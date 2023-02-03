Read full article on original website
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in Pleasanton: $1.6 million for a four-bedroom home
A 2,108-square-foot house built in 1985 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 6900 block of Corte Mateo in Pleasanton was sold on Dec. 22, 2022 for $1,625,000, or $771 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, and a garage. The unit sits on a 7,031-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Single-family home in Los Gatos sells for $4.9 million
A 3,531-square-foot house built in 1972 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 14500 block of La Rinconada Drive in Los Gatos was sold on Jan. 19, 2023 for $4,900,000, or $1,388 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
Silicon Valley
The top 10 most expensive home sales in Piedmont and Oakland, reported the week of Jan. 30
A house in Oakland that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Piedmont and Oakland in the past week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.3 million, $740 per square foot.
Tech executive selling huge Bay Area estate, leaving the region
The sprawling 20-acre property includes an olive orchard and a "fully fenced playground village."
Silicon Valley
Nonprofit signs big lease in downtown Mountain View office tower
MOUNTAIN VIEW — A high-profile nonprofit group has leased a big chunk of space in downtown Mountain View’s only office tower, the property’s owner said Monday. Silicon Valley Community Foundation has leased about 27,200 square feet in the highrise tower at 444 Castro Street at Mercy Street downtown, according to Swig Co.
Silicon Valley
Move-ins underway at Los Gatos’ North 40 development
Residents started moving in to Los Gatos’ controversial North 40 development earlier this week, marking a significant milestone in the decades-in-the-making project. The North 40 property at the northwest corner of Los Gatos Boulevard and Lark Avenue includes 253 market-rate units, 49 affordable units for seniors and a market hall with restaurant and retail space.
Oakland businesses deal with string of break-ins
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple businesses were broken into on Grand Street over the last several weeks. Surveillance video at one of the businesses shows a break-in that happened just before 4 a.m. on January 15. A person is seen shattering the front door then walking around the business. The manager said the person opened […]
Thief gets away with thousands of dollars after breaking into Walnut Creek plant nursery
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A thief breaks through a lockbox to enter a Walnut Creek plant nursery and gets away with thousands of dollars. The owners say any loss hurts small businesses struggling through hard times. The 2 Girls One Plant in Walnut Creek is always locked and never opened. Co-owner Cheyenne Lofthouse-Wolf said […]
Woodpecker stored over 700lbs of acorns in walls of CA home, pest control company says
A Santa Rosa-based company came across a home that had a bit of a nutty situation on its hands.
Peninsula firefighters rescue 3 people, including baby, trapped in rolled vehicle
REDWOOD CITY -- San Mateo County firefighters rescued three people from a single-vehicle rollover accident around 1 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 280, near Redwood City.Three people were trapped inside the car, including a baby.All three were transported to a local trauma center within 30 minutes. Firefighters said all three had moderate injuries.
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
Silicon Valley
Sunnyvale’s Hondacraft now offers U-Haul products, services
Hondacraft recently signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Sunnyvale community. Located at 906 W. Evelyn Ave., Hondacraft will offer services like U-Haul trucks and moving supplies. Because no financial investment is required to be a dealer, these local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises. More than 21,000...
Silicon Valley
Photos: Bay Area mansion with an 11-car garage/indoor hockey rink listed for $6.9 million
An Alamo estate with some wild features — including an indoor hockey rink and a home theater with rumble effect — has been listed for $6.865 million. The 7,950-square-foot property has six bedrooms and six bathrooms with a second wing complete with a full kitchen, laundry and living area. Lavish bells and whistles of the estate include a butler’s pantry and 200-bottle temperature-controlled wine closet, a $350,000 soundproof theater with rumble effect, and an 11-car garage where each parking space has its own overhead vacuum console. The garage is also used as an indoor hockey rink with shatterproof base trim for speedy pucks.
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in California
Although there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout California, there are some that truly go above and beyond. The largest farmers' market in CA can be found in Sacramento and it is an absolute must-visit. Keep reading to learn more.
Catalytic converter thieves have decimated San Francisco city vehicles
On a chilly January morning, “Arthur,” one of San Francisco’s many departmental investigators, turned the key in his city-issued Prius. He was greeted not with the anodyne hum of San Francisco’s most ubiquitous vehicle but “the roar of an M-1 Abrams tank.”. He was shocked....
Vehicle filmed spinning donuts on top of Botts dots in San Lorenzo
A vehicle was filmed spinning donuts on top of dots installed on roadways in San Lorenzo on Friday. The dots had been installed to prevent sideshow activity on Wednesday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
berkeleyside.org
Shop Talk: Beloved Berkeley pet food store loses dogged battle to internet retailers; Moderna Salon is moving
Find out which stores have opened, closed or moved and what’s new in Berkeley’s small-business communities. If you have Berkeley business updates to share, send an email to editors@berkeleyside.org. Shop Talk. Closing North Berkeley. Ease of online shopping spelled doom for 35-year-old Animal Farm Discount Pet Foods. Romie,...
KTVU FOX 2
BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, but only helped one homeless person
SAN FRANCISCO - An audit has found that BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a homeless outreach program, which resulted in one confirmed homeless person receiving its services, the Mercury News first reported. Inspector General Harriet Richardson's report examined BART's connection to a two-year, $350,000 program run by...
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over home
A California witness at San Jose reported watching a huge ball of white light followed by two helicopters that moved over their home at 8:50 p.m. on February 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Suspects related to residential burglary in Danville at large
DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Danville Police Department is searching for suspects who broke into a home in the Wood Ranch neighborhood Tuesday evening. Around 10:46 p.m., police said a resident reported that their home on the 60 block of Woodranch Circle was broken into that evening while they were not at home and that […]
