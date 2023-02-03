ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

wrbl.com

Sunshine and mild to start the work week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We’ve got a great start to the work week with sunshine and mild temperatures, expect highs nearing 70 this afternoon. We will be under the influence of high pressure through Wednesday so our forecast will stay calm, we will have a little more cloud cover Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of our next cold front.
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Feeling like spring before rain moves in late in the week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — First part of the week remains calm and dry with temperatures slowly warming into the mid to upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds likely. Temperatures continue to warm through Tuesday and 70s likely for Wednesday afternoon with another storm system knocking on our doorstep.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Opelika continues cleanup efforts in 2022 downtown fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Opelika is continuing clean up efforts at a downtown building that caught fire last year. At The time of the fire the business was closed and no one was inside and as of today it’s still unknown what exactly caused the fire.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Junior League of Columbus hosts 8th annual Character Breakfast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Junior League of Columbus hosted their 8th annual Character Breakfast Saturday morning. The breakfast was held at the Ministry Center at St. Luke United Methodist Church. The ballroom was filled with parents and children–some sporting their best princess and superhero costumes. This was the largest turnout the organization has had with […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

One dead following motorcycle crash near Milgen Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash on Milgen Road in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Milgen Road and Miller Road at 1:20 a.m. on Monday morning, Feb. 6. The victim has been identified as 25-year-old...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Black History Month: Horace King

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What you see today of the Dillingham Street Bridge may not be Horace King’s masterpiece, but its foundation below is still relevant. Along with his legacy, King was born into slavery in South Carolina in 1807. A slave trader sold him to a man who...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Sunday Conversation: FEMA, SBA representatives talk about tornado recovery efforts in LaGrange

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Recovery efforts are well underway in Georgia and Troup County following a Jan. 12 tornado that did significant damage in LaGrange. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration now have disaster relief centers open LaGrange and Greenville, Ga., to assist those impacted in Troup and Meriwether counties. This […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are on the scene of a vehicle wreck involving a semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus. The accident happened in the intersection of Woodruff Farm Road and Corporate Ridge Parkway. According to authorities, there are injuries involved in the crash. Stay with News Leader...
COLUMBUS, GA
tourcounsel.com

LaGrange Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia

LaGrange Mall is a shopping mall located on Georgia State Route 109 in LaGrange, Georgia, United States, a few blocks west of Interstate 85. The mall is owned by Hull Property Group. The mall's anchors are Belk, Dunham's Sports, Hobby Lobby, and TJ Maxx. The mall is 233,000 square feet...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Youth of the Year winner: Elijah Adams

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations are in order as the Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley crowns its 2023 Youth of the Year. Carver High School senior Elijah Adams wins the coveted title at the Bibb Mill Event Center on February 2. He’s a senior at Carver High...
COLUMBUS, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Patriots no match for the Vikings

The Northgate Vikings welcomed the Northside Columbus Patriots to the Johnny Brown Gymnasium on Tuesday night for a Region 3-5A matchup. The Patriots entered the contest in second place and only one game behind McIntosh in the standings but left with a resounding defeat at the hands of Northgate. The...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus murder suspect arrested for homicide on 3rd Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to authorities, 36-year-old Quincy “Ty” Hill, has been arrested in connection to the murder of Kameron Holcey. The deadly shooting happened earlier this year, on January 15. the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue. The Columbus Police Department’s responded to an incident. in...
COLUMBUS, GA
wgxa.tv

Taylor County deputies locate missing woman connected to shooting

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Missing woman, Haley Gibson has been located. Taylor County deputies have found and taken Taylor Gibson into custody. No other details regarding her arrest have been provided. -- TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)-- Taylor County deputies are in search of a missing suspect. The Taylor County...
TAYLOR COUNTY, GA

