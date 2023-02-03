Nick Carter Countersuing Fan Who Accused Him of Rape

Chris Brown has apologized—sort of—for complaining “BRO WHO THE F–K IS THIS?” on his Instagram story Sunday night after losing the Grammy award for Best R&B Album to pianist Robert Glasper. On Monday afternoon, Brown posted a screenshot of the DM apology he sent to Glasper, who has won four Grammys across a 40-year music career, again over Instagram, “Congratulations my brother...I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys...you were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean,” he wrote.Given that Brown accompanied his tantrum with a...

2 HOURS AGO