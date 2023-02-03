ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Grants help Highland Rivers go above and beyond

This guest commentary is by Melanie Dallas, LPC, CEO of Highland Rivers Behavioral Health. As one of the largest behavioral health safety-net agencies in Georgia, it is an understatement to say Highland Rivers Behavioral Health does a lot of work. In fact, with a team of nearly 900 staff members that includes therapists, addiction counselors, peer specialists, case managers, psychiatrists, health services technicians and many more, Highland Rivers provides thousands of services to thousands of individuals each year.
Kennesaw’s popular Touch-a-Truck returns to Adams Park on March 4

Touch-A-Truck, the popular annual community event hosted by the City of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation, Public Works and Police Departments, will be held at Adams Park on March 4th from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Attendees can interact with larger-than-life trucks, heavy construction and public safety equipment, cool cars and...
Marietta City Council meetings on February 6 and 8

The Marietta City Council will hold meetings on February 6 and 8. The first meeting on Monday, February 6 is an agenda work session beginning at 5:15 p.m. and the second is an agenda review session on Wednesday, February 8 at 6 p.m. followed by a regularly scheduled City Council meeting at 7 p.m.
