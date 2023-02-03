Morning rain ahead of cold front, significant cool down

This morning we are tracking mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers moving in. A few pockets of moderate to heavy downpours will traverse the area today. We will see highs in the upper 60s to 70 degrees early this morning.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says temperatures will cool through the morning and be in the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. Showers will move out in time for the afternoon and evening commute.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Tonight into early Saturday we drop into the lower to mid-40s away from the coast and lower 50s along the beaches.

Onshore winds will develop overnight and linger through the weekend. Highs on Saturday will only be in the lower 60s. Sunshine will emerge well inland. However, we will still see some clouds along the coast and an opportunity for a coastal shower.

Back to work and school will be mild and dry with calm winds and temperatures on Monday near 70, warming to the upper 70s on Tuesday.



