region, a new eatery is offering a taste of the tropics in upper Bucks County. Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a national fast-casual cafe concept, opened in late January at 272 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township. The cafe, operated...
9 rescued after apartment building fire in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania
Firefighters were called out to fight a two-alarm blaze at an apartment building in Drexel Hill, Delaware County.
Exton-Based A Haven to Make Its Work Come Alive at Host Annual Community Breakfast
A Haven, an Exton-based nonprofit dedicated to helping children who are grieving the loss of a loved one, will hold its annual Community Breakfast on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 8-10 AM at Estrella Tacos Y Mas in Downingtown.
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
Langhorne Hotel, among Bucks' oldest inns, is for sale. History, charm part of $2.5M asking price
The late lunch crowd was at the bar in the Langhorne Hotel and everyone seemed to know the news: the hotel, one of Bucks County’s oldest continuously operated inns, is for sale. Asking price: $2.5 million. ...
phillyvoice.com
30 Prime, an upscale steakhouse, to open in old Coatesville bank building
Coatesville's revitalization efforts have long focused on jumpstarting the city's business district. The National Bank of Coatesville Building, which sits just east of a major entry point to the district, at 112 E. Lincoln Highway, is getting a new tenant. 30 Prime Seafood & Chophouse, an upscale restaurant from Chef...
PhillyBite
8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania
- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
Aqua Invests $2 Million in Main Replacement Projects in West Chester Borough, Local Townships
Aqua Pennsylvania announced that it has invested $2 million in main replacement projects in West Chester Borough and East Bradford and Birmingham townships. This investment is part of Aqua’s continuing infrastructure improvement program to improve service and reliability for customers throughout Chester County. Crews recently began working on a...
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County wants “fresh, new ideas” at Almshouse Road site
Bucks County envisions an “innovative” use of its property along the corner of Almshouse and Easton roads in Doylestown Township. “We’d like to transcend a traditional, normal development; we already have plenty of retail and commercial,” said Evan Stone, executive director of the Bucks County Planning Commission, during an interview Tuesday. There are two shopping centers on the opposite side of Route 611.
Bridal shop in Bristol sustains water damage after fire next door
Officials say An Elegant Affair bridal gallery sustained water damage.
WFMZ-TV Online
Local contractor charged with theft
SPRING TWP., Pa. - A Shillington contractor is in trouble with the law after police say he took money for work he never performed. Investigators say 6 victims, all the in the Spring Township and West Reading areas, allegedly made down payments to the contactor to perform work on their residences. Police say Leone never did the work.
Vehicle that crashed into Schuylkill River in Fairmount Park was reported stolen: Police
A person driving a stolen SUV lost control and crashed into the Schuylkill River in Fairmount Park.
Man hit, killed by driver at a McDonald’s parking lot in Bucks County
Police in Bucks County are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who struck and killed a pedestrian in the parking lot of a Levittown McDonald’s and drove off.
