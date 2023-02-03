Read full article on original website
Breezy and mild Monday in New Hampshire; light snow possible Tuesday
VIDEO: Kevin Skarupa breaks down how the week begins, with a breeze and sunshine. The next snow chance comes Tuesday evening.
Remembering the Blizzard of '78 in New Hampshire
Monday marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978 hit New Hampshire. It was a blizzard New Englanders would not forget. There was $14 million in damage for New Hampshire, mostly along the coast. Tides grew to 14 feet above normal due to the full moon occurring during the storm.
Plumbers, firefighters busy as pipes burst across New Hampshire following extreme cold
MANCHESTER, N.H. — People across New Hampshire were dealing with broken pipes Monday after warmer weather followed extreme cold over the weekend. Fire departments and plumbers said their phones were ringing nonstop as pipes burst and caused flooding. At the central fire station in Manchester, the chief said his crews have responded to hundreds of calls for burst pipes since the weekend.
'Ice-in' declared on Lake Winnipesaukee after extreme cold in New Hampshire
GILFORD, N.H. — "Ice-in" was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday, according to Emerson Aviation. Emerson Aviation said the extreme cold over the weekend and the calming winds overnight into Sunday morning helped to make it happen. The declaration means all five ports visited by the M/S Mount Washington are...
Dangerously cold temperatures move out of New Hampshire; warm-up coming Sunday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills gripped New Hampshire for the coldest morning in years, but conditions will continue to improve the rest of the weekend. A wind chill warning still remains in effect for Coos and northern Grafton counties until 7 this evening for wind...
Mount Washington sets national windchill record
A life-threatening cold spell began to ease its grip on the northeastern United States on Saturday, but only after a new national windchill record was set in New Hampshire.The record was set at Mount Washington Friday night when it felt like minus 108° F thanks to a temperature of minus 46° F and wind gusts of 127 mph.Wind chill records are not historically tracked as closely as temperature records, but the mark would beat what most meteorologists believe to be the US record (minus 105° F in Alaska). The prior record for Mount Washington was minus 102.7° F in 2004.WBZ-TV...
10 Absolute Best Places In New Hampshire For An Unforgettable Stay
When you think of a New England vacation, what comes to mind? Is it the beach? How about the mountains? And then there are the forests, the fall foliage, the winter landscape, the seafood, maple syrup…the list is endless. New England is quite a charming part of our country and the state of New Hampshire encompasses everything that the region is known for. If you are looking for a fantastic place to stay for a few days, a week, or more, here are some of the best places to stay in New Hampshire for an unforgettable getaway.
Arctic cold forces higher summits of New Hampshire into the stratosphere
While much of New Hampshire woke up to temperatures well below zero Saturday morning, the higher summits of the Presidential Range in the White Mountains experienced wind chills under -100°. For a brief time, summits like Mount Washington were actually in the stratosphere, the layer of the atmosphere that...
Don’t forget about the safety of transfer station workers during extreme weather
As dangerously cold winds continued to blow across New Hampshire over the weekend, transfer station staff braced for temperatures far below zero with a wind chill. In one North Country town, the transfer station facility manager asked to close for staff safety. The town’s leadership refused. Meanwhile, the manager of a southern New Hampshire transfer […] The post Don’t forget about the safety of transfer station workers during extreme weather appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
National windchill record set in New Hampshire as cold weather begins to ease up across the Northeast
The record was set at Mount Washington Friday night when it felt like minus 108° F thanks to a temperature of minus 46° F and wind gusts of 127 mph.
New Hampshire police chiefs answer what keeps them up at night
VIDEO: New Hampshire police chiefs sitting down for a roundtable discussion discuss how concerned they are about safety of the community and the health and welfare of their officers. See the full conversation.
New Hampshire's Mount Washington may reach its coldest temperatures since 1885, with officials projecting 46 degrees below zero and wind speeds close to 135 mph
The National Weather Service said the windchill on Mount Washington on Friday reached -108 degrees Fahrenheit, potentially breaking a US record.
Some New Hampshire ski areas close or adjust hours because of dangerous cold
GORHAM, N.H. — Some New Hampshire ski areas, including Wildcat Mountain and Cannon Mountain, are closing Friday because of the extreme cold. Other areas are adjusting their plans and hours, including Pats Peak. >> Resources: Emergency homeless shelters | Warming centers | Latest outage maps. Skiers who already bought...
New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110
Bonkers. When you think of the coldest place in the United States, you immediately think Alaska. And for the most part, you’d be right. With a mean average temperature around 26 degrees, Fairbanks, Alaska is the coldest city in the country. However, New Hampshire just found a way to etch its name into the record books. At the top of Mount Washington, New Hampshire’s nearly 6,300 foot peak (the largest in the eastern half of the United States), windchills reached […] The post New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Sets U.S. Record For Coldest Wind Chill Temperature Ever Recorded At Nearly -110 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NH Business: Technology companies in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire may not be the biggest state, but its technological prowess can be felt throughout the country. According to Julie Demers, executive director of the NH Tech Alliance, the tech industry is, "the strongest engine of economic activity in New Hampshire." On the latest installment...
Video: Quiet start, but rain, snow in forecast this week in New Hampshire
Temperatures will continue to climb above the early February averages this week with a couple of systems we'll be tracking. A building northerly wind will brighten the skies today. It will remain mild with temperatures back into the 40s south of the mountains, but the wind will add an extra bite to the air in the afternoon.
Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap
Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.
Video: Bitter cold air moves out of N.H., milder temperatures return Sunday
After a dangerous blast of arctic air, conditions gradually improve with a warm up on the way for Sunday. A WIND CHILL WARNING remains in effect for Coos and northern Grafton counties until 7pm for wind chills up to 30 below zero. Otherwise, the winds continue to relax this evening and temperatures will actually begin to rise tonight. High temperatures jump back into the 30s to near 40 tomorrow with more cloud cover.
The Marvelous 2.3-Mile Trail In New Hampshire Leads Adventurers To Little-Known Glacial Boulders
While the White Mountains certainly garner much of the attention when it comes to hiking in New Hampshire, there is still so much to explore around the rest of the state. Southern New Hampshire in particular is a wonderful region for hiking, with its scenic summits, forests, waterfalls, and much more. A hike to Stoddard Rocks affords a chance to visit a geological wonder in this part of the state.
Fire crews in New Hampshire respond to hundreds of calls after frigid cold causes burst pipes, flooding
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After cold temperatures moved through this weekend, fire departments across the state are dealing with an influx of clean-up calls, as pipes burst and buildings flood. A frozen fire truck sat out all weekend in Manchester after a fire Friday night. Crews were at the scene...
