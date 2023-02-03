ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Silicon Valley

Sale closed in Pleasanton: $1.6 million for a four-bedroom home

A 2,108-square-foot house built in 1985 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 6900 block of Corte Mateo in Pleasanton was sold on Dec. 22, 2022 for $1,625,000, or $771 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, and a garage. The unit sits on a 7,031-square-foot lot.
PLEASANTON, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family home in Los Gatos sells for $4.9 million

A 3,531-square-foot house built in 1972 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 14500 block of La Rinconada Drive in Los Gatos was sold on Jan. 19, 2023 for $4,900,000, or $1,388 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
LOS GATOS, CA
Silicon Valley

Nonprofit signs big lease in downtown Mountain View office tower

MOUNTAIN VIEW — A high-profile nonprofit group has leased a big chunk of space in downtown Mountain View’s only office tower, the property’s owner said Monday. Silicon Valley Community Foundation has leased about 27,200 square feet in the highrise tower at 444 Castro Street at Mercy Street downtown, according to Swig Co.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
Silicon Valley

Move-ins underway at Los Gatos’ North 40 development

Residents started moving in to Los Gatos’ controversial North 40 development earlier this week, marking a significant milestone in the decades-in-the-making project. The North 40 property at the northwest corner of Los Gatos Boulevard and Lark Avenue includes 253 market-rate units, 49 affordable units for seniors and a market hall with restaurant and retail space.
LOS GATOS, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland businesses deal with string of break-ins

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple businesses were broken into on Grand Street over the last several weeks. Surveillance video at one of the businesses shows a break-in that happened just before 4 a.m. on January 15. A person is seen shattering the front door then walking around the business. The manager said the person opened […]
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Sunnyvale’s Hondacraft now offers U-Haul products, services

Hondacraft recently signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Sunnyvale community. Located at 906 W. Evelyn Ave., Hondacraft will offer services like U-Haul trucks and moving supplies. Because no financial investment is required to be a dealer, these local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises. More than 21,000...
SUNNYVALE, CA
Silicon Valley

Photos: Bay Area mansion with an 11-car garage/indoor hockey rink listed for $6.9 million

An Alamo estate with some wild features — including an indoor hockey rink and a home theater with rumble effect — has been listed for $6.865 million. The 7,950-square-foot property has six bedrooms and six bathrooms with a second wing complete with a full kitchen, laundry and living area. Lavish bells and whistles of the estate include a butler’s pantry and 200-bottle temperature-controlled wine closet, a $350,000 soundproof theater with rumble effect, and an 11-car garage where each parking space has its own overhead vacuum console. The garage is also used as an indoor hockey rink with shatterproof base trim for speedy pucks.
ALAMO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspects related to residential burglary in Danville at large

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Danville Police Department is searching for suspects who broke into a home in the Wood Ranch neighborhood Tuesday evening. Around 10:46 p.m., police said a resident reported that their home on the 60 block of Woodranch Circle was broken into that evening while they were not at home and that […]
DANVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy