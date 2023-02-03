Read full article on original website
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KSLA
Elderly woman hit by truck on Airline Drive
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 4 at 7:15 p.m., an elderly woman was hit by a car while standing in the road on Airline Drive. According to Bossier City Police Department (BCPD), a 67-year-old woman was standing in the middle of both northbound lanes for an unknown reason when she was hit by a Chevrolet pick-up truck driven by a 73-year-old man.
KSLA
Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is opening in downtown Shreveport!. The Glass Hat is set to open in early March on the corner of Crockett at Marshall Street, directly across from Shreve Station. The restaurant will serve both breakfast and lunch. Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight...
KTBS
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Airline Drive
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. Around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, the BCPD Accident Investigation Team responded to an accident on the 2800 block of Airline Drive. Investigators determined that a woman, 67, was standing in the middle of both...
Look At Bickham Dickson Park in Shreveport
I have great memories of strolling through C. Bickham Dickson Park when I moved to Shreveport way back in 1984. It was a great place to sit and have lunch while enjoying nature. In the 90's it was a spot I would bring my sons when they were little. There was a playground in the middle of the park which they loved to spend time playing on.
ktalnews.com
Who gets the largest rainfall totals Tue-Wed?
Mother of Ronald Greene to attend State of the Union. Mother of Ronald Greene to attend State of the Union. The Virginia K. Shehee Most Influential Woman event …. The NBC 6 News Team presents a morning newscast featuring local and national events, along with weather and traffic updates from around the Shreveport area.
WDSU
Shreveport man arrested in Terrebonne Parish after driving a stolen vehicle and causing a police chase
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of a Shreveport man who is being accused of driving a stolen vehicle and causing a police chase that resulted in a crash. According to deputies, Christopher M. Gregoire, 23, is being accused of driving a stolen vehicle and attempting to flee officers.
YAHOO!
Man fatally shot in incident with Shreveport police identified by Caddo Coroner
A man fatally shot during a confrontation with Shreveport Police late Friday, Feb. 3, has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, died at Ochsner LSU Hospital at 11:36 p.m., where he had been taken following the incident that occurred at an apartment in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street, off North Hearne Avenue.
Shreveport Pedestrian Seriously Injured When Struck by Vehicle
Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department, were on scene of a vehicle/pedestrian accident, which left a male seriously injured. This crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. in the 5700 block Lakeshore Drive near the corner of Jewella Avenue. When first responders arrived on scene they located a male lying on the...
ktalnews.com
Early morning fire destroys south Shreveport home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Wednesday morning firefighters were called to a large house fire that fully destroyed a home in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. The Shreveport Fire Department received an emergency call to a home on the 7600 block of Gideon St. just before 4:30 a.m. Crews arrived within 6 minutes and found the home fully engulfed in flames.
30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40
30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40 Stonewall – Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, north of LA Hwy 3276, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police (LSP). Diamond Foster, 30, of Mansfield Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
Shreveport Mayor’s statement about fatal shooting involving police officer
Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux stated on Sunday afternoon that any event resulting in a fatal shooting by a police officer is a serious and sensitive matter and the police officer, the decedent, their families, and our entire community deserve a meticulous investigation.
KSLA
Shreveport City Council holds news conference on deadly officer-involved shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Members of the Shreveport City Council held a news conference Monday morning to address a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened Friday night. On Feb. 6 at 9 a.m., the council addressed the city from the Shreveport Police Department station located at 1234 Texas Ave. The deadly...
KSLA
Teen arrested for weekend shooting in Miller Co.
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened over the first weekend of February in Miller County. Officials with the sheriff’s office there say the shooting happened Sunday, Feb. 5 around 12:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of Goodson Lane. When deputies got on scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip. The shooter had run away from the scene by the time deputies arrived.
KTBS
Night vision drone catches suspect involved in crash
SHREVEPORT, La. - According to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, early morning on January 26, a traffic crash caused a disruption on I-49. The suspect involved ran into a wooded area. Caddo deputies deployed a drone with night vision to go after the suspect and was able to successfully track him...
One Dead in Officer Involved Shooting in Shreveport
One man is dead after an officer involved shooting on Fullerton Street near North Hearne at the Villa Norte Apartments in Shreveport. Shreveport Police requested Louisiana State Police to investigate this case. Initial reports indicate was person was shot and killed. No Shreveport Police officers were hurt. Anyone with information...
ktalnews.com
Two arrested, charged in Shreveport drive-by shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested two men in connection to a drive-by shooting late Wednesday in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. Around 9:40 p.m., officers arrived at the home on the 1700 block of Avocado Dr. to find a suspect fired at the victim and their family from a vehicle. The gunfire also struck multiple parked cars as the suspect’s vehicle drove by.
KTBS
Mayor's statement regarding officer involved shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux has been briefed about the officer involved shooting that occurred late Friday night. The incident resulted in the death Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, at Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton Street near North Hearne Avenue. - Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Shreveport.
Shreveport Police Warn Residents to Be Wary of Scammers
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Shreveport Police are warning residents of scamming activity. Don't you just hate a thief? Apparently, these idiots can't wait to separate you from your hard-earned money...
Sinkhole in Longview causing traffic to be rerouted
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole in Longview is causing traffic to be rerouted. According to officials, the sinkhole is in the 500 block of South High St between Nelson and Marion in Longview. Longview officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route at this time. KETK will update this post as more information […]
KSLA
Flood water recedes in Harrison County; roads reopen almost everywhere
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Over the course of a few days, approximately 40 roads were underwater in Harrison County due to flooding, but as of Feb. 2, most roads have reopened. Although multiple roads have opened again, Buck Sherrod Road near the Comstock Oil and Gas Facility is still...
