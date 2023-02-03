Read full article on original website
Related
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Woman 'trapped in child's body' has started dating other men following controversy
A 23-year-old woman whose body looks like an 'eight-year-old' has started dating other men after a previous relationship sparked controversy with the public. A new clip from the TLC series I Am Shauna Rae showed Shauna preparing for a date after previously making headlines due to her link with 26-year-old Dan Swygart.
My Country 95.5
Casper, WY
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0