Arctic Air Is Here

By Shiri Spear, Jason Brewer, Vicki Graf, Kevin Lemanowicz
 3 days ago
ALERT FOR THE COLD

Bitter arctic air is surging into New England this morning. As the arctic front tracks from north to south, a brief snow squall or flurry will pass through: Boston area 5 AM hour, southeastern MA 6 AM hour, Cape 7 AM hour.

Temperatures will drop all day. Plan on teens by the afternoon with subzero wind chills. Gusts as high as 40-50 mph are expected, strongest at elevations. There may be a few power outages as a result in the elevations as well as the Cape where gusts are stronger, which will be dangerous considering the extreme cold.

Record lows are expected Saturday morning as we bottom out from -5 to -10 degrees locally. Those wind chills will be brutal on the order of -20 to -30. It only takes 20 minutes for frostbite when it’s that cold (and blustery). Try to avoid any outdoor plans Friday night and Saturday morning if possible. If you must be out, grab the warmest layers you have and be sure to cover all exposed skin.

With a strong NW breeze Friday night and Saturday, some ocean effect snow is possible across the Outer Cape at times. The rest of the region will remain bright. Heavy freezing spray is expected to impact the local waters.

WARMING UP

Fortunately, the arctic blast will be short lived. Sunday’s highs will rebound back to the low 40s with a lingering gusts 30-35 mph. Above average temperatures are expected next week too.



