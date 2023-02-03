Read full article on original website
Three months after narrowly winning the biggest fight of her career, Alycia Baumgardner wants to emphatically end her bout with Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night. Mekhaled has never been knocked out, but Baumgardner is confident she can stop the challenger for her four championships inside the distance. The 10-round, 130-pound title bout between Baumgardner (13-1, 7 KOs), of Bingham Hills, Michigan, and Mekhaled (15-1, 3 KOs), of Paris, France, will be part of the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York (DAZN; 8 p.m. ET).
NEW YORK – Alycia Baumgardner left no doubt whatsoever about the outcome of this 130-pound title fight. Baumgardner dropped Elhem Mekhaled twice during the fourth round, hurt her badly during the seventh round and won their 10-round title unification bout by unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. The 28-year-old Baumgardner became women’s boxing’s fully unified junior lightweight champion by defeating France’s Mekhaled, whose toughness made what was a one-sided fight on the scorecards entertaining.
Admittedly, Regis Prograis is a gigantic fan of the sport of boxing. Having spent most of his life perfecting his craft, the current WBC 140-pound champion spends a ton of his time also watching others. Recently, his work ethic allowed him to find his second championship groove as he snagged...
If Alycia Baumgardner beats Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night, she’ll become women’s boxing’s fully unified 130-pound champion. Baumgardner makes the weight limit for her division comfortably, thus she can continue defending her titles later this year if she emerges victorious versus Mekhaled at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. The 28-year-old Baumgardner is intrigued, however, by the possibility of becoming an undisputed champion in a second division.
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
With three straight stoppage wins in less than a year, the UFC might have a new heavyweight contender on its hands. Serghei Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) made easy work of two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) with a first-round submission Saturday in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Then he said he wants the winner of the upcoming vacant heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane – and hopes it’s Jones.
Braun Strowman & Ricochet defeated Imperium in the finals of the "SmackDown" Tag Title Contender's Tournament on the "2/3 WWE SmackDown," earning a shot at The Usos' blue brand titles for next week's show. However, Jey Uso was conspicuous by his absence Friday, which has cast serious doubt over The Usos' upcoming title defense.
Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s never-ending rivalry took a new turn on Thursday night. It’s only a matter of time before the father and son face each other 1-on-1 in a WWE ring. Ahead of the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, tensions rose to new heights as The Judgment Day sparked a brawl with several babyface Superstars on the NASCAR racing track.
Alycia Baumgardner defeated Elhem Mekhaled to become the undisputed junior lightweight champion Saturday night.
Laura Sanko will make history later today (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) as she becomes the first-ever female broadcaster to call a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event live. She will do so this evening at UFC Vegas 68 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 68...
NEW YORK – Now that Amanda Serrano has handled her business with Erika Cruz, the seven-division champion can focus on the career-defining fight that awaits her. Promoter Eddie Hearn announced in the ring after Serrano defeated Cruz by unanimous decision that the new undisputed featherweight champion will fight rival Katie Taylor in a lightweight championship rematch May 20 in Dublin. Ireland’s Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs), who edged Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) by split decision last April 30 at a sold-out Madison Square Garden, will fight in her home country for the first time as a professional.
Amanda Serrano defeated Erika Cruz by a unanimous decision in an entertaining brawl to become undisputed featherweight champion Saturday at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Puerto Rican native’s victory sets up a rematch with lightweight champion Katie Taylor in May in Ireland.
It was recently reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championships is one of five locked-in matches for WWE WrestleMania 39; however, that wasn't the original plan for the former UFC star according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." At first,...
Amanda Serrano finally has all four belts in her weight class. Next, she can have revenge on Katie Taylor. Serrano wore down a bloody Erika Cruz and won a unanimous decision Saturday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden to become the undisputed featherweight champion and set up a rematch with fellow champ Taylor. They fought a thriller last year at Madison Square Garden and are expecting nothing less in Ireland on May 20. “The last fight was an epic fight and I think the next one’s going to be exactly the same,” Taylor said. Before that, Serrano got the better of a...
NEW YORK – Shadasia Green beat the most accomplished opponent of her career Saturday night to move closer to the fight she really wants. Green stopped former IBF/WBA super middleweight champion Elin Cederroos in the sixth round of their WBC 168-pound elimination match on the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. Her victory made Green the WBC’s mandatory challenger for undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews (8-1, 2 KOs), who defeated Cederroos on points last April 30 at Madison Square Garden to become their division’s fully unified champ.
Hulu Theater, New York City - For the undisputed featherweight crown, with the WBA, IBF, IBO, WBC, WBO titles at stake, Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KOs) fought through fire to win a ten round unanimous decision over Erika Cruz (15-2, 3 KOs). (photos by Ed Mulholland) The scores were 98-92,...
David Benavidez is admittedly undecided on the outcome when he and Caleb Plant finally meet in the ring. Make no mistake; the unbeaten former two-time WBC super middleweight titlist is fully confident of coming out on top in their March 25 Showtime Pay-Per-View headliner from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. There are days when he believes it will end in a violent knockout. Other times, he envisions a long-drawn out beating.
By Dan Ambrose: Undefeated former WBC super flyweight champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez will battle Cristian Gonzalez (15-1, 5 KOs) in a 12 round headliner, competing for the vacant WBO 112-lb title on Saturday, April 8th, in a Matchroom Boxing promoted card on DAZN at the Boeing Center at Tech Port, in San Antonio, Texas.
NEW YORK – Amanda Serrano survived one of the toughest tests of her career Saturday night to make history and secure a huge payday for her next fight. One of best female fighters in boxing history got off to a very slow start against a relentless Erika Cruz, who demonstrated remarkable toughness as she fought through a grotesque gash on her forehead for six-plus rounds. Cruz’s constant aggression made matters difficult for Brooklyn’s Serrano, but Serrano still won their 10-round, 126-pound title unification bout by unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.
Glendale, Arizona - Emanuel Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) became a three division world champion, as he captured the vacant WBO super featherweight title on Friday night. Navarrete went through adversity in the fight. The Mexican slugger was dropped hard and was forced to rally as the fight played out to...
