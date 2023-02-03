ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Tottenham 1-0 Man City: What Guardiola said

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to Match of the Day: "We started really well, they didn't cross halfway, or just once and we concede a goal, like happened two weeks ago. A well organised team, physical, we can't expect to create a lot of chances. When we lose balls in transitions it is more difficult.
BBC

Matt Dawson column: Steve Borthwick has boxed himself in with Owen Farrell

Watch highlights and analysis from the first weekend of matches from 18:00 GMT on Sunday, 5 February on BBC Two and BBC Two Wales. I would not be quick to criticise England's defeat by Scotland. Overall it was a fair performance, but there is one looming area of concern for me - and I am sure for many England fans - after that match.
BBC

Wales squad selector: Who would you pick for Wales' Six Nations trip to Scotland?

Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC

Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance seeing improvements in his side

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says he is seeing improvements in his side after their 2-1 loss at high flying Northwood on Saturday. Guernsey let in two first-half goals in quick succession at Isthmian League South Central's third-placed side. But they fought back after the break and had chances to...
BBC

Football regulator: New white paper delayed until later this month

The publication of the UK government's long-awaited white paper proposing reforms to shake up football has been delayed to later this month. Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said on January 26 that the paper would be published in "two weeks' time". Expected proposals include the introduction of an independent football regulator...
BBC

England 23-29 Scotland: Townsend says Scotland can improve after dramatic win

Gregor Townsend believes Scotland can deliver even more after their stunning 29-23 Six Nations win over England. Duhan van der Merwe's second try of the game secured Scotland back-to-back wins at Twickenham for the first time. The tense win was all a bit much for Townsend, who may have led...
BBC

Bradford: Plans for 'Brit School North' proposed

A renowned music school which launched Adele and Amy Winehouse is looking to expand to Bradford. The Brit School in Croydon, south London, opened its doors in 1991, and has since nurtured a host of actors and international music stars. Music industry bosses said they were looking to emulate that...
BBC

Entrepreneur enters Dragons' Den playing the bagpipes

An entrepreneur made a dramatic entrance to Dragons' Den after emerging from the famous lift playing the bagpipes. Robbie MacIsaac's product withdraws moisture from a piper's breath so it does not damage the instrument. During his pitch he looked on as Dragons Deborah Meaden and Sara Davies attempted to strike...
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Leicester City

Aside from something of a kit sponsor controversy (I’m not a fan of the decision, but I digress), everything is coming up roses as Aston Villa hosts Leicester City this Saturday. It’s a quality opportunity for a win. With the Foxes sitting in 14th to Villa’s 11th in the...

