MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened over the first weekend of February in Miller County. Officials with the sheriff’s office there say the shooting happened Sunday, Feb. 5 around 12:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of Goodson Lane. When deputies got on scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip. The shooter had run away from the scene by the time deputies arrived.

MILLER COUNTY, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO