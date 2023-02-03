Special Olympics Wyoming invites you to come out and support your community by attending the CASPER Jackalope Jump. "Your involvement is critical in aiding our mission. Proceeds raised go to help provide year-round sports training and competition for athletes. Additionally, your contribution and involvement help athletes achieve their goals, live healthier lives, and have a sense of inclusion in the community. If you cannot take the Jump, you can still come out, donate, volunteer your time, and show your support!" read a press release from Special Olympics Wyoming.

CASPER, WY ・ 11 HOURS AGO