ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Morning rain ahead of cold front, significant cool down

By Rich Jones
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08x04Y_0kbBqaQl00

This morning we are tracking mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers moving in. A few pockets of moderate to heavy downpours will traverse the area today. We will see highs in the upper 60s to 70 degrees early this morning.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says temperatures will cool through the morning and be in the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. Showers will move out in time for the afternoon and evening commute.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Tonight into early Saturday we drop into the lower to mid-40s away from the coast and lower 50s along the beaches.

Onshore winds will develop overnight and linger through the weekend. Highs on Saturday will only be in the lower 60s. Sunshine will emerge well inland. However, we will still see some clouds along the coast and an opportunity for a coastal shower.

Back to work and school will be mild and dry with calm winds and temperatures on Monday near 70, warming to the upper 70s on Tuesday.


Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
128K+
Followers
151K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy