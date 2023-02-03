Read full article on original website
When does Overwatch 2’s new Antarctica map release?
The first King of the Hill map for Overwatch 2 has officially been revealed by Blizzard. Called “Antarctic Peninsula,” the battlefield sees players travel to the southernmost point of the world and experience cold like they never have before. Antarctic Peninsula is covered in snow and ice, as...
Overwatch 2 season 3 is trying to entice you with these new reasons to play
Heading into the third competitive season of Overwatch 2, developers at Blizzard Entertainment have made some changes to the game’s reward system. The rework of Overwatch’s original model from a one-time purchase to a free game with a battle pass continues to receive criticism from players. The main complaints are that cosmetics are now too expensive under the new model, and the less frequent rewards don’t provide enough incentive to work through the entire battle pass.
Overwatch 2 is gifting fans a dating sim for Valentine’s Day
For the past six years, Overwatch has casually ignored the world’s most romantic commercial holiday, jumping straight from Lunar New Year into Pachimarchi or the lore-heavy Archives events. This year, however, the team is bringing romance to the game in the form of a dating sim. That sound you...
Overwatch 2 season 3 brings mythology, more rewards, and massive improvements
For the past nine weeks, Overwatch 2 fans have been enjoying a season full of Greek and Roman mythology that also introduced the game’s newest hero, Ramattra. It was also the season of Roadhog dominance, leading to one of the sequel’s first balance patches outside of the usual initial and midseason offerings.
Overwatch 2’s initial patch for season 3 brings tank changes, minor Mercy rework
The initial patch that launches with a new Overwatch 2 season is always a massive undertaking, both for developers who create the changes and for players who have to digest all that new information. In another way, it also feels like unwrapping a present; everything contained within these notes will set the tone for the first half of the season.
Overwatch 2 season 3 dives deep into Asian mythology with new cosmetics, battle pass rewards
Following a season centered around Greek mythology, Overwatch 2 is preparing to introduce players to more cosmetics based on stories told around the world—this time, bringing players deep into the intricacies of Asian mythologies. Overwatch 2’s season three battle pass will connect the game’s large roster of heroes to...
One of the most-played VALORANT agents through Diamond is shown no love in Radiant and Immortal
VALORANT players can agree that VCT matches, as well as pro play in general, don’t reflect the reality of the ladder. But even in ranked games, some tiers don’t have the same meta as others. Typically, agents don’t feature the same performance stats on average in lower and higher tiers. This is especially true for one specific agent who is the second or third-most picked agent in all tiers, except in Radiant and Immortal, VALORANT’s highest-ranked tiers.
The best heroes for Capture the Flag in Overwatch 2
Capture the Flag was first introduced into Overwatch with the 2017 Year of the Rooster Lunar New Year event. Since then, it has become a mainstay in the arcade rotation, but many players are just starting to pick up the game mode with 2023’s Lunar New Year event. Capture...
Reigning VALORANT world champions dominated Twitter in 2022, but Japanese esports is the biggest surprise
VALORANT saw monstrous growth across 2022 especially in its esports ecosystem, with growing viewership across domestic and international tournaments, capping off the year with a record-breaking world championship event at Champions. Not only did LOUD acquire a world championship in VALORANT, but they also led the way in engagement as...
Apex’s season 16 will overhaul the class system to better define roles and playstyles
Loba and Lifeline won’t be the only supports in Apex Legends this season, but not because a new legend will be a part of that class. Apex‘s class system is getting a thorough overhaul in season 16, and even though there is no new legend added to the game this season, players can expect far-reaching changes to the entire cast due to how they’ll fit into the new divisions.
Learning callouts? VALORANT expert’s Deathmatch exercise will change how you play
Every VALORANT player has had that embarrassing comms slip-up before, where they can’t quite remember the name of the location where they died. For new maps in particular, callouts and comms can be challenging. Players can study Lotus or Split’s layout as much as they want, but without practicing your voice chat reflexes, you’ll end up stuttering and misspeaking in the heat of the moment.
Ultimate DMZ solo guide: 3 tips and tricks for playing DMZ solo
Call of Duty’s DMZ mode is a daunting challenge for a team of any size. For the players that spawn into Al Mazrah with only as much as they’re willing to lose, they must take on enemy AI combatants that are so deadly that they’re getting nerfed to start season two, with the best loot locked behind closed doors or defended in strongholds.
For the first time since launch, Apex isn’t getting a new legend next season
The growing cast of Apex Legends will not grow this season. Respawn Entertainment is not bringing a new playable character to the shooter for season 16—but the team will introduce a slew of ambitious changes to the game in the next season. Apex‘s 16th season, named Revelry, is bringing...
Apex’s ranked and casual maps will rotate between Broken Moon, World’s Edge, and Storm Point in season 16
Apex Legends players will have to be familiar with Broken Moon, Storm Point, and World’s Edge in season 16—especially if they’re planning on playing ranked. Competitive maps will also rotate in 24-hour stints starting in Revelry, bringing some freshness to the competitive mode. The triad of maps...
Former LEC champions keep Winter Split title hopes alive, lock in group stage spot in final match
KOI locked in the second-to-last spot for the LEC Winter Split Group Stage after demolishing Astralis. The two teams faced off on the last day of the regular season fighting for one of the last two spots for the second stage of the competition, and after, KOI stood alone on top.
Apex Legends turns 4 years old and a surprise gift might be on the way
In case you needed to feel unreasonably old today, here’s a fun fact for you: Apex Legends is already four years old. Today marks the four-year anniversary of Respawn’s surprise launch of Apex, one of the most successful such releases of any game in history. On the back of many of Twitch’s top streamers all playing the game on the first day, it was mere hours before the free-to-play battle royale eclipsed a million players.
Chamber’s not alone: Another popular VALORANT agent from 2022 has been sidelined by pro players
The massive nerfs to Chamber’s entire ability kit from VALORANT patch 5.12 pushed the sniper sentinel’s pro play pick rate off a cliff, following a 2022 VCT year where he was the focal point of almost every composition and top team. But he’s not the only agent to see their pro pick rate take a dip.
ImperialHal and Yuki’s breathtaking ALGS duel is what Apex Legends is all about
The Apex Legends Global Series Split One Playoffs are in full swing, and the LAN tournament is proving once again how exciting Apex esports can be. Every game, moment, and even every bullet can mean the difference between winning and losing everything—and as TSM and Alliance found out, it literally can come down to every single bullet.
Valkyrie bug at ALGS Split One Playoffs almost prevents Moist Esports from reaching Finals
Moist Esports entered the 2023 ALGS Split One Playoffs seeded into Group A as a fan-favorite team with a chance to go all the way in the tournament. They exited with a fourteenth-place finish, earning them a spot into the Winner’s Bracket—however, a game-ending bug affected the team in game one, destroying all momentum they had previously built up.
Where to use the Al Bagra Munitions Storeroom key in DMZ | Al Bagra Munitions Storeroom loot location
In Call of Duty DMZ, players will come across several locked locations at the start of a match, and these can be unlocked to collect the loot from inside. Players can unlock various rooms, buildings, toolboxes, and other areas by acquiring specific keys for these locked locations. The Al Bagra Munitions Storeroom is one of the locked areas, and players need to know how to acquire and use its corresponding key.
