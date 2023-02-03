ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Hill

Cotton suggests Biden administration delayed shooting down balloon to ‘salvage’ Blinken trip to China

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Sunday accused President Biden of delaying his decision to take down the suspected Chinese spy balloon to “salvage” Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to China. “I do believe the administration wanted to salvage the Secretary of State’s trip on Friday night, and they got through Thursday afternoon,” he told…
IDAHO STATE
SFGate

White House: Improved surveillance caught Chinese balloon

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials said Monday that improvements ordered by President Joe Biden to strengthen defenses against Chinese espionage helped to identify last week’s spy balloon — and to determine that similar flights were conducted at multiple points during the Trump administration. White House National Security...
WASHINGTON STATE
SFGate

Generators, spoiled food: Slow power repairs anger Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Like thousands of other Austin residents, Darin Murphy began a sixth day Monday with no power in his home, wrapping his head around the city's latest demoralizing update: Getting the lights fully back on may take another week. “We are planning for worst-case scenario,” he...
AUSTIN, TX
SFGate

Rural America has homeless people too. But they're hard to find.

CARLISLE, Pa. - As freezing rain came and went, Beth Kempf drove across a segment of the vast expanse of Cumberland County and trudged through convenience store parking lots, tiny alleys between rowhouses, and fields behind closed businesses, asking those she met variations of the same question: Are you homeless?
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
SFGate

FAA proposes $1.1 million fine for United over missed inspections

The Federal Aviation Administration alleged Monday that United Airlines changed a preflight checklist on its Boeing 777s, leading to missed inspections on more than 100,000 flights. The agency is proposing to fine the airline $1.1 million for the alleged violation. United has 30 days to submit a formal response to...
SFGate

Neo-Nazi leader and girlfriend accused of targeting Md. power stations

BALTIMORE - A neo-Nazi leader recently released from prison has been arrested again and accused of plotting an attack on the Maryland power grid with a woman he met while incarcerated. Brandon Russell, 27, and Sarah Clendaniel, 34, are expected to make their first appearance Monday in Baltimore and Florida...
BALTIMORE, MD
SFGate

Release of toxic chemicals from derailed tanker cars begins

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Crews began releasing toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Flames and black smoke billowed high into...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
SFGate

White people have flocked back to city centers - and transformed them

In the 20th century, "White flight" transformed many American cities as White people moved in droves from urban centers to the suburbs. In the last decade, that exodus kicked into reverse. The White population increased between 2010 and 2020 in hundreds of neighborhoods at the center of many large cities,...
SFGate

Patients needing home IV nutrition fear dangerous shortages

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The fear started when patients saw their nurses and dietitians posting job searches on LinkedIn. Word spread to Facebook groups, and patients started calling Coram CVS, a U.S. supplier of the compounded IV nutrients upon which they rely for survival. CVS Health confirmed on June 1 it was closing half its Coram home infusion branches and firing about 2,000 nurses, dietitians and pharmacists.
SFGate

Legal sizes for lobsters could change to protect population

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The rules about the minimum and maximum sizes of lobsters that can be trapped off New England could soon become stricter, potentially bringing big changes to one of the most valuable seafood industries in the country. Fishers are required to measure lobsters from eyes to...
MAINE STATE
SFGate

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
SFGate

FedEx, Southwest jets came scarily close for 30 seconds in Texas

A FedEx widebody cargo jet came within several hundred feet of colliding with a Southwest plane in Austin, Texas, early Saturday and the two planes remained in proximity for at least 30 seconds, flight data show. The FedEx Boeing 767-300, which had been cleared to land on the same Austin-Bergstrom...
AUSTIN, TX

