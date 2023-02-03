ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hyde Park, NY

Police: Man arrested for punching man inside New Hyde Park gym, injuring officers

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A Queens man is under arrest after police say he punched a man in the face, and then hurt two officers at a New Hyde Park gym .

Police responded to reports of a man bleeding at LA Fitness on Marcus Avenue.

Police say when they got there, they were told the victim was punched in the face by 20-year-old Bryan Daney.

Officers tried to arrest Daney, but they say he got violent and combative.

Two officers were hurt during the incident.

Daney is facing multiple charges and will be arraigned later today.

