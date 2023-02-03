Movesets and counters for the Armarouge and Ceruledge Tera Raid event
Armarouge and Ceruledge Tera Raid event is underway this weekend, so we'll tell you which Pokémon you should bring to the fight
It’s another weekend, and therefore another Tera Raid event. We’re between weeks for the Greninja Tera Raid event , but that doesn’t mean there aren’t cool rewards to be claimed. This week you’ll be able to face off with 4-star and 5-star raids of Armarouge in Scarlet and Ceruledge in Violet. Doing so will earn you a decent amount of Exp Candy, as well as a small chance of getting an Ability Capsule.
We’ll break down the movesets for these raids and suggest some counters that’ll bring you to victory easily.
Pokémon Scarlet Armarouge Tera Raid moveset
As these aren’t 7-star events, you don’t have to worry as much about being completely wiped by these Pokémon in no time. As long as you know what you’re up against, you should be able to bring something that can handle it.
It’s worth noting that the Tera-type for these raids will be completely random, so always make sure you have a backup plan, just in case your first choice won’t work.
Armarouge – 4-Star:
- Level – 45
- Item – None
- Ability – Random (Hidden Ability possible, Weak Armor)
- Tera-type – Random
- Moves – Lava Plume, Psyshock, Energy Ball, Taunt, Sunny Day
Armarouge – 5-star:
- Level – 75
- Item – None
- Ability – Random (Hidden Ability possible, Weak Armor)
- Tera-type – Random
- Moves – Armor Cannon, Expanding Force, Energy Ball, Taunt, Sunny Day, Calm Mind
Pokémon Violet Ceruledge Tera Raid moveset
Once again, the Tera-type for Ceruledge will be random, so have a few Pokémon ready to go.
Ceruledge – 4-Star:
- Level – 45
- Item – None
- Ability – Random (Hidden Ability possible, Weak Armor)
- Tera-type – Random
- Moves – Flame Charge, Shadow Sneak, Night Slash, Will-O-Wisp, Sunny Day
Ceruledge – 5-Star:
- Level – 75
- Item – None
- Ability – Random (Hidden Ability possible, Weak Armor)
- Tera-type – Random
- Moves – Bitter Blade, Shadow Claw, Night Slash, Will-O-Wisp, Sunny Day, Swords Dance
Armarouge and Ceruledge counters – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet
As we’ve mentioned already, with the Tera-type being random, there is no one surefire offensive counter for this raid. What we’ve done instead is gathered a variety of Pokémon that will resist most or all of their attacks, with the idea being that you can pick whichever is best depending on the Tera-type.
Comments / 0