Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Feb. 3-9

Friday, Feb. 3

Check out the grand opening of Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar . The Chicago-based restaurant known for its chicken with mild sauce will team up with hip-hop radio station Power 98 FM to hold Friday Night Live events, with a DJ and radio personalities holding live broadcasts at Harold’s from 7-10 p.m. every Friday night, starting tonight. 440 McCullough Drive, Ste A-100. bit.ly/3RbkMvN

Go old school with country music band Smokey Jones & The 3 Dollar Pistols, which plays classic favorites from George Straight, Merle Haggard, Hank Williams Jr., Garth Brooks and more. 21+ only. 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door. BoatYard Lake Norman, 18418 Statesville Road, Cornelius. bit.ly/3WFKk5o

Saturday, Feb. 4

Stop by the Davidson Farmers Market to pick up seasonal produce such as kale, radishes, broccoli and bok choi while you listen to live music. While you’re there, pick up a quiche or some cinnamon buns for breakfast. The farmers market operates every other Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon. 120 S. Main St., Davidson. bit.ly/3HdF8Qj

Indulge in Ice Cream for Breakfast Day with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. The annual event will include the return of last year’s hit flavor, Maple Soaked Pancakes, and the first 50 Splendid Rewards members at each shop will get a free Ice Cream for Breakfast Day mug. 9 a.m.-noon. Locations include: 9828 Rea Road, 4203 Park Road, 1920 Camden Road and 416 E. 36th St. bit.ly/3ktRGvh

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams locations are celebrating Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Saturday, Feb. 4. from 9 am.-noon. (The mural art shown is by Evelyn Henson.) Melissa Oyler/CharlotteFive

Sip craft beer and browse more than 50 local artisans and vendors at the NoDaHood Valentine’s Day Market. The event — which will include music and food trucks — will spread out among Divine Barrel Brewing, Free Will Craft & Vine, Crown Station and Great Wagon Road Distilling. Free admission. Noon-5 p.m. 3701 N. Davidson St., Suite 203. bit.ly/3wpgh7g

Kick off the Jewish Film Festival , which runs through Feb. 26, with “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen.” In the film, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Daniel Raim draws on behind-the-scenes footage, never-before-seen stills, and interviews with many of the actors of “Fiddler on the Roof.” The $25 ticket includes an opening night reception and a question and answer session with actress Neva Small. 7 p.m. Temple Israel, 4901 Providence Road. bit.ly/3j4j9DA

Hear alt-country musicians Lucero at The Neighborhood Theatre ahead of the band’s new album, “Should’ve Learned by Now.” Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show. Tickets are available online only for $30 in advance or $35 day of show, plus sales tax and service fees. 511 E. 36th St. bit.ly/3kEF9W5

Sunday, Feb. 5

Say goodbye to Your Mom’s Donuts, which is closing up shop today . It’s your last chance to get one of Courtney Ahern’s square doughnuts with inventive flavors such as pimento cheese. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. or until sold out. 11025 Monroe Road, Matthews and 4205 Park Road. bit.ly/3WA5fGU

Watch “The Menu” — if haven’t already, then check out a free cooking lesson from Bang Bang Burgers owner Joe Huang on how to make the perfect burger at home. Later on, you can visit Bang Bang Burgers to see how your copycat stacks up. The restaurant has two locations, at 2001 E. 7th St., Suite D, and 235 W. Tremont Ave., #101. bit.ly/3J7zj9U

Joseph Huang of Bang Bang Burgers knows how to make a perfect cheeseburger — even better than the one in “The Menu” movie. Alex Cason/CharlotteFive

Monday, Feb. 6

Make reservations for Valentine’s Day at a Charlotte area restaurant. If a luxurious restaurant meal is on your sweetie’s wish list for a holiday date night, you can choose from more than 20 spots on our curated list of places to eat in the Charlotte area with Valentine’s Day prix fixe meals and other options. Prices and locations vary. bit.ly/3Hti9SV

Restaurant industry insiders can enjoy a meet and greet with beverages, bites and helpful information that’s sponsored by Giving Kitchen , a nonprofit organization that serves food service workers. 4-7 p.m. at The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, 4150 Yancey Road. The free event repeats Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 4-7 p.m. at NoDa Brewing Company-North End, 2921 N. Tryon St. bit.ly/3XV2wJQ

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Spend your Taco Tuesday at Resident Culture Brewing , where El Toro Bruto is cranking out barbacoa, bistec and vegan breakfast tacos starting at 7 a.m. You can grab a coffee to pair with it. Later in the day, you’ll find classic tacos on double corn tortillas, topped with salsa, cilantro and onion, along with sandwiches, bowls and salads until 10:30 p.m. 332 W. Bland St., Suite C. bit.ly/3j065iD

