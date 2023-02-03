ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Lady Dogs fall to No. 3 LSU in Overtime

By UGA Sports Communications
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fm8eq_0kbBqbJU00

Baton Rouge, La. - Third-ranked LSU improved to 22-0 and 10-0 in the Southeastern Conference with a thrilling 82-77 victory over Georgia at the raucous Pete Maravich Assembly Center Thursday night. The Lady Bulldogs are now 15-9 and 4-6.

This thriller featured 16 tie scores and 12 lead changes, with the upset-hunting Lady Bulldogs leading for over 12 minutes longer than the Tigers.

LSU was relentless on the offensive boards. The Tigers had 26 offensive boards, including three off of missed free throws down the stretch that led to LSU points. The Lady Bulldogs were outrebounded by 12 for the game. LSU also finished plus-seven in the turnover department and shot 21 more free throws. LSU was 28 of 45 from the foul line. Georgia was 15 of 24 at the stripe.

Angel Reese recorded her 22nd consecutive double-double, scoring 23 points and grabbing 14 boards.

Georgia was led by Diamond Battles, who scored 22 points, one of five Lady Bulldogs in double figures, and had five steals. The Lady Dogs shot 54.7% from the field and made six more field goals than the Tigers.

“We played hard, we fought hard, I’m very proud of our team,” said Georgia Coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson. “LSU did a great job on the offensive boards, and that was a huge factor. This was a tough loss, but we did a lot of really good things that we can build on.”

The Lady Bulldogs led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter, then LSU grabbed a 30-29 halftime lead. Georgia would come back to lead 55-50 after three, and extended the advantage to 59-50 in the fourth quarter. But LSU would fight back with a 13-4 run to tie the game at 63-63.

With the game tied at 66-66 in the final minute, both teams missed opportunities to grab the lead and the win in the closing seconds, forcing the first overtime of the season for both teams.

In the extra session, LSU was 5-6 from the floor, including a critical three from Alexis Morris to give the Tigers a 77-74 lead, which would not be relinquished, with 49 seconds remaining. Both teams were five of 10 from the foul line in overtime.

Georgia gets back in action Sunday on the road against Vanderbilt.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Mall of Louisiana | Shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The Mall of Louisiana is a mid-scale shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, between I-10 and Bluebonnet Blvd. It is the largest mall in Louisiana and contains the third largest indoor carousel in the world. It is the only regional mall in Baton Rouge. The anchor stores are 2 Dillard's stores, Main Event Entertainment, JCPenney, and Macy's.
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRProud

Here’s where you can get boiled crawfish in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s crawfish season runs from January through July. Coincidentally, the season runs at the same time as Mardi Gras and the state’s festival season, making them a popular way to pass a good time between parades. Eating boiled crawfish with friends and family is a deep-rooted tradition. Native Americans were […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man accused of shooting at neighbor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man is accused of shooting his neighbor on a Saturday night in January. The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers were called out to Blount Road on Jan. 21 after the victim called and said he had been shot. The victim told deputies that his neighbor, James Thomas, 48, allegedly shot at him again when he tried to call 911.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS 42

Louisiana day care worker accused of throwing 3-year-old girl

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A father contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after picking his 3-year-old daughter up from daycare on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and finding a laceration on her forehead, according to an arrest affidavit. The father claimed that Angel Fernandez, 37, of Denham Springs, “physically abused” his daughter. She was tasked […]
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

'Stop the Violence' meeting set for Feb. 7 in Donaldsonville

A second "Stop the Violence" citizen committee meeting has been set for Donaldsonville City Hall Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. According to meeting organizers, local and area elected officials will be in attendance, along with school officials, and religious and community leaders. Members of the Donaldsonville Mayor's Youth Advisory Council...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Former Zachary High student accused of marking school with graffiti charged with terrorism

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department says they arrested a former student after Zachary High School was tagged with graffiti. Police say that Shyron White was arrested at his home in Livingston Parish for drawing a triangle with a symbol in it on the exterior doors. Graffiti was found in several locations around the building, and police were alerted on Tuesday.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police make arrest in deadly December shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man is accused of murder after an investigation linked him to a deadly shooting back in December of last year. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they were called to a shooting at Broadmoor Plantation Apartments on Dec. 19. When officers arrived, they found a male who had been shot. Police say another person who was not shot was found nearby.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man accused of drive-by shooting in Sorrento arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish

SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a suspect in an October drive-by shooting in Sorrento on Thursday. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said Quendez Vancourt, 20, of Convent was arrested Thursday, Feb. 2, and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property.
SORRENTO, LA
brproud.com

Body found in ditch in Iberville Parish identified, police say

ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Gabriel Police Department has identified a body after it was found in a ditch on Friday, Feb. 3. According to St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr., a request was made for the coroner’s office to come out to Highway 74 and Railroad Street. Ambeau said that a detective found the body of a male in a ditch. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office was also at the scene.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
104K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy