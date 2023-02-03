ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrillist

Hershey's Is Launching a New Kisses Flavor & 9 More New Seasonal Treats

Ahead of the pinkest holidays of the year, Valentine's Day and Easter, Hershey's is rolling out a slate of new products and seasonal favorites. Here's what the candy champions have to offer whether you are celebrating a loved one, a bunny, or are tasked with bringing the sweet things for a big gathering.
Mashed

Why You Should Never Buy Generic Peanut Butter

Here comes the age-old debate of generic versus name-brand food items: Is there any difference? Even if there is, does it matter? Well, sometimes it does. In a nutshell, a name brand refers to any item that you'd recognize from its name and logo due to heavy marketing and advertising (via Investopedia). Generic, on the other hand, are cheaper alternatives that keep costs low by cutting back on big marketing budgets.
hunker.com

Costco Just Added a Brand New Pastry to Its Bakery Section

If you can't get enough of Costco's Ham and Cheese Pastries, but are in the mood for something sweeter, we have news that will certainly satisfy that craving. According to @costcobuys on Instagram, the warehouse retailer is now selling Cherry and Cheese Pastries. "These all-butter pastries have flaky croissant layers,...
BHG

Ben & Jerry’s Just Launched a New Flavor Inspired by Tony’s Chocolonely

Valentine’s Day came early for chocolate lovers everywhere when Ben & Jerry’s announced new flavors as part of their collaboration with Tony's Chocolonely, the Dutch confectionary company that makes chunky chocolate bars in bold, whimsical, rainbow-colored packaging. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Tony’s is releasing two new chocolate bars inspired by two classic Ben & Jerry’s flavors, Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Strawberry Cheesecake, and the beloved ice cream company is launching a new ice cream flavor inspired by Tony’s Chocolonely’s fan-favorite milk chocolate caramel sea salt bar.
MLive

What Pepsi’s new Starry soda really tastes like

Pepsi recently ditched its lemon-lime soda, Sierra Mist and has replaced it with Starry. With the slogan, “Starry hits different,” the company said the new Starry “delivers the crisp, refreshing bite consumers have been longing for in the lemon-lime flavored soda category.”. Sierra Mist was launched in...
iheart.com

This Florida Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State

If you walk into a bakery or cafe, chances are you'll find croissants on display. These famous French pastries can be enjoyed alongside a cup of coffee, or as a stuffed breakfast sandwich. You don't even have to wait until the morning to enjoy croissants. Most places will bake them fresh and offer them all day long.
FLORIDA STATE
drugstorenews.com

Häagen-Dazs wraps ice cream in butter cookie cones

Häagen-Dazs is adding a different spin to its luxurious ice cream with a brand-new innovation. Butter Cookie Cone is a dessert experience that wraps ice cream in butter cookies from top to bottom. Made of a thick, crunchy butter cookie that is rolled into a cone, it features all...
Ty D.

Retail Giant Aldi Expanding Aggressively: Dozens Of Brand-New Grocery Stores Opening Across US – See The Locations!

Aldi is a well-known German-owned retailer that has been growing rapidly in the US over the past few years. It operates a vast distribution center that is expected to serve 100 stores and reach 8 million customers. The company is looking to expand further in the South of the US and open 13 new stores in the Gulf Coast region, where it has already been quite successful.
Epicurious

Penne With Spinach and Ricotta

When making tortelloni filled with spinach and ricotta, I sometimes ended up with leftover filling. It occurred to me that it would make a very nice pasta sauce, so I added a little cream to the mixture and it was delicious—so much so that I’ve been making it just to use as a pasta sauce. If you use packaged baby spinach, it is also very quick and simple to prepare.
livingetc.com

Should curtains be lighter or darker than walls? Here are the rules designers live by

How many times have you gone back and forth over the right curtains for your room? And once you’ve decided on the style of curtains, then comes the deliberation over the color choice. Should your drapes stand out? Or blend in? And should curtains be lighter or darker than the walls they’re placed next to?
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

