Movesets and counters for the Armarouge and Ceruledge Tera Raid event

By Ryan Woodrow
 3 days ago

Armarouge and Ceruledge Tera Raid event is underway this weekend, so we'll tell you which Pokémon you should bring to the fight

It’s another weekend, and therefore another Tera Raid event. We’re between weeks for the Greninja Tera Raid event , but that doesn’t mean there aren’t cool rewards to be claimed. This week you’ll be able to face off with 4-star and 5-star raids of Armarouge in Scarlet and Ceruledge in Violet. Doing so will earn you a decent amount of Exp Candy, as well as a small chance of getting an Ability Capsule.

We’ll break down the movesets for these raids and suggest some counters that’ll bring you to victory easily.

Pokémon Scarlet Armarouge Tera Raid moveset

As these aren’t 7-star events, you don’t have to worry as much about being completely wiped by these Pokémon in no time. As long as you know what you’re up against, you should be able to bring something that can handle it.

It’s worth noting that the Tera-type for these raids will be completely random, so always make sure you have a backup plan, just in case your first choice won’t work.

Armarouge – 4-Star:

  • Level – 45
  • Item – None
  • Ability – Random (Hidden Ability possible, Weak Armor)
  • Tera-type – Random
  • Moves – Lava Plume, Psyshock, Energy Ball, Taunt, Sunny Day

Armarouge – 5-star:

  • Level – 75
  • Item – None
  • Ability – Random (Hidden Ability possible, Weak Armor)
  • Tera-type – Random
  • Moves – Armor Cannon, Expanding Force, Energy Ball, Taunt, Sunny Day, Calm Mind

Pokémon Violet Ceruledge Tera Raid moveset

Once again, the Tera-type for Ceruledge will be random, so have a few Pokémon ready to go.

Ceruledge – 4-Star:

  • Level – 45
  • Item – None
  • Ability – Random (Hidden Ability possible, Weak Armor)
  • Tera-type – Random
  • Moves – Flame Charge, Shadow Sneak, Night Slash, Will-O-Wisp, Sunny Day

Ceruledge – 5-Star:

  • Level – 75
  • Item – None
  • Ability – Random (Hidden Ability possible, Weak Armor)
  • Tera-type – Random
  • Moves – Bitter Blade, Shadow Claw, Night Slash, Will-O-Wisp, Sunny Day, Swords Dance

Armarouge and Ceruledge counters – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

As we’ve mentioned already, with the Tera-type being random, there is no one surefire offensive counter for this raid. What we’ve done instead is gathered a variety of Pokémon that will resist most or all of their attacks, with the idea being that you can pick whichever is best depending on the Tera-type.

Dachsbun

While this bread-dog is just neutral to Ghost and Psychic-type attacks, it completely nerfs Armarouge and Ceruledge’s biggest strength: Fire.

With the Well-Baked Body ability, Fidough will have its physical defense strengthened by two stages whenever it is hit with a Fire-type attack. As it’s physical-focused and resists Dark-type attacks, it works better against Ceruledge, but it still fares well against Armarouge – especially if you give it an unconventional Tera-type, like Dark.

Roaring Moon

Roaring Moon is one of the best choices no matter which of the pair you’re facing, which means it’s a little annoying that it’s Scarlet exclusive. Still, Dragon/Dark covers all your bases in terms of what they can throw at you. Dragon resists Fire & Grass, while Dark resists Ghost, Dark, and is immune to Psychic. While you can give it Dark Tera-type, in a 5-star raid you may not need to if you already have a super-effective move in your arsenal.

The biggest downside is that both Roaring Moon and the only other Dark/Dragon in the game – Hydreigon – are Scarlet exclusive.

Greninja

If you’ve just spent the effort to get yourself the Level 100 Greninja from last weekend’s event, now is the perfect time to put it to good use. It’s better against Ceruledge, as Armarouge’s Energy Ball could give it some trouble, but other than that it ticks all the boxes. It has strong Special Attacks and resists everything Ceruledge can throw at you.

The Pokémon Company / Nintendo

Tyranitar

Once again, you'll need to watch out for Energy Ball if you're taking this in against Armarouge, but otherwise, Tyranitar is a solid pick. It's physical power is incredible and fairly easy to obtain, Rock/Dark is defensively perfect for Ceruledge, and you probably won't even need to Terastalize during the battle.

