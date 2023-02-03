Last year saw Rivian making serious headway in the electric vehicle space, with almost 25,000 vehicles produced (including their R1T truck, R1S SUV and Amazon delivery vans) and over 20,000 delivered. However, Rivian’s 2023 has already been turbulent; last week, the automaker announced a new round of layoffs. On the brighter side, they also seem to have a plan to diversify their business, and it involves bikes.

