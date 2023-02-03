ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boxing Scene

Baumgardner: I Would Love A Knockout Against Mekhaled & I Think It’s Coming

Three months after narrowly winning the biggest fight of her career, Alycia Baumgardner wants to emphatically end her bout with Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night. Mekhaled has never been knocked out, but Baumgardner is confident she can stop the challenger for her four championships inside the distance. The 10-round, 130-pound title bout between Baumgardner (13-1, 7 KOs), of Bingham Hills, Michigan, and Mekhaled (15-1, 3 KOs), of Paris, France, will be part of the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York (DAZN; 8 p.m. ET).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Scene

Alycia Baumgardner Drops Mekhaled Twice, Wins Decision To Become Undisputed

NEW YORK – Alycia Baumgardner left no doubt whatsoever about the outcome of this 130-pound title fight. Baumgardner dropped Elhem Mekhaled twice during the fourth round, hurt her badly during the seventh round and won their 10-round title unification bout by unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. The 28-year-old Baumgardner became women’s boxing’s fully unified junior lightweight champion by defeating France’s Mekhaled, whose toughness made what was a one-sided fight on the scorecards entertaining.
MICHIGAN STATE
Boxing Scene

Alycia Baumgardner: I Would Love To Fight Winner Of Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano Rematch

If Alycia Baumgardner beats Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night, she’ll become women’s boxing’s fully unified 130-pound champion. Baumgardner makes the weight limit for her division comfortably, thus she can continue defending her titles later this year if she emerges victorious versus Mekhaled at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. The 28-year-old Baumgardner is intrigued, however, by the possibility of becoming an undisputed champion in a second division.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 218 results: Serghei Spivac dominates Derrick Lewis, calls out Jon Jones

With three straight stoppage wins in less than a year, the UFC might have a new heavyweight contender on its hands. Serghei Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) made easy work of two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) with a first-round submission Saturday in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Then he said he wants the winner of the upcoming vacant heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane – and hopes it’s Jones.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Jey Uso's Actions Cast Doubt Over Upcoming WWE SmackDown Tag Title Match

Braun Strowman & Ricochet defeated Imperium in the finals of the "SmackDown" Tag Title Contender's Tournament on the "2/3 WWE SmackDown," earning a shot at The Usos' blue brand titles for next week's show. However, Jey Uso was conspicuous by his absence Friday, which has cast serious doubt over The Usos' upcoming title defense.
ringsidenews.com

The Judgment Day Involved In Brawl At NASCAR Race

Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s never-ending rivalry took a new turn on Thursday night. It’s only a matter of time before the father and son face each other 1-on-1 in a WWE ring. Ahead of the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, tensions rose to new heights as The Judgment Day sparked a brawl with several babyface Superstars on the NASCAR racing track.
Boxing Scene

Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano Rematch Announced For May 20 In Dublin, Venue TBA

NEW YORK – Now that Amanda Serrano has handled her business with Erika Cruz, the seven-division champion can focus on the career-defining fight that awaits her. Promoter Eddie Hearn announced in the ring after Serrano defeated Cruz by unanimous decision that the new undisputed featherweight champion will fight rival Katie Taylor in a lightweight championship rematch May 20 in Dublin. Ireland’s Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs), who edged Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) by split decision last April 30 at a sold-out Madison Square Garden, will fight in her home country for the first time as a professional.
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Why Ronda Rousey Dropped SmackDown Women's Championship

It was recently reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championships is one of five locked-in matches for WWE WrestleMania 39; however, that wasn't the original plan for the former UFC star according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." At first,...
New York Post

Amanda Serrano wins and becomes undisputed champ, sets up Katie Taylor rematch

Amanda Serrano finally has all four belts in her weight class. Next, she can have revenge on Katie Taylor. Serrano wore down a bloody Erika Cruz and won a unanimous decision Saturday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden to become the undisputed featherweight champion and set up a rematch with fellow champ Taylor. They fought a thriller last year at Madison Square Garden and are expecting nothing less in Ireland on May 20. “The last fight was an epic fight and I think the next one’s going to be exactly the same,” Taylor said. Before that, Serrano got the better of a...
Boxing Scene

Shadasia Green Stops Elin Cederroos In 6th Round, Becomes WBC’s Mandatory For Crews

NEW YORK – Shadasia Green beat the most accomplished opponent of her career Saturday night to move closer to the fight she really wants. Green stopped former IBF/WBA super middleweight champion Elin Cederroos in the sixth round of their WBC 168-pound elimination match on the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. Her victory made Green the WBC’s mandatory challenger for undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews (8-1, 2 KOs), who defeated Cederroos on points last April 30 at Madison Square Garden to become their division’s fully unified champ.
Boxing Scene

Benavidez: Plant Knows How The Canvas Feels; I'm Gonna Put It On That Motherf-----

David Benavidez is admittedly undecided on the outcome when he and Caleb Plant finally meet in the ring. Make no mistake; the unbeaten former two-time WBC super middleweight titlist is fully confident of coming out on top in their March 25 Showtime Pay-Per-View headliner from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. There are days when he believes it will end in a violent knockout. Other times, he envisions a long-drawn out beating.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Amanda Serrano Becomes Undisputed, Decisions Erika Cruz in a War

NEW YORK – Amanda Serrano survived one of the toughest tests of her career Saturday night to make history and secure a huge payday for her next fight. One of best female fighters in boxing history got off to a very slow start against a relentless Erika Cruz, who demonstrated remarkable toughness as she fought through a grotesque gash on her forehead for six-plus rounds. Cruz’s constant aggression made matters difficult for Brooklyn’s Serrano, but Serrano still won their 10-round, 126-pound title unification bout by unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.
Boxing Scene

Navarrete: Wilson is a Warrior, He Landed a Shot That Stunned Me A lot

Glendale, Arizona - Emanuel Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) became a three division world champion, as he captured the vacant WBO super featherweight title on Friday night. Navarrete went through adversity in the fight. The Mexican slugger was dropped hard and was forced to rally as the fight played out to...
ARIZONA STATE

