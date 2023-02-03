Read full article on original website
Related
Food Truck Friday Returns to Moncus Park March 3, 2023
"Food Truck Friday" presented by Home Bank is returning to Moncus Park in March 2023!. "Food Truck Friday" is set to make its deliciously triumphant return to Moncus Park beginning March 3, 2023. The event, presented by Home Bank, will happen every Friday from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm at...
Well-known local restaurant opening location on Johnston St.
The Mexican cantina and grill, which already has multiple locations throughout Lafayette Parish, will be opening on Johnston St. soon.
LCG Releases Plan to Place Barricades on Roads Ahead of Lafayette Mardi Gras Parades
As we ramp up the Mardi Gras celebrations around Acadiana, Lafayette needs to make preparations for one of the biggest carnival season traditions: barricades. Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has put out its annual schedule to put out barricades on the roads ahead of all of the Lafayette Mardi Gras parades.
Things a Cajun Oughta Know
When you're from Acadiana, there are a few things you're going to be expected to know... Growing up in Acadiana, there are so many things we learn how to do that, we don't really even realize it. It's just second nature to know how clean crabs, jitterbug, and make a...
Remember When Anthony Bourdain Ran Mardi Gras in Mamou?
The late Anthony Bourdain was not only a talented TV chef, but he was also one heck of a storyteller. And, one of the places Bourdain seemed to really enjoy telling stories about was this place that we call home. South Louisiana's Cajun Country was a backdrop for more than...
KLFY.com
Third annual Krewe des Chiens des Opelousas announced
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Kiwanis Club of Opelousas has announced its third annual Krewe des Chiens des Opelousas, scheduled for Feb. 11. Proud puppy owners will deck their dogs out in festive attire and will parade through the square at noon in a friendly competition to be crowned king and queen.
2023 Patty in the Parc Music Lineup Revealed
Acadiana's largest St. Patrick's Day celebration is returning in a few short weeks. Patty in the Parc will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Parc International in Downtown Lafayette. Of course, live music is a big part of Patty in the Parc and boy is there a fun...
Crawfish Prices Coming Down Ahead of Super Bowl and Mardi Gras
It's not as if fans of delicious Louisiana crawfish need a reason to boil up a sack or two but if you "gotta pick a reason" then Mardi Gras or the NFL Championship game is as good a reason as any. One is filled with whimsy, make-believe, and hard-to-believe stories, the other is Mardi Gras. Both are perfect for the consumption of boiled crawfish.
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
The parade of storm systems across the nation and through the bayous of Louisiana has been relentless it seems for the past month or so. Ever since we got out of the "way too warm" temperatures before Christmas it seems as if every week the state has had to negotiate a strong storm or severe weather event. This week will be no exception.
Woman wanted for questioning in theft at Lafayette beauty supply store
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police need your help identifying a women wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at a hair extensions and beauty supply store. Police say the incident occurred Dec. 23 at the Beauty and Beyond store in the 100 block of Louisiana Avenue. If you can help police identity the woman, […]
Lafayette Dr. Mary Claire (Pastor) Haver—’The Galveston Diet’ for Women Gains Worldwide Recognition
The Galveston Diet, created for women in menopause by local Dr. Mary Claire (Pastor) Haver, has sold out in its first pressing as the world discovers how this Acadiana native teaches women how to cut through fat-shaming and diet fads. Dr. Haver, wife, mom, physician and entrepreneur developed The Galveston...
Audit of Grand Coteau, Louisiana Shows Big Issues with How Things are Done
GRAND COTEAU, La. (KPEL News) - Officials with the Legislative Auditor's Office released the findings of their audit of the town of Grand Coteau. Several of the issues cited in this year's audit were also cited as problems in the 2021 audit. While there were nine items cited last year,...
Mardi Gras Diner et Danse kicks off in Scott
The good times rolled in this evening in Scott with the Mardi Gras Diner et Danse, the official kick off for Mardi Gras season.
Dave & Buster’s of Lafayette Construction Has Officially Started
It’s been the talk of the town for over a year; Lafayette is finally getting a Dave & Buster’s in the Ambassador Town Center(Costco Development) phase 2, between Costco & Lourdes. See initial confirmation (here). — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/not-april-fools-dave-busters-has-filed-permit-to-build-in-lafayette/. While on our usual Friday afternoon escapades, we spotted some...
theadvocate.com
With Ochsner Lafayette General expansion, Oil Center at 'interesting inflection point'
It’s been just over a year since Chris Rader and his information technology firm moved into their new home in Lafayette’s Oil Center, but already he knows the neighborhood so well he could almost double as a tour guide. The CEO of Rader Solutions moved his business into...
Bayou Mardi Gras Parade 2023
The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade, attracted residents who were happy to be present at the event this year. The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade the first parade of 2023.
KLFY.com
Mardi Gras Parade rolls through New Iberia
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade, a family-style Mardi Gras celebration, rolled through historic Main Street in New Iberia on Feb. 3. The seventh annual parade featured a total of 67 entries, including local High School marching bands, classic cars and trucks, and more than 20 floats.
Carencro's Mardi Gras is February 11: Here's what to know before you go
The Carencro Police Department wants everyone to know what the rules are in advance of the parade, so everyone can have a good time.
Evangeline Parish Sheriff Issues Warning to Those Participating in Mardi Gras Runs
The Sheriff in Evangeline Parish has spoken. Sheriff Charles Guillory released a statement this week as many prepare for traditional Mardi Gras runs in Evangeline Parish. The traditional runs often include horses, flatbed trailers, and other vehicles as those who participate in the run make their way through the countryside.
brproud.com
Lafayette news anchor Sylvia Masters wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023
LOUISIANA (KLFY) – News 10’s very own Sylvia Masters has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters has been crowned in the 70th Miss Louisiana USA. She competed against 32 other Miss Louisiana USA 2023 candidates at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie and won the title.
