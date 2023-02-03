ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NE Ga police blotter: Stephens Co man dies in Franklin Co crash, woman hit by train in Gainesville

By Tim Bryant
 3 days ago
We have this morning the name of the Stephens County man who was killed in a car crash. Jimmy Tate was 73 years old, from Toccoa. The single-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 59 sent four other people to area hospitals. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

A 50 year-old woman, said to have been homeless, is struck and killed by a freight train on tracks in Gainesville. It happened Thursday. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says Bonnie Carrillo died after being taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

The woman who died in this week’s house fire in Forsyth County has been identified. Brittany Best was 36 years old.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is warning about scam telephone calls, saying some Habersham County residents are being told they have to make payments to avoid arrest warrants.

