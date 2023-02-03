ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

92.9 The Ticket

Ellsworth Girls Double-Up John Bapst 75-37 [STATS]

The temperature was 15 below zero outside but the Ellsworth Girls Basketball was red-hot inside Katsiaficas Gymnasium, beating the John Bapst Crusaders 75-37 on Friday night, February 3rd. Ellsworth started the game on a 11-0 run, and led 23-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 37-25 at the...
ELLSWORTH, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Maine Men Beat UMBC 84-49

The negative 30 degree wind chill outside, had no effect on the Maine Men's Basketball Team who shot a sizzling hot 55 percent from the field on Saturday afternoon, as they beat UMBC 84-49 on Saturday afternoon, February 4th at The Pit at Memorial Gymnasium. Maine led 38-26 at the...
CATONSVILLE, MD
92.9 The Ticket

Maine Hockey Falls to #3 Boston University 5-3

With temperatures 15 below zero outside, the Alfond was a relatively warm place to be on Friday night, February 3rd. Unfortunately for the 4325 fans in attendance, the Black Bears fell to the 3rd ranked Boston University Terriers, 5-3. BU skated to a 1-0 lead in the 1st Period on...
BOSTON, MA
Big Country 96.9

Yikes! Do You Remember The Enormous Ski Jump That Used To Be In Orono?

I grew up in Orono, moving there when I was in the 4th grade. My folks lived on Middle Street, behind Pat's Pizza till well after I was out of college. Growing up there, I learned a lot about the town. So I was absolutely flabbergasted when I came across a picture of this insane-looking ski jump on a friend's Facebook page, and learned that it used to stand right on Bennoch Road in Orono.
ORONO, ME
Golf Digest

You can play the 'Pebble Beach of the East' for under $100

Tuning in to watch the best players in the world tee it up this week at Pebble Beach can elicit mixed emotions. On one hand, the unrivaled seaside visuals provide a welcome escape from the grim reality of winter (at least for us stuck in the north). Yet many of us are left jealous of those fortunate enough to play the Monterey Peninsula gem, knowing the $600 green fee puts it out of our budgets.
ROCKPORT, ME
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
tourcounsel.com

Bangor Mall | Shopping mall in Bangor, Maine

Bangor Mall is a 60-acre (24 ha) shopping mall in Bangor, Maine, United States. Located off the Stillwater Avenue exit on Interstate 95, it serves as a shopping center for the surrounding Bangor area. Current stores include JCPenney and Dick's Sporting Goods. Previous anchors include Sears, which closed in 2018,...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Maine Savings Amphitheater Trolls Concert Fans With Facebook Post

Whether you love country music or not, Maine Savings Amphitheater has a pretty good sense of humor!. As Maine Savings Amphitheatre starts to roll out announcements for the 2023 season, people are having fun speculating about who may come to Bangor this year, but they couldn’t resist poking a little fun at concert fans with a recent Facebook post.
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Fire destroys Dunbar Road home in Orland

ORLAND — A house on Dunbar Road in Orland was destroyed by fire of unknown origin on Thursday night, Feb. 2. Crews were called out around 8:10 p.m. The Maine Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire. Orland Fire Chief Bob Conary planned to meet with an investigator Friday morning.
ORLAND, ME
92 Moose

The Last Unicorn Has Reopened in Waterville

Just based on the name alone, I would go to this restaurant guys. Located at 8 Silver Street in Waterville, The Last Unicorn has officially reopened and Mama wants a reservation. This restaurant was closed to do some upgrading and working with new chefs. They are now new and improved...
WATERVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Jan. 17-31. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 8 (late entry) Jake Pilsbury,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

LifeFlight pilot prepares for Maine Army National Guard deployment

BANGOR -- The 3rd Battalion-142nd Aviation of the Maine Army National Guard is set to deploy next week. One soldier, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Abel Gleason, will be leaving his family and another career of service behind. Abel Gleason knew he wanted to be a pilot ever since he was...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor man to serve 10 years in prison for stabbing woman

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for stabbing his ex-wife in the neck with a kitchen knife at their home in 2020. The incident happened in September 2020 while the couple’s two children were in the home. Joshua McAuliffe, 42,...
BANGOR, ME
wgan.com

Owner of Bangor-area towing business charged with theft

The owner of a Maine towing company is accused of illegally towing vehicles. According to CBS 13 news, Bangor police said they received reports of suspicious activity perpetrated by All Towed Up, a company based out of Alton, in December 2022. People reported their vehicles being towed without a request by police or property owners. They were forced to pay a large impound fee to get their vehicles back.
BANGOR, ME
