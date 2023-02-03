ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Carter Countersuing Fan Who Accused Him of Rape

By Helen Holmes
 3 days ago
Jerritt Clark/Getty for On Our Sleeves

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter is countersuing a woman who last December accused Carter of sexually assaulting her after a 2001 concert while she was underage, TMZ reports . In her lawsuit against Carter, Shannon Ruth alleges that when she was 17, the pop singer plied her with a vodka cranberry cocktail before instructing her to perform oral sex and eventually penetrating her . Carter says Ruth is being coached to make false claims as part of an extortion attempt, and he is denying all the allegations in his countersuit .

Read it at TMZ

