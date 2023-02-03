Read full article on original website
People in Business: Feb. 6, 2023
American International College recently appointed Bianca Figueroa-Santana as director of its newly-created Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging. Figueroa-Santana previously served as the college’s assistant director of diversity education. Said college president Hubert Benitez, “We look forward to supporting Bianca as she takes on this new and important...
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
Medical Notes: Feb. 6, 2023
HOLYOKE – The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal Degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most...
Low temperature records broken in Boston, Worcester this weekend
Friday and Saturday brought record-breaking low temperatures to New England as an Arctic front swept through the region. According to the National Weather Service, Boston’s low temperature of 8 degrees below zero on Friday broke the previous record of minus 5 degrees from 1881, and Worcester’s temperature of 10 degrees below zero broke the 1931 record of minus 7 degrees. On Saturday, Boston reached minus 10 degrees, breaking the 1886 record of minus 2, and in Worcester, temperatures flew past the previous record of minus 4 degrees set in 1934, reaching 13 degrees below zero.
$100,000 Mass Cash ticket sold in Brockton on Saturday
A $100,000 winning lottery ticket was sold at a Brockton gas station on Saturday. The winning ticket, which was from the game “Mass Cash,” was sold at Speedway and was the highest lottery prize won in the state on Saturday. The next-highest prizes won in Massachusetts on Saturday...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ticket sold from Cumberland Farms
To kick off the first full week of February, there were two winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets sold over the weekend — and one was purchased on Sunday from a Massachusetts Cumberland Farms gas station. The Massachusetts State Lottery site stated for the “Mass Cash” drawing on...
Legendary Holyoke drummer Hal Blaine to receive honor in Palm Springs
The late Holyoke drummer Hal Blaine has been recognized as one of history’s most recorded studio drummers. His work with The Beach Boys, The Ronettes and other bands in the 1960s and 1970s earned him a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Rev. Father Peter C. Chrisafideis, 91, Sts. Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church
MARLBOROUGH – Rev. Fr. Peter C. Chrisafideis, 91, of Marlborough and formerly of Lynn died peacefully Thursday February 2, 2023, at Salem Hospital after a short illness. He was born, raised and educated in Lynn MA., the son of the late Christos P. and Fotini (Karavetos) Chrisafideis and was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School Class of 1949.
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
Greenfield Winter Carnival 2023
GREENFIELD — The Greenfield’s Winter Carnival on will close its 101st season on Sunday, ending three days of events throughout the city. The Greenfield Recreation Department had to make some changes to Saturday’s schedule due to the frigid temperatures. The ice sculptures on Main Street didn’t mind. And if you look closely, you’ll see frozen smiles on some. Even with the warmer temperatures forecast for Sunday, those sculptures aren’t going anywhere soon.
Business Monday ETC: Feb. 6, 2023
Workforce professionals from all over the Northeast will be on the Holyoke Community College campus on March 17 for the 12th New England Workforce Network Conference. The network is a collaborative of regional workforce professionals. The theme of this year’s conference is “Reimagining the Workforce,” which reflects the turbulent times of adjusting to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
Road Trip Worthy: Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Will Have Your Sundae Overflowing
There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?. Well, one little restaurant and ice cream place in Newton, MA, may...
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
Westfield Sons of Erin chooses colleen, honors St. Pat’s award recipients
The 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Ball was held at Tekoa Country Club on Friday with 12 contestants. Sons of Erin also honored its major St. Patrick’s award winners, including the 2023 Thomas M. Kane Memorial Irish Man of the Year recipient Gil Barrett. The 2023 Dorothy Griffin...
Freezing temperatures led to burst pipes throughout Mass. over the weekend: ‘It was non-stop’
This weekend’s record-setting cold temperatures were the cause of hundreds of emergency calls in Massachusetts this weekend, with the most common being burst or frozen pipes leading to leaks and flooding. In Worcester, Acting Deputy Chief Adam Roche said the Fire Department responded to 558 total emergency calls from...
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Jan. 29 to Feb. 5
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Jan. 29 to Feb 5. There were 24 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 880-square-foot home on Station Road in Amherst that sold for $380,000.
What’s the Most Amount of Snow Massachusetts Has Received in 24 Hours?
Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. One storm that comes to my mind was the one that happened right around Halloween in 2011. We were slammed with snow over a period of a couple of days (right around 32 inches in some areas of the Bay State) with the storm forming on Oct. 29. Other than the Oct. 29 storm, Massachusetts didn't receive a whole lot of snow that particular winter but we have definitely made up for it in other years.
‘Mountains of snow’: Readers share Blizzard of ‘78 memories, photos
February marks the 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978. Boston has gotten little snow this winter, but this time 45 years ago, the city was under siege by the heavy snowfall of the Blizzard of ‘78. In honor of that anniversary, we asked Boston.com readers to share their memories and photos to commemorate the infamous blizzard that had the Boston area at a standstill.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Avon
A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a convenience store in Eastern Massachusetts is substantially more wealthy. The seven-figure award was won from the “HIT $500” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at A-1 Market on 85 East Main St. in Avon on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
