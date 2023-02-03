ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Esperanza Academy to expand offerings with pre-K and dual language immersion

Esperanza Academy is growing substantially in 2023 with the addition of pre-K classes and a commitment to socio-economic and cultural diversity through a 50/50 dual language immersion program. Since it opened three years ago under the leadership of Community Academies, a charter school management organization, Esperanza’s student population has largely...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Photographer drew upon Mexican history in globally recognized artwork

Born and raised in Mexico City, Manuel Alvarez Bravo would ultimately become Mexico’s most important art photographer. He connected with several artists — including Edward Weston, Paul Strand and André Breton — who helped to promote his work globally. Despite this support from an international group...
NOLA.com

Letters: Did the real slippery slope start with weapons ban reversal?

Recently, a letter was published by Paul Hogan claiming that a ban on "automatic assault weapons" would lead to a "slippery slope" in which all automatic weapons would be banned. During the Clinton administration, a 10-year ban was placed on automatic assault weapons and it resulted in fewer instances of...
CLINTON, LA

