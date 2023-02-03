Read full article on original website
wtatennis.com
Parks upsets Garcia in Lyon to win first WTA singles title
Alycia Parks won her first WTA singles title at the Open 6ème Sens Métropole de Lyon on Sunday, wrapping up her breakthrough week on the Hologic WTA Tour with her first Top 5 victory. The 22-year-old American upset No.1 seed and local hope Caroline Garcia, 7-6(7), 7-5, collecting...
wtatennis.com
Ostapenko edges Collins in seesaw Abu Dhabi opener
No.5 seed Jelena Ostapenko came out on top of a rollercoaster first round at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, edging Danielle Collins 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 in 2 hours and 18 minutes. Ostapenko, who collected her fifth and most recent title in Dubai last February, is now on a six-match winning streak on Emirati soil. It was her second win in as many meetings at pro level with Collins; the Latvian also triumphed 7-6(1), 6-3 in the 2018 Miami semifinals.
CBC News
China's Zhu Lin stays in top form, beating Tsurenko in Thailand Open final
Zhu Lin of China won her maiden career title after beating Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Thailand Open on Sunday. In a match lasting one hour and 45 minutes, both players exchanged nail-biting baseline rallies before Zhu finally found a way past her determined opponent in Hua Hin.
tennisuptodate.com
"His meltdown after the win in final spoke loudly": Mouratoglou believes Djokovic banished demons after Australian Open win
Patrick Mouratoglou spoke about the Australian Open in a tweet he shared after the final believing that Djokovic was able to overcome a very emotional event for him. Mouratoglou highlighted the return of Djokovic to Melbourne as something that will be emotional for him and to an extent it was. The deportation in 2022, the injury this year. There was a lot Djokovic had to overcome to win and he did it in superb fashion. Mouratoglou believes it was like an exorcism for him:
tennisuptodate.com
"It's bitter": Davis Cup captain Kohlmann on shock defeat for Zverev and Germany against Switzerland
Germany were dumped out of Davis Cup Qualifying by Stan Wawrinka and Switzerland after a stunning win for Stan the Man to complete a 3-2 triumph. Team captain Michael Kohlmann spoke afterwards and was frustrated saying it wasn't expected but at the same time no player could be blamed for defeat with Alexander Zverev returning to the side for the defeat.
Yardbarker
"Nole is strongest and numbers prove it, but he is also least loved" - Fognini on Djokovic
Fabio Fognini recently spoke about Novak Djokovic and his place in the tennis world, following his 10th Australian Open triumph. In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Fognini acknowledged that Djokovic is the strongest player on the tour, backed up by the numbers and his accomplishments. However, Fognini also mentioned that Djokovic is the least loved among the "big 3" players, which includes Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
tennisuptodate.com
"I don't understand": Bartoli questions Ruud after poor Australian Open following breakout 2022 season
Former player Marion Bartoli has questioned the thinking of Casper Ruud when he elected to essentially give up on the Australian Open due to not preparing well. Ruud continued playing after the ATP finals going on a tour across South America with Nadal. The Norwegian spent about two weeks in a fast-paced gruelling schedule with Nadal which pushed back his vacation. It started when other players started to prepare for the next year and he never properly caught up.
tennisuptodate.com
Former tennis player Ipek Sonoglu calls on Venus and Serena Williams, Murray, Azarenka to help amid earthquake disaster in Turkey
A devastating earthquake happened in Turkey in the early hours of Tuesday morning and former Turkish player Ipek Sonoglu called on her former colleagues to help. Several powerful earthquakes hit Turkey in hours, leaving mass destruction and many casualties. The catastrophe prompted many countries to immediately issue assistance to the affected area in an effort to solve as many lives as possible and help the severely undermanned local responders.
atptour.com
Scouting Report: Rune, Fritz & Schwartzman Headline Montpellier, Dallas & Cordoba Fields
An executive summary of what every fan should know about the coming week. An ATP 250 triple-header this week features a host of top stars eyeing early-season success. Cordoba, Dallas and Montpellier play host to tournaments from 6-12 February. Diego Schwartzman leads the draw at the opening clay-court event of...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Cordoba Open ATP Draw confirmed including Schwartzman, Cerundolo and Ramos-Vinolas
The draw has been confirmed for the 2023 Cordoba Open which will take place on Red Clay in Argentina between 6-12 February, 2023. As expected, it is a mainly Argentinian field assembled in Cordoba with Diego Schwartzman, the Cerundolo brothers among the top seeds. Albert Ramos-Vinolas plays as do the...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Open Sud de France Montpellier Draw including Rune, Sinner and Coric
The draw has been confirmed for 2023 Open Sud de France with Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner and Borna Coric, the top seeds in Montpellier. Rune will face Marc-Andrea Huesler or Luca van Assche in the second round. While Coric could face Arthur Rinderknech. Sinner could take on Marton Fucsovics, while...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Upper Austria Ladies Linz WTA Draw including Sakkari, Alexandrova, Vekic and Parks
The draw has been confirmed ahead of Upper Austria Ladies Linz which takes place between 6-12 February, 2023 and is one of the only tournaments not in the Middle East during this month. A continuation of hard court action, Maria Sakkari returns aiming to break her title duck, she faces...
