Prince George's County, MD

Police Arrest Suspected Package Thief

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigation Unit have arrested and charged 44-year-old Brandi Shoemaker, of Silver Spring, for multiple package thefts in the Silver Spring area. Between December 2022 and January 2023, detectives were investigating multiple reports of package thefts...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

1 killed in Prince George’s Co. homicide

A woman was found dead inside a Suitland, Maryland, apartment on Saturday night and Prince George’s County police say they’re investigating her death as a homicide. The police department said it responded to reports from first responders with the Prince George’s County Fire Department at around 8:30 p.m.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Man dies while in police custody at Northwest DC jail, police say

D.C. police have identified a man who died while detained at a jail in Northwest. Marquez Parker, 44, was arrested at 6:45 a.m. on Thursday on armed kidnapping charges. While in a second district prison cell — at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday — officers checked on Parker and discovered he was unconscious and not breathing, the department said in a statement.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Accused burglar cuts hand, calls for help, gets arrested in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it started when officers received an alarm about an intruder at a businesses and ended with the accused intruder’s arrest after he hurt himself. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the alarm went off at Gamestop, located at 3475 Laurel Fort Meade Rd., around 3:30 a.m. […]
LAUREL, MD
WTOP

Driver killed in fatal Prince George’s Co. crash

Police in Prince George’s County said a person died after a fatal single car collision in Brandywine, Maryland, Saturday night. The crash happened in the 14000 block of Brandywine Road at around 10:10 p.m. FATAL COLLISION: Officers responded to the 14000 block of Brandywine Rd around 10:10 pm for...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

32-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C., Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. early Saturday morning. The incident took place at the 1100 Block of 21st Place. Just after 5 am, the Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. There, police found 32-year-old Gregory Wilkins of D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced at the scene. 27-year-old Diamond Stevenson was arrested on Saturday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. An initial investigation determined that this incident was domestic in nature. The post 32-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: 3 men killed in separate shootings in DC on Saturday

WASHINGTON — Three people were killed during separate shootings in the District on Saturday, authorities said. The most recent incident occurred on the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. Police say a man was found dead outside the Orchard Park Village Apartments in the Shipley neighborhood. Sources told WUSA9...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Murder case of Baltimore police lieutenant's husband goes to jury

BALTIMORE -- Closing arguments were held Monday in the murder trial of the man accused of killing the husband of a Baltimore City Police lieutenant. The case is now in the hands of a jury. Sahiou Kargbo, 19, is accused of shooting and killing James Blue III in January of last year. Blue is the husband of Baltimore Police Lieutenant Lakeisha Blue, now a captain in BPD's Public Integrity Bureau.Police said Blue was in his car waiting for a delivery to his home when he was approached and shot by Kargbo. At the time, Kargbo had a warrant out for his arrest regarding an...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Driver dies after car crashes into a tree in Prince George's County

BRANDYWINE, Md. — A man was killed in a crash in Brandywine Maryland, the Prince George's County Police said. Prince George's County officers responded to a single-car crash on Brandywine Road in Brandywine, Maryland, around 10:10 p.m. According to police, the driver was traveling southbound on Brandywine Road when...
BRANDYWINE, MD

