wdayradionow.com
Police respond to unattended death in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead in South Fargo over the weekend. FPD tells WDAY Radio that at 8 a.m. Saturday, February 4th, officers responded to the 100 block of Prairiewood Drive for reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead PD & local business work to quickly find domestic assault suspect
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department says officers responded to a report of a domestic assault, today, and the suspect ran from the scene as police got there. Officials say while they checked the area, one officer stopped and talked with a crew at Carr’s Tree...
valleynewslive.com
‘I want him to know how grateful I am’: Woman wants to thank random stranger who helped her after rollover crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A S. Fargo woman is looking to get in contact with a random stranger that helped her after a rollover crash on I-29. Debra Acevedo said she was upside when the good Samaritan got her out. “Oh it was terrifying because once the car...
wdayradionow.com
Update: Fargo Police locate missing teen
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing teen. The department tells WDAY Radio that 15-year-old Carley Kalis did not get on the bus to come home at the end of the school day in North Fargo Wednesday afternoon. Carley is described...
valleynewslive.com
Authorities investigating after driver forces WFPS bus to pull over, demands child leaves with him
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man’s alleged aggressive driving is now at the center of an investigation with sheriff deputies after an ‘unusual’ situation on a Horace bus route last week. Parents of children on bus #4 received an email Wednesday morning alerting them to...
newsdakota.com
Diocese Of Fargo Response to Fr. Neil Pfeifer Arrrest
FARGO, N.D. (Diocese) – — The Diocese of Fargo was informed that Father Neil Pfeifer was arrested on February 1st on suspicion of. committing sexual exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County. “On January 14, I removed Father Neil Pfeifer from active ministry pending an investigation into allegations of...
valleynewslive.com
Man throws cats out of car after trying to surrender them in Fargo, police say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday brought a lingering sad feeling for animal lovers in the Valley, after Fargo Police said a man threw two cats out of his vehicle, killing one of them. The incident was caught on camera outside of the city pound. Officers are still looking...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman previously sentenced for attempted murder in Bismarck back in court
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 31-year-old Fargo woman who pleaded guilty to attempted murder, had a revocation of probation hearing Wednesday. Octavia Wakefield was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 16 years suspended and three years of probation, after she admitted to stabbing a man in 2018. Prosecutors said she stabbed the victim seven times in the head and neck while he was sleeping in her apartment.
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead Career Academy begins lockdown following student "In medical distress"
(Moorhead, MN) -- The Moorhead Public Schools (MPS) system is responding to reports of a lockdown at the career academy in the city. A representative from the Moorhead High School Career Academy says a lockdown was temporarily put in place to help first responders get to a student who was "in medical distress" on February 3rd. The representative says students were held on buses until the ambulance left the Career Academy, and classes were eventually resumed.
KFYR-TV
Florida man wanted by police for 12 years arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Florida man will be heading back to the Sunshine state after being arrested in Fargo. According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick O’Rourke, was wanted for being the main suspect of an active investigation for Grand Theft Auto, Armed Burglary, and stealing of 16 firearms.
kfgo.com
valleynewslive.com
Go Red for Women: Fargo mom shares story after heart attack to spread awareness
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cardiovascular Disease is the number one killer of women in the United States, causing one in three deaths every year. February 3 is Go Red for Women Day, an initiative by the American Heart Association to raise awareness and improve heart health for women.
kvrr.com
Fargo shop owner fighting back against city’s shutdown demand
FARGO (KVRR) – The owner of a Fargo auto repair shop is launching a legal battle against the city’s demands that he shut down his business next month, or face heavy fines. As KVRR News first reported, John Bultman was told that he needs to close John’s Repair, his tiny shop in north Fargo by the end of March. The city claims a zoning agreement that allowed him to operate in a residential area for decades no longer applies to Bultman because he sold the property.
A Cherished Fargo Landmarck Closes For Good
I don't know about you, but the word "Closed" seems to be sadly spreading. All around North Dakota, almost every day on social media we read about another place that has either made an announcement of an upcoming closing date OR they are reducing their hours of operation considerably - some businesses just buckle under the stress of worrying about an understaffed place of work, the headaches of trying to stay open - some restaurants have felt the "Crunch" of more and more services featuring DoorDash and the convenience of that, taking away actual customers filling up their restaurant. Just when we relax a little bit, we get the sad news, like this ICON in Fargo.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo mom hopes sharing story of young son’s suicide saves other families from heartbreak
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The mother of an 11-year-old boy is still grieving and searching for answers, but she’s sharing her story tonight in hopes of helping others who struggle with their mental health, especially kids. Nolan Wilson, a fifth grader at Clara Barton Elementary, who was...
fergusnow.com
Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight
For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
kfgo.com
Three local HS players were record-setting this weekend
(KFGO/KNFL) Three area high school basketball players broke school records this weekend. At Fargo Davies, sophomore guard Mason Klabo set a school record with 47 points as the Eagles beat Horace 106-69 on Friday night. Klabo added ten rebounds and six steals in the victory. He leads the EDC in scoring at 28.8 points per game, plus 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Klabo has scored 30 points or more five times this season as Davies leads the EDC with a 14-2 record.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
OnlyInYourState
The Chicken-Fried Steak From Deaner’s Diner In North Dakota Has A Cult Following, And There’s A Reason Why
Quick question: are you hungry? If the answer is yes, well, this article is only going to make your problem worse. If the answer is no, it’ll be yes by the time you’re done here. If you’re a fan of all things diners and comfort food, well, you’re in for a treat: this little hole-in-the-wall known as Deaner’s Diner doesn’t just have some of the best traditional diner fare in the entire universe; oh no – it’s also home to the best chicken fried steak in North Dakota, which is so good it’s got its own little following. Head out to West Fargo and check out Deaner’s – your taste buds will thank you! Does Deaner’s Diner belong on the list of the best places to eat in North Dakota? We think yes. Check it out!
