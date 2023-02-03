Here Are the Minority of House Democrats Who Had the Guts to Vote Against Republicans’ Idiotic and Performative Resolution on ‘Socialism’

Read full article on original website
Fox’s Sean Duffy Goes There on Outnumbered: Joe Biden is ‘Compromised’
Fox News contributor Sean Duffy dropped all veneer of analytic speculation by declaring his opinion that President Joe Biden is “compromised” by the Chinese. The Republican former congressman and co-host of Fox Business’ The Bottom Line was Outnumbered’s #OneLuckyGuy on Monday, and he joined the panel to discuss the push for Congress to ban TikTok and cut off the data collection from the Chinese-owned social media platform. The topic drew renewed interest after the U.S. shot down a Chinese spy balloon last week after it floated across a large swath of the country.
CNN’s Elie Honig Predicts Donald Trump Will Remain ‘Untouchable’ In All Key Cases
CNN senior legal analyst and former prosecutor, Elie Honig, joined the Bulwark’s podcast on Thursday and discussed the potential criminal indictments facing former President Donald Trump. Honig, whose book titled — Untouchable: How Powerful People Get Away with It — came out this week, predicts Trump will evade any serious criminal prosecutions resulting from the major cases he’s currently facing.
