The disgraced ex governor likes motor boating? Who knew?. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic there was so much that we didn't know. It seemed like the officials in charge were almost as much in the dark as we were. None of us had been through anything like it. New York City was the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in America and Andrew Cuomo was calling the shots. He first appeared to navigate the state through the pandemic with both common sense and confidence. His daily briefings kept New Yorkers informed and he quickly gained national attention. He even won an Emmy Award for those videos.

2 DAYS AGO