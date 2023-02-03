Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
England 23-29 Scotland: We have to go through pain to grow, says Steve Borthwick
New head coach Steve Borthwick says England have to go through some pain to grow as a team after they lost 29-23 to Scotland in their Six Nations opener. The hosts were leading at Twickenham until Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe scored his second try with seven minutes remaining.
'Incredible' - New signing blown away by quality of Sunderland support
Sunderland fans did not see a win at Millwall, but they certainly left a big impression.
BBC
Leicester City 0-2 Manchester City: Bunny Shaw and Chloe Kelly send visitors third
Chloe Kelly scored her first Women's Super League goal of the season as Manchester City beat bottom side Leicester City to move up to third. WSL top scorer Bunny Shaw's 61st-minute looping header - her 10th league goal of the season - put Gareth Taylor's side in front. Kelly's superb...
Harry Kane deserves record-breaking moment at stadium built on his goals | Barney Ronay
The England captain’s brilliance kept Tottenham in the Champions League during the years of austerity on the pitch
BBC
Tottenham 1-0 Man City: What Guardiola said
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to Match of the Day: "We started really well, they didn't cross halfway, or just once and we concede a goal, like happened two weeks ago. A well organised team, physical, we can't expect to create a lot of chances. When we lose balls in transitions it is more difficult.
BBC
Matt Dawson column: Steve Borthwick has boxed himself in with Owen Farrell
Watch highlights and analysis from the first weekend of matches from 18:00 GMT on Sunday, 5 February on BBC Two and BBC Two Wales. I would not be quick to criticise England's defeat by Scotland. Overall it was a fair performance, but there is one looming area of concern for me - and I am sure for many England fans - after that match.
BBC
Wales squad selector: Who would you pick for Wales' Six Nations trip to Scotland?
Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance seeing improvements in his side
Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says he is seeing improvements in his side after their 2-1 loss at high flying Northwood on Saturday. Guernsey let in two first-half goals in quick succession at Isthmian League South Central's third-placed side. But they fought back after the break and had chances to...
BBC
Football regulator: New white paper delayed until later this month
The publication of the UK government's long-awaited white paper proposing reforms to shake up football has been delayed to later this month. Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said on January 26 that the paper would be published in "two weeks' time". Expected proposals include the introduction of an independent football regulator...
BBC
England 23-29 Scotland: Townsend says Scotland can improve after dramatic win
Gregor Townsend believes Scotland can deliver even more after their stunning 29-23 Six Nations win over England. Duhan van der Merwe's second try of the game secured Scotland back-to-back wins at Twickenham for the first time. The tense win was all a bit much for Townsend, who may have led...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Steve Clarke, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd
Scotland manager Steve Clarke wants the national team to leave Edinburgh's Oriam and use Lesser Hampden in Glasgow as their training base, starting with the week building up to the opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus on 25 March. (Sun) Rangers boss Michael Beale's comments about Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou...
'Nice touches but no threat' - Millwall boss not impressed by Sunderland
Millwall boss thought Sunderland were more style than substance as the two sides drew at The Den.
Arsenal Beaten In EPL For First Time Since September As Sean Dyche Makes Winning Start With Everton
Arsenal lost in the Premier League for only the second time this season when they fell to a shock 1-0 defeat at Everton on Saturday.
BBC
Bradford: Plans for 'Brit School North' proposed
A renowned music school which launched Adele and Amy Winehouse is looking to expand to Bradford. The Brit School in Croydon, south London, opened its doors in 1991, and has since nurtured a host of actors and international music stars. Music industry bosses said they were looking to emulate that...
BBC
Entrepreneur enters Dragons' Den playing the bagpipes
An entrepreneur made a dramatic entrance to Dragons' Den after emerging from the famous lift playing the bagpipes. Robbie MacIsaac's product withdraws moisture from a piper's breath so it does not damage the instrument. During his pitch he looked on as Dragons Deborah Meaden and Sara Davies attempted to strike...
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Leicester City
Aside from something of a kit sponsor controversy (I’m not a fan of the decision, but I digress), everything is coming up roses as Aston Villa hosts Leicester City this Saturday. It’s a quality opportunity for a win. With the Foxes sitting in 14th to Villa’s 11th in the...
Comments / 0