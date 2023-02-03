ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNY News

Going to the Movies May Be More Expensive Soon in New York

2023 looks like a very good year for movie theaters. There are countless potential blockbusters, which will start to hit movie theaters in February, starting with the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Going to the movies are a great experience for everyone. It's a bonding...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

I live in NYC and I haven’t used a fridge in a year — it’s almost spiritual

This NYC man is too cool for his refrigerator. Manhattan resident Josh Spodek has stopped using his fridge for over a year — sacrificing the everyday appliance and its benefits in hopes of living a more sustainable life. Spodek, who lives in Greenwich Village, has spent the past 12 months culling back on the waste in his household, identifying his fridge as the biggest source of electrical use. So, the 51-year-old decided to see if he could go without it and unplugged it. Spodek has now gone over 12 months without chilling his food or beverages, calling it “a mind-set shift followed by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

Andrew Cuomo Boat Hunting After Making Millions Off of COVID Book

The disgraced ex governor likes motor boating? Who knew?. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic there was so much that we didn't know. It seemed like the officials in charge were almost as much in the dark as we were. None of us had been through anything like it. New York City was the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in America and Andrew Cuomo was calling the shots. He first appeared to navigate the state through the pandemic with both common sense and confidence. His daily briefings kept New Yorkers informed and he quickly gained national attention. He even won an Emmy Award for those videos.
CNY News

A Ban On ATM Fees In New York State?

The next time you are at an ATM machine there are some things that you need to keep in mind before you make that withdrawal. As if we don't have enough to worry about when it comes to finance and identity theft, now there is something else that comes our way.
HAWAII STATE
CNY News

5 Ways To Protect Your Pet From Vicious Upstate Arctic Cold Snap

With dangerously cold temperatures taking hold across Upstate New York for the weekend, it's important to protect yourself from the elements. Temperatures tonight could range anywhere from -10 degrees all the way down to -30 in the Adirondacks. 30mph wind gusts will make it feel even colder, making frostbite possible...
newsnationnow.com

Asylum seekers at center of NYC shelter battle

(NewsNation) — For days, a group of migrants has been choosing to sleep outside in the cold rather than utilize a new shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in New York City. One of the reasons the migrants are refusing to move is the location. Central Manhattan is an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNY News

CNY News

