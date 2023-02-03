ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DonTheCon Loser
2d ago

How many MAGAts have to go to jail and die before they realize they were used and thrown under the bus? 🎶The wheels on the bus 🚌 go round and round Round and round, round and round The wheels on the bus 🚌 go round and round All through the town. 😂

DonTheCon Loser
2d ago

Constitution 14th Amendment section 3. All RepubliCons involved in the planning of the coup and Jan 6th insurrection are no longer eligible to run for political positions! 18 U.S.C. § 371 - U.S. Code - Unannotated Title 18. Crimes and Criminal Procedure § 371. Conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud United States. Who is responsible for enforcing the Constitution????????????????????

Richard Frye
3d ago

And the GOP wonders why it lost the 2022 Mid-Terms.

PennLive.com

Pennsylvania re-elected seven traitors to the Constitution | PennLive letters

The Republican membership in the new Congress should embarrass and frighten every American. Here’s the reason: 147 of the current Republican Representatives voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election results the same day as the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. That’s right, these 147 Republicans were re-elected despite being traitors to the Constitution.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Governor Shapiro strongly recommends Pennsylvania residents near Ohio train derailment evacuate

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says his team has been monitoring the situation after a train derailed in Ohio that involves potentially dangerous chemicals that may impact some residents in western Pennsylvania. Norfolk Southern is planning a “controlled release “of toxic material at approximately 3:30 p.m. Officials have feard a potentially dangerous explosion with shrapnel. Governor […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Some Pa. courts are excluding probation officers from requirements under police misconduct law

This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. At least three Pennsylvania counties are not checking new probation officers against a statewide police misconduct database or uploading current misconduct records, further undermining a law intended to prevent job hopping by bad cops, Spotlight PA has learned. District courts in Cameron,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes proposed for tiny houses in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is proposing legislation that would create new standards for tiny houses. In a memo sent to all House members, State Rep. Darisha Parker (D-Philadelphia) said there is “a lack of clear guidance and building standards makes it difficult for local governments to establish parameters by which tiny houses are permissible as permanent single-family dwellings.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

MORE PA 529 CONTRIBUTIONS IN URBAN COUNTIES THAN RURAL COUNTIES

A new report by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania and the state Treasury Department examines trends in PA 529 accounts, which offer families savings on post-secondary tuition. It finds savings are more highly concentrated in urban counties than in rural counties such as Indiana. Between 2018 and March of last year, more than 60 percent of all PA 529 contributions went to urban counties, and rural students received an average $56 less per quarter than those in urban counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

Pennsylvanians Were Asked What They Want to Change About the State House. Their Answer: Less Partisan Deadlock.

HARRISBURG, Pa. – A statewide listening tour organized by embattled state House Speaker Mark Rozzi revealed widespread frustration with the lower chamber, which has been unable to move forward with official business amid a partisan stalemate. [Photo above: Pennsylvania lawmakers Morgan Cephas (left) and Mark Rozzi (right) listen to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gettysburg Connection

Chad-Alan Carr joins Keystone Equality

Gettysburg Borough Council member and Executive/Artistic Director of the Gettysburg Community Theatre Chad-Alan Carr has been elected as a board member of the newly-formed nonprofit Keystone Equality. Keystone Equality is a nonpartisan organization formed to mobilize awareness of statewide LGBTQ political issues. Keystone Equality will endorse candidates for public office,...
GETTYSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa.’s GOP has a serious problem in the Philly suburbs. There are ways to overcome it. | Opinion

Political pundits rate Pennsylvania among the swing states. Reviewing the Keystone map, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are overwhelmingly Democratic strongholds. Rural Pennsylvania – what political pundits call the “T” – has always been Republican and now has gone super-red. So, the critical battle concerns Philadelphia’s suburbs, with about 22% of the state’s registered voters, and higher turnout than other areas.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Central Pa. PennDOT offices holding ongoing Tuesday job fairs

PennDOT county maintenance offices in District 8′s south-central Pennsylvania region will continue to host open houses each Tuesday for those interested in permanent or temporary maintenance positions with the department. This includes temporary and permanent CDL operators (starting pay is $21.00/hr.). Other positions, such as transportation equipment operator trainees...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

‘Come be a part of something’: PFSCA Minority Coaches Association hoping to spread the word ahead of first meeting

Andrew Erby said the message is simple heading into the planned first meeting of the PSFCA Minority Coaches Association. Sparked by a PennLive article back in August that highlighted the fact that Pennsylvania has never had a Black head coach for the Big 33 Football Classic’s first 66 years, the state’s coaches association said it was working to put together a minority council.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

