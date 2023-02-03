ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Barkley "is shocked" De’Aaron Fox and Jalen Brunson didn't make the 2023 All-Star Game

By Yakshpat Bhargava
 3 days ago

Hall of Famer explained why both Fox and Brunson deserve to represent their teams during the 2023 All-Star Weekend.

Jalen Brunson, Charles Barkley, De'Aaron Fox

© Wendell Cruz, Kyle Terada, Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley was shocked to witness both De’Aaron Fox and Jalen Brunson being snubbed from the 2023 All-Star Game. Rather than the mentioned two, their teammates Julius Randle and Domantas Sabonis got the nod to represent their respective teams in Salt Lake City.

"I am kinda shocked Jalen Brunson didn't make it. This is one of the best free agent signings in a long time, I am not saying take anybody off, but I am saying Jalen Brunson deserved to make this team... None of those other (snubs) should make it onto the team before Jalen Brunson," Barkley said ,

“I’m more surprised by De’Aaron Fox because the Sacramento Kings have the third-best record in the West. They have the third-best record in the West, so, I’m surprised. I am really shocked De’Aaron Fox didn’t make this team," Barkley said about Fox's All-Star snub.

Did Jalen Brunson and De’Aaron Fox deserve to be handed their first All-Star honor?

After proving to be the ideal second-option behind Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson made his way to New York to join the Knicks; at the time, one of the most depleted teams in the Eastern Conference. In his first 49 games with the team, the 26-year-old had eleven 30-point performances, leading the seventh-seeded Knicks to an impressive 28-25 record, a game behind Miami Heat.

On the other hand, De’Aaron Fox has also reached another level in the 2022-23 season. The 25-year-old has been averaging 24.3 points per game in 47 appearances, leading the Sacramento Kings to the third seed in the Western Conference.

That being said, Fox and Brunson are not the biggest snubs from the 2023 All-Star game. The likes of Anthony Davis, Pascal Siakam, James Harden, Devin Booker, Darius Garland, and Trae Young have all been dropped this time around.

Stars who have been selected as reserves for the 2023 All-Star game

NBA announced All-Star reserved that will be drafted to Team Giannis and Team LeBron. The list of 14 guys includes:

  • Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies), and Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings) from the Western Conference
  • Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks), and Julius Randle (New York Knicks) from the Eastern Conference.

