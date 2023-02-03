ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Mowbray rules out Sunderland free agent signing, saying: 'any number nine won't do'

By Michael Graham
 3 days ago

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray says he will make do with what he has until the summer.

Sunderland will not be signing a free agent striker to help relieve the pressure on Joe Gelhardt for the rest of the season.

The season-ending injury to Ross Stewart, coupled with the failure to bring in a new striker on deadline day, has left Mowbray with just one centre-forward for the rest of the season.

In theory, Sunderland could still plug that gap by bringing in a free agent. However, Mowbray says they won't be doing that as they are looking for a very specific kind of player and character.

“We have looked at every market and discussed the free players," Mowbray said ahead of the game against Millwall.

“At the moment we are happy to do with what we’ve got. I say happy but we were left disappointed with some of the targets that we had.

“I think it’s right to say there is a plan and we are trying to create an identity and a culture and I think it’s important that the right players come in that we identify and go through the processes.

“I would prefer to go into these games with the players we have got than bringing in any number nine because he has a number nine on his shirt.

“If he doesn’t fit the culture and identify and what we are trying to coach into the team, I think it’s more important to keep on doing what we are trying to do.”

SunderlandNation brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Sunderland AFC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/sunderland/

