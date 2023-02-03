ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPEL 96.5

Food Truck Friday Returns to Moncus Park March 3, 2023

"Food Truck Friday" presented by Home Bank is returning to Moncus Park in March 2023!. "Food Truck Friday" is set to make its deliciously triumphant return to Moncus Park beginning March 3, 2023. The event, presented by Home Bank, will happen every Friday from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm at...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Things a Cajun Oughta Know

When you're from Acadiana, there are a few things you're going to be expected to know... Growing up in Acadiana, there are so many things we learn how to do that, we don't really even realize it. It's just second nature to know how clean crabs, jitterbug, and make a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Remember When Anthony Bourdain Ran Mardi Gras in Mamou?

The late Anthony Bourdain was not only a talented TV chef, but he was also one heck of a storyteller. And, one of the places Bourdain seemed to really enjoy telling stories about was this place that we call home. South Louisiana's Cajun Country was a backdrop for more than...
MAMOU, LA
KLFY.com

Third annual Krewe des Chiens des Opelousas announced

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Kiwanis Club of Opelousas has announced its third annual Krewe des Chiens des Opelousas, scheduled for Feb. 11. Proud puppy owners will deck their dogs out in festive attire and will parade through the square at noon in a friendly competition to be crowned king and queen.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPEL 96.5

2023 Patty in the Parc Music Lineup Revealed

Acadiana's largest St. Patrick's Day celebration is returning in a few short weeks. Patty in the Parc will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Parc International in Downtown Lafayette. Of course, live music is a big part of Patty in the Parc and boy is there a fun...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Crawfish Prices Coming Down Ahead of Super Bowl and Mardi Gras

It's not as if fans of delicious Louisiana crawfish need a reason to boil up a sack or two but if you "gotta pick a reason" then Mardi Gras or the NFL Championship game is as good a reason as any. One is filled with whimsy, make-believe, and hard-to-believe stories, the other is Mardi Gras. Both are perfect for the consumption of boiled crawfish.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades

The parade of storm systems across the nation and through the bayous of Louisiana has been relentless it seems for the past month or so. Ever since we got out of the "way too warm" temperatures before Christmas it seems as if every week the state has had to negotiate a strong storm or severe weather event. This week will be no exception.
LOUISIANA STATE
Developing Lafayette

Dave & Buster’s of Lafayette Construction Has Officially Started

It’s been the talk of the town for over a year; Lafayette is finally getting a Dave & Buster’s in the Ambassador Town Center(Costco Development) phase 2, between Costco & Lourdes. See initial confirmation (here). — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/not-april-fools-dave-busters-has-filed-permit-to-build-in-lafayette/. While on our usual Friday afternoon escapades, we spotted some...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Mardi Gras Parade rolls through New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade, a family-style Mardi Gras celebration, rolled through historic Main Street in New Iberia on Feb. 3. The seventh annual parade featured a total of 67 entries, including local High School marching bands, classic cars and trucks, and more than 20 floats.
NEW IBERIA, LA
brproud.com

Lafayette news anchor Sylvia Masters wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023

LOUISIANA (KLFY) – News 10’s very own Sylvia Masters has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters has been crowned in the 70th Miss Louisiana USA. She competed against 32 other Miss Louisiana USA 2023 candidates at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie and won the title.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

