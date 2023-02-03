Read full article on original website
Review: The 2023 Kia Telluride And Its Cool Features
Since the Kia Telluride came onto the automotive scene in 2019, we have reviewed it numerous times and we all agree it is a spectacular SUV. Nothing has changed mechanically or structurally since the earlier reviews. It still has the tried-and-true 3.8 V6 and 8-speed regular automatic transmission putting out 291-horses and 262-pound feet of torque.
Report: Rivian Working on Some Kind of Electric Bike
Last year saw Rivian making serious headway in the electric vehicle space, with almost 25,000 vehicles produced (including their R1T truck, R1S SUV and Amazon delivery vans) and over 20,000 delivered. However, Rivian’s 2023 has already been turbulent; last week, the automaker announced a new round of layoffs. On the brighter side, they also seem to have a plan to diversify their business, and it involves bikes.
More Electrified Vehicles Eligible For Tax Credit With SUV Reclassification
A muddled system of defining cars, SUVs and trucks for federal clean vehicle tax credit purposes has been cleaned up, making more electrified crossovers eligible for the benefit. Now all battery-powered SUVs are reclassified as trucks, raising their price cap to $80,000 from $55,000. Now, essentially, electrified vehicles classified as...
Dealer Pricing Error Leads to Hundreds of Porsche Panamera Down Payments
What’s better than a brand-new Porsche Panamera? That’s not a rhetorical question; the answer, at least for a significant number of would-be car buyers in China, is “a brand-new Porsche Panamera for almost 90% off the sticker price.” Unfortunately, that’s less a result of Porsche experimenting with a variable pricing policy from country to country and more due to a dealer error.
