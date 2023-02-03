Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
17-year-old injured in Anne Arundel County shooting, police say
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the leg in Pumphrey on Sunday night. At approximately 8:30PM, officers responded to the area of Zeppelin Avenue and Gibbons Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police say four people were walking to...
DC Police officer on 'non-contact status' following death of suspect in police custody
WASHINGTON — DC Police are providing new details on an internal affairs investigation currently underway after a man died in Metropolitan Police custody roughly four hours after he was arrested. One officer has been placed on "non-contact status" until the investigation concludes, according to a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD)...
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Georgia Avenue; Driver Remains on Scene
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and Montgomery County Police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Sunday night in Aspen Hill. According to MCPD, “At approximately 7:37 p.m., officers responded to the area of Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue for the report of a pedestrian struck. The...
mocoshow.com
Police Arrest Suspected Package Thief
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigation Unit have arrested and charged 44-year-old Brandi Shoemaker, of Silver Spring, for multiple package thefts in the Silver Spring area. Between December 2022 and January 2023, detectives were investigating multiple reports of package thefts...
WTOP
1 killed in Prince George’s Co. homicide
A woman was found dead inside a Suitland, Maryland, apartment on Saturday night and Prince George’s County police say they’re investigating her death as a homicide. The police department said it responded to reports from first responders with the Prince George’s County Fire Department at around 8:30 p.m.
WTOP
Man dies while in police custody at Northwest DC jail, police say
D.C. police have identified a man who died while detained at a jail in Northwest. Marquez Parker, 44, was arrested at 6:45 a.m. on Thursday on armed kidnapping charges. While in a second district prison cell — at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday — officers checked on Parker and discovered he was unconscious and not breathing, the department said in a statement.
Accused burglar cuts hand, calls for help, gets arrested in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it started when officers received an alarm about an intruder at a businesses and ended with the accused intruder’s arrest after he hurt himself. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the alarm went off at Gamestop, located at 3475 Laurel Fort Meade Rd., around 3:30 a.m. […]
Speeding Driver Killed In Violent Chain Reaction Crash In Northeast DC, Police Say
A 22-year-old Maryland man was killed after causing a chain-reaction crash that involved multiple vehicles in Washington, DC, police announced on Monday, Feb. 6. Anne Arundel County resident Andy Carino, of Severna Park, has been identified as the driver who was killed late on Friday, Feb. 3 in the 3000 block of 20th Street in Northeast, DC.
WTOP
Driver killed in fatal Prince George’s Co. crash
Police in Prince George’s County said a person died after a fatal single car collision in Brandywine, Maryland, Saturday night. The crash happened in the 14000 block of Brandywine Road at around 10:10 p.m. FATAL COLLISION: Officers responded to the 14000 block of Brandywine Rd around 10:10 pm for...
32-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. early Saturday morning. The incident took place at the 1100 Block of 21st Place. Just after 5 am, the Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. There, police found 32-year-old Gregory Wilkins of D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced at the scene. 27-year-old Diamond Stevenson was arrested on Saturday and charged with second-degree murder while armed. An initial investigation determined that this incident was domestic in nature. The post 32-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teens charged after allegedly firing into group of kids leaving two hurt
A pair of teens have been charged in a double shooting last month that left two other teenagers injured in South Baltimore.
WJLA
DC man accused of abducting girlfriend found dead hours after arrest, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. man accused of abducting his girlfriend in 2022 was found dead hours after his arrest last week, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Officials said Marquez Parker, 44, was found unconscious and not breathing during a cell check Thursday morning. He was pronounced...
Police: 3 men killed in separate shootings in DC on Saturday
WASHINGTON — Three people were killed during separate shootings in the District on Saturday, authorities said. The most recent incident occurred on the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. Police say a man was found dead outside the Orchard Park Village Apartments in the Shipley neighborhood. Sources told WUSA9...
Murder case of Baltimore police lieutenant's husband goes to jury
BALTIMORE -- Closing arguments were held Monday in the murder trial of the man accused of killing the husband of a Baltimore City Police lieutenant. The case is now in the hands of a jury. Sahiou Kargbo, 19, is accused of shooting and killing James Blue III in January of last year. Blue is the husband of Baltimore Police Lieutenant Lakeisha Blue, now a captain in BPD's Public Integrity Bureau.Police said Blue was in his car waiting for a delivery to his home when he was approached and shot by Kargbo. At the time, Kargbo had a warrant out for his arrest regarding an...
Driver dies after car crashes into a tree in Prince George's County
BRANDYWINE, Md. — A man was killed in a crash in Brandywine Maryland, the Prince George's County Police said. Prince George's County officers responded to a single-car crash on Brandywine Road in Brandywine, Maryland, around 10:10 p.m. According to police, the driver was traveling southbound on Brandywine Road when...
WJLA
Multiple homes, vehicles riddled with bullets in Woodbridge neighborhood: Police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Gunshots were fired in a Woodbridge neighborhood on Saturday, with bullets hitting three homes and three vehicles, according to the Prince William County Police Department. The incident happened in the 16500 block of Sherwood Place around 6 a.m., police said. Officers were called to the...
WJLA
Laurel teen arrested after threatening gas station employee with knife and stealing items
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — A 19-year-old was charged with assault after he was caught stealing merchandise from an Exxon in Laurel and threatened an employee with a knife, early on Monday morning. At approximately 3:10AM, officers responded for an assault at the Exxon located at 3384 Laurel...
Fiery Residential Shooting Under Investigation in Greenbelt, Police Say
Police in Prince George's have released explosive photos as they seek the public’s assistance in tracking down a suspect wanted for arson and for firing shots into a Greenbelt residence. An investigation was launched by the Greenbelt Police Department on Saturday, Feb. 4 following an incident that was caught...
WJLA
2 workers trapped on scaffolding at least 13 stories up on high rise in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — First responders in Fairfax County are working Monday morning to help two workers who are stuck on scaffolding at least 13 stories up on a high-rise building. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue says crews responded to the 1800 Chain Bridge Road for a...
wfmd.com
Suspects Taken Into Custody In Frederick County After Foot Chase, Police Seized 150 Capsules Of Drugs
Frederick, Md. (DG) – Two men and a juvenile were taken into custody Saturday after a brief foot chase by local police. A deputy with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was trying to locate an Acura, with front end damage, on February 4th in New Market that had fled from an attempted traffic stop on February 3rd.
