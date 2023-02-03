Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrbl.com
Sunshine and mild to start the work week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We’ve got a great start to the work week with sunshine and mild temperatures, expect highs nearing 70 this afternoon. We will be under the influence of high pressure through Wednesday so our forecast will stay calm, we will have a little more cloud cover Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of our next cold front.
wrbl.com
Feeling like spring before rain moves in late in the week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — First part of the week remains calm and dry with temperatures slowly warming into the mid to upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds likely. Temperatures continue to warm through Tuesday and 70s likely for Wednesday afternoon with another storm system knocking on our doorstep.
WRBL Sports Director Jack Patterson marks 10 years at News 3
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Feb. 4 may seem like a normal day to many, but to WRBL’s Sports Director Jack Patterson it continues to mark another year at WRBL. 10 years ago today, Patterson started his career right here in his hometown. Take a look at just a glimpse of his journey so far.
WTVM
Opelika continues cleanup efforts in 2022 downtown fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Opelika is continuing clean up efforts at a downtown building that caught fire last year. At The time of the fire the business was closed and no one was inside and as of today it’s still unknown what exactly caused the fire.
Junior League of Columbus hosts 8th annual Character Breakfast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Junior League of Columbus hosted their 8th annual Character Breakfast Saturday morning. The breakfast was held at the Ministry Center at St. Luke United Methodist Church. The ballroom was filled with parents and children–some sporting their best princess and superhero costumes. This was the largest turnout the organization has had with […]
WTVM
One dead following motorcycle crash near Milgen Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash on Milgen Road in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Milgen Road and Miller Road at 1:20 a.m. on Monday morning, Feb. 6. The victim has been identified as 25-year-old...
WTVM
Black History Month: Horace King
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What you see today of the Dillingham Street Bridge may not be Horace King’s masterpiece, but its foundation below is still relevant. Along with his legacy, King was born into slavery in South Carolina in 1807. A slave trader sold him to a man who...
Sunday Conversation: FEMA, SBA representatives talk about tornado recovery efforts in LaGrange
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Recovery efforts are well underway in Georgia and Troup County following a Jan. 12 tornado that did significant damage in LaGrange. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration now have disaster relief centers open LaGrange and Greenville, Ga., to assist those impacted in Troup and Meriwether counties. This […]
WTVM
Car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are on the scene of a vehicle wreck involving a semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus. The accident happened in the intersection of Woodruff Farm Road and Corporate Ridge Parkway. According to authorities, there are injuries involved in the crash. Stay with News Leader...
United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley to host 3rd annual Black History Panel Discussion
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— February is Black History Month, and Feb. 9, 2023, the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley is set to host their 3rd Annual Black History Panel Discussion at the Columbus Civic Center. The discussion is set to go from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This year’s panelists are Norman Hardman, Dr. Asante’ […]
WTVM
Columbus apartment fire results in numerous people to lose everything
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A number of people at an apartment complex in Columbus lost everything to a late-night fire. It happened at Hampton Place, with fire crews arriving on the scene around 3:30 this morning. Tenants say they were in bed when they heard firefighters banging on their doors....
WTVM
Car crash cleared on I-185 SB in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car crash is now clear on I-185 southbound. The accident occurred near exit 6 - Macon Road exit - on the interstate.
Opelika-Auburn News
Because of Betty Fulmer, a book and a burger joint: Auburn couple opens The Table, a space for people to gather in downtown Auburn
In the upstairs area above what used to be the Cheeburger Cheeburger restaurant in downtown Auburn, one family has decided to create a free space for people in the community to gather called The Table. Whether it’s students needing a space to study, small groups needing a place to meet...
LaGrange police investigate second home shot within 24-hour span
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is investigating the second home shot within a 24-hour span. On Feb. 2 around 8:26 p.m., officers responded to the scene. Upon arriving, officers spoke to the victim who said he was inside his home when he heard a noise coming from around his television. He found […]
tourcounsel.com
LaGrange Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia
LaGrange Mall is a shopping mall located on Georgia State Route 109 in LaGrange, Georgia, United States, a few blocks west of Interstate 85. The mall is owned by Hull Property Group. The mall's anchors are Belk, Dunham's Sports, Hobby Lobby, and TJ Maxx. The mall is 233,000 square feet...
WTVM
Youth of the Year winner: Elijah Adams
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations are in order as the Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley crowns its 2023 Youth of the Year. Carver High School senior Elijah Adams wins the coveted title at the Bibb Mill Event Center on February 2. He’s a senior at Carver High...
Newnan Times-Herald
Patriots no match for the Vikings
The Northgate Vikings welcomed the Northside Columbus Patriots to the Johnny Brown Gymnasium on Tuesday night for a Region 3-5A matchup. The Patriots entered the contest in second place and only one game behind McIntosh in the standings but left with a resounding defeat at the hands of Northgate. The...
WTVM
Columbus murder suspect arrested for homicide on 3rd Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to authorities, 36-year-old Quincy “Ty” Hill, has been arrested in connection to the murder of Kameron Holcey. The deadly shooting happened earlier this year, on January 15. the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue. The Columbus Police Department’s responded to an incident. in...
WTVM
Columbus police locate missing 11-year-old last seen at Baker Middle School
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department located an 11-year-old boy that went missing on Feb. 2. Dezmond Jones-Edwards was located in good health.
wgxa.tv
Taylor County deputies locate missing woman connected to shooting
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Missing woman, Haley Gibson has been located. Taylor County deputies have found and taken Taylor Gibson into custody. No other details regarding her arrest have been provided. -- TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)-- Taylor County deputies are in search of a missing suspect. The Taylor County...
Comments / 0