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Spend a not-so-lonely ol’ night with a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer — John Mellencamp — as he makes Ovens Auditorium just the second stop on a new tour that starts this month with a pair of shows in his home state of Indiana. Given that he reissued his beloved 1985 “Scarecrow” album in November, fans should be able to count on the 71-year-old to touch on that record’s biggest hits (e.g. “Small Town” and “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.”). Tickets are $140 and up, although fair warning: As of Tuesday, there were only a handful available. 8 p.m. 2700 E. Independence Blvd. bit.ly/3XUe5AN

John Mellencamp last performed in Charlotte in March 2019, also at Ovens Auditorium. Jeff Siner/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Celebrate Carrie Underwood ’s 40th birthday about a month early (she hits the milestone on March 10) when the country-music star drops in on Spectrum Center as part of her “Denim and Rhinestones Tour.” This will be just the fifth show of her winter tour; she’ll return to her residency at Resorts World Las Vegas in June. Tickets start at $39.50. 7:30 p.m. 333 E. Trade St. bit.ly/40kS6EI

Help kids by hearing live music at Prog for Wishes , an All-Star Concert of Progressive Rock featuring the songs of Dream Theater, ELP, Frank Zappa, Kansas, Kate Bush, King Crimson, Led Zeppelin, Peter Gabriel, Phish, Rush, Steely Dan and more. All ticket sales will go to Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina. Tickets are $18 . Ages 16+. 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. bit.ly/3jdk6tq

Laugh along with Beerly Funny Comedy Night at Lost Worlds Brewing. Comedians in the lineup include Jeremy Alder, Chris Monds, Shaine O. Laine and host and producer Lauren Ansley. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Admission is 21+. 8-10 p.m. 19700-D One Norman Blvd., Cornelius. bit.ly/3WyHhfd

Thursday, Feb. 9

Head out to lunch with a friend or co-worker at Restaurant X Bistro, which has recently returned to serving lunch Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. On the mid-day menu are entrees including Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, Fish & Chips and its Veggie Burgeryard (falafel, cauliflower, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickled turnips and hummus topped with tahini). 408 S. Main St., Davidson. bit.ly/3GXaMla

Restaurant X Bistro’s Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad is available at lunch, served Wednesday through Saturday. Restaurant X Bistro

Mark your calendar

Grab your gal pals and sample wines while you snack on charcuterie at The Historic Robertson Homestead’s ‘Gal’entines Day Wine Tasting on Saturday, Feb. 11. After the tasting five options, you’ll get a full glass of your favorite wine. There are multiple time slots available, starting at 1 p.m. $55. 2871 Oak Park Road, Rock Hill. bit.ly/3HBU9go

Stay in your leggings and head out to Eleven Lakes Brewing’s Sweatpants Social on Valentine’s Day. The holiday celebration will include themed music bingo, $5 pink beers, prosecco flights and Crumbl Cookies. Free admission. 6:30 p.m. 10228 Bailey Road, #201, Cornelius. bit.ly/3WGvefV

Order your tickets to see Mina Starsiak Hawk of HGTV’s “Good Bones” on Feb. 25 at the Charlotte Home + Remodeling Show , which returns to The Park Expo and Conference Center from Feb. 24-26. Show hours will be from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. -5 p.m. on Sunday. Adult. tickets are $12 at the door and $10 online; children 12 and under are free. All seniors (60+) will receive free admission on Friday, Feb. 24; and Sunday, Feb. 26 is free for all active and retired military, fire, police and EMT personnel with valid ID. On-site parking is $10; cash and credit card will be accepted. 2500 E. Independence Blvd. bit.ly/3Bvvx5B

Plan ahead and get tickets for the upcoming Rich & Bennett St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl on March 11. Check-in from noon-3 p.m. The cost starts at $20 at prepay events or $25 online — including a custom green t-shirt — and the event goes on rain or shine. RichAndBennett.com.

Check out Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth., which profiles Black male icons in America, at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts+Culture and Levine Museum of the New South . The exhibit highlights revolutionary men including Muhammad Ali, James Baldwin, Ta-Nehisi Coates, W.E.B. DuBois and Kendrick Lamar, whose journeys have altered the history and culture of the country. The traveling work from the Smithsonian will remain on display through March 12. Free. Gantt at 551 S. Tryon St., and Levine Museum at 401 South Tryon St. https://bit.ly/3fNnyZm and https://bit.ly/3fMUUId

Buy tickets for the R.O.A.R. female leadership symposium. The day-long event Friday, March 31 at the Statesville Country Club features dynamic female leaders that will encourage women to Resound, Outshine, Actualize and Revolutionize their lives, featuring guest speaker Jane Jenkins Herlong. Tickets are $85 per person for chamber members and $110 for non-chamber members. 116 N. Center St., Statesville. bit.ly/3gnfhMJ

Celebrate Cheerwine at the 2023 Cheerwine Festival in Salisbury on May 20. Groove out to local and national bands while you enjoy Cheerwine-inspired food and drinks, then browse arts and crafts vendors and kids’ activities. Free. Noon-10 p.m. Downtown Salisbury. bit.ly/3wbqRyR

Theoden Janes contributed to this article.