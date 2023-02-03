Read full article on original website
Mother and her baby girl died in a head-on crash when they drove into path of an oncoming lorry
Nicola Jane Davies, 35, and 11-month-old Amelia Skye Davies died in February 2022 after Ms Davies's Ford Focus veered into the path of an oncoming lorry on the A41.
Man and woman are killed in horror car crash in south Wales and a third man is rushed to hospital
The crash happened on the B4273, Ynysybwl Road in Pontypridd at 6.30pm yesterday. South Wales Police said the incident involved a black Ford Focus and three pedestrians.
Son, 16, and father, 45, both die in hit-and-run crash while on a countryside cycle
Cops today launched a massive hunt for a cowardly hit and run driver who escaped after killing Lewis Daines, 16, and dad Dean Jones, 45. The pair were out cycling when they were mown down.
Woman killed in crash after visiting newborn granddaughter in hospital
A woman was killed by a car outside a hospital just moments after visiting her newborn granddaughter, an inquest has heard. Hairdresser Mary Owen-Jones, 51, was hit by a car as she crossed a car park at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, on New Year's Day. She died two...
Stoneycroft crash: Man arrested after car passenger dies
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after a passenger died and a driver was injured in a crash. A Mercedes and Vauxhall Meriva collided at the junction of Guernsey Road and Green Lane, Stoneycroft, at about 14:30 GMT on Sunday, Merseyside Police said.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
Horror waterfall plunge kills two women in freak accident as body of second victim found in river days later
A SECOND woman's body has been discovered following a horrific waterfall plunge in the Brecon Beacons. The woman, whose body was pulled out from a river in Glynneath, South Wales, on Sunday, was confirmed to be the second missing woman following an incident at Ystradfellte Falls. The unidentified woman's body...
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
Tyre Nichols: Sixth police officer fired
A sixth police officer involved in the events leading to the arrest of Tyre Nichols has been fired, the Memphis police department has said. An internal police investigation found officer Preston Hemphill had "violated multiple department policies," including stun gun deployment rules. Mr Nichols, a 29-year-old father, died in hospital...
California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo
Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Tristyn Bailey was stabbed 114 times in an unspeakable murder. A Snapchat selfie caught her killer classmate
Tristyn Bailey was supposed to help make a special Mother’s Day breakfast for mom Stacey on the day she was reported missing on 9 May 2021. Recalling the day at a memorial service exactly one year later, her father Forrest said that Tristyn’s sister Sophia had already begun preparing the meal before they noticed anything was awry.“Shortly after that, our day was shattered,” Forrest Bailey told the service, according to WJXT-TV.The family reported Tristyn, a 13-year-old seventh grade student at Patriot Oaks Academy, missing at around 10am to the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office who put out an urgent missing...
Father shook his baby to death ‘with force of car crash’ then tried to blame child’s mother
A father who shook his eight-week-old baby boy to death before trying to blame the child’s mother has been jailed for life.Oliver Mailey, 26, was given a minimum 16-year term in prison on Wednesday for the murder of seven-week-old Abel-Jax Mailey, following his “violent and horrific” attack.Doctors who gave evidence during his ten-day trial at Preston Crown Court said he caused the baby’s death by shaking him with the “force of a car crash”.The jury was told Mailey had left Abel-Jax with broken ribs and a bleed on the brain ten days before the fatal assault by carrying out a...
Three bikers jailed for killing rival for wearing wrong colours on their turf
Three bikers have been jailed for killing a rival motorcycle gang member who wore his “colours” on their patch.Benjamin Parry, 42, and Chad Brading, 36, both from Plymouth, along with Thomas Pawley, 32, from Ivybridge, were found guilty of the manslaughter of David Crawford, a 59-year-old grandfather from Plymouth.Parry was jailed for 12 years, while Brading and Pawley were sentenced to four years. The trio, who were part of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, were all cleared of murder.The elder member, sentenced to longer in prison because of his “significant, if not leading, role”, was also banned from driving for...
I’m horrified after ‘car cannibals’ destroyed my vehicle while I was at a gig… it was the worst night of my life
A WOMAN was left in shock after 'car cannibals' completely stripped her vehicle in barely two hours while she was at a gig. Rebecca Scotland, 27, had been enjoying her night out - heading to a gig at the O2 Academy in Birmingham for about two and a half hours.
Teen rushed to hospital with ‘potentially serious injuries’ after ‘being attacked by pupils from another school’
A TEEN has been hospitalised with "potentially serious injuries" after being "assaulted" by other students. Emergency services rushed to ARK Kings Academy in Birmingham at around 3.37pm yesterday, where they found the injured boy. The school said that he had been "assaulted" by other students, but that staff had intervened...
Our daughter, 17, died in horror crash & the drunk driver enjoyed a holiday as we waited for justice – we felt forgotten
THE PARENTS of a teen killed by a drunk driver have told how their daughter’s killer enjoyed a holiday while they waited for justice. Paul and Nicky Johnson's 17-year-old daughter Phoebe was killed when a car being driven by her friend, Melissa Keilloh, crashed on the A514 near Derby in October 2021.
Police hunt Wakefield gang who smashed house and car windows
CCTV images have been released by detectives hunting a gang of armed men who attacked a house and two cars with golf clubs. The pictures show three hooded men outside a property in Noble Road, Wakefield, on 27 January. West Yorkshire Police said the gang smashed the windows of a...
Epsom College – latest: Headteacher found dead in school alongside husband and daughter
The headteacher of Epsom College has been found dead at the school alongside her seven-year-old daughter and husband. Head of the Surrey private school, Emma Pattison, 45, and her husband George, 39, were found dead alongside her daughter Lettie after police were called to the area around 1am on Sunday. Surrey Police investigating the incident have said it is an “isolated incident” and a third party is not being sought. Dr Alastair Wells, chair of the board of governors at Epsom College, said: “On behalf of everyone at Epsom College, I want to convey our utter shock and disbelief...
Disgraced West Yorkshire police officer jailed after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points
West Yorkshire Police officer Mark Hinchcliffe , 43, has been jailed for six months after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points twice when he was actually the driver.
