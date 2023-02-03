ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Swimmers and divers brace for cold in Saturday PlungeFest

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R53WM_0kbBljhJ00

Temperatures are forecast to be in the low to mid 30s for tomorrow morning’s Athens Rotary Club Plunge Fest, with swimmers jumping into the water at Sandy Creek Park to raise money for Hope Haven, an Athens organization that works with children and families dealing with developmental disabilities. Retired University of Georgia swimming and diving coach Jack Bauerle is among those taking part in the event, which gets underway at 11 Saturday morning.

From the Athens Rotary Club website…

The 12th annual Plungefest is on and set to take place on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00 am at Sandy Creek Park.

The charity for 2023 that will benefit from the funds raised from the Polar Bear Plungefest is Hope Haven of Northeast Georgia. Our community goal is to raise $32,500.

We want to help Hope Haven participants go on a trip of their choice. Did you know that the majority, if not all participants, have never left Athens-Clarke County? The raised funds will go toward trips like a Braves game at Truist Park, a trip to the beach, or even a trip to Disney World! Please donate and help give these worthy individuals an opportunity to go on a trip of their lifetime.

We are also using part of the raised funds to replace the Hope Haven Sign in their front lawn.

Creativity and costumes are encouraged! Attitude is required!

