Ceebla Cuud

When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval

After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,
Ceebla Cuud

A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague

A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
The Independent

Lee Ryan told flight attendant ‘I want your chocolate children’, trial told

Blue star Lee Ryan told a black flight attendant “I want your chocolate children” and asked her to kiss him while drunk on a plane, a court has heard.The singer, 39, was “slurring his words and staggering around” after drinking a whole bottle of port before a British Airways flight from Glasgow to London City Airport on July 31 last year.After being refused more alcohol on the plane and told to return to his seat, Ryan made comments about a flight attendant’s looks, calling her a “chocolate cookie” before grabbing her wrists, it was alleged.He is accused of being drunk...
The Independent

‘Extremely traumatic’: Officers react after girl mauled to death by shark while jetskiing with friends

A teenage girl has sadly died after being mauled to death by a shark in Western Australia.The 16-year-old is believed to have been jetskiing with her friends south of Perth. Spotting a pool of dolphins, she dived into the Swan River in North Fremantle. The girl was attacked by a shark whilst she was swimming, the first fatal attack in the Swan River since 1923.Emergency services were rushed to the scene, where she was pulled out of the water with severe leg injuries. Despite the attempts of several paramedics to save her, the teenager died.Police have not issued specifics of...
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Ceebla Cuud

Woman Described the Moment She Discovered Her Parents Were Brother and Sister

Realizing that you've spent the past two decades living a lie is a horrible realization. This kind of stuff belongs in fiction, not real life. This is life for Teresa Weiler. During her appearance on the BBC Radio 4 Life-Changing program, the 64-year-old woman made a startling admission. She learned that her parents were siblings.
Jules

How the 11 Nuns Who Stood Up to Hitler were Executed?

Several innocent individuals and people were brutally put to death when the Second World War reached their doorstep. Many cities and villages were occupied and suffered greatly as a result of the German Army's rampage over various territories. In these trying times, many people sacrificed themselves for the sake of their community and humanity. However, many of the efforts of such glorious people have been looked over after the war ended. A classic example is the great nuns who sacrificed their lives for their nation. Here is the story of the horrific execution of 11 nuns who were executed for standing up to Hitler.
Ricky

The youngest mother in the world gave birth when she was 5 years old

Lina Medina is considered to be the youngest mother in the history of humankind. She gave birth when she was only 5 years old. Her child was a boy named Gerardo who weighed 6 lbs. Her entire village in Peru got shocked in disbelief after they heard the news of 5-year-old Lina giving birth via cesarean section at such a young age.

