When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval
After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,
Farmer Who Appeared in Documentary About Farming Killed By His Own Cow
In a tragic albeit ironic accident, a farmer who appeared in a documentary about farming was killed by his own cow. Now, the man’s death, who starred in a BBC documentary known as This Farming Life about the challenges of farming in Scotland, is being investigated by authorities. According...
Trans woman guilty of raping two women remanded in female prison in Scotland
Politicians, campaigners and UN special rapporteur concerned by case of Isla Bryson, who offended before she had transitioned
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews dies after ingesting poison she ordered from Russia
A British mental health blogger and accomplished yachtswoman died at a secure psychiatric facility after she ingested a poisonous substance she bought from Russia — telling staff it was protein powder. Beth Matthews, 26, was not supposed to open her mail at The Priory Cheadle Royal hospital in 2022...
A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague
A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
"Will God ever forgive me for marrying a man who impregnated a second woman?" Woman faces their guilt and self-blame
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "Will God ever forgive me for marrying him even when I knew he was divorced with one child and another with the woman he had just impregnated?"
Kaylea Titford’s father admits he heard her screaming night before she died
Alun Titford on trial over death of disabled daughter in Wales
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
The actor who played Ashley Wilkes in "Gone With the Wind" was shot down by the Germans in World War II
Leslie Howard Steiner (1893 - 1943) was an English actor, director, and producer who is best known for his role as Ashley Wilkes in the classic 1939 movie, Gone With the Wind. As a young adult even before he got into the movies, Leslie became interested in the war effort. During World War I, he voluntarily enlisted as a private in the British Army.
Lee Ryan told flight attendant ‘I want your chocolate children’, trial told
Blue star Lee Ryan told a black flight attendant “I want your chocolate children” and asked her to kiss him while drunk on a plane, a court has heard.The singer, 39, was “slurring his words and staggering around” after drinking a whole bottle of port before a British Airways flight from Glasgow to London City Airport on July 31 last year.After being refused more alcohol on the plane and told to return to his seat, Ryan made comments about a flight attendant’s looks, calling her a “chocolate cookie” before grabbing her wrists, it was alleged.He is accused of being drunk...
Suella Braverman tells Holocaust survivor she will not apologise for ‘invasion’ rhetoric
Suella Braverman has said she will not apologise for her language after a Holocaust survivor told the home secretary her description of migrants as an “invasion” was akin to rhetoric the Nazis used to justify murdering her family. Braverman was confronted by Joan Salter, 83, during a meeting...
‘Extremely traumatic’: Officers react after girl mauled to death by shark while jetskiing with friends
A teenage girl has sadly died after being mauled to death by a shark in Western Australia.The 16-year-old is believed to have been jetskiing with her friends south of Perth. Spotting a pool of dolphins, she dived into the Swan River in North Fremantle. The girl was attacked by a shark whilst she was swimming, the first fatal attack in the Swan River since 1923.Emergency services were rushed to the scene, where she was pulled out of the water with severe leg injuries. Despite the attempts of several paramedics to save her, the teenager died.Police have not issued specifics of...
Ex-Royal Marine dug into the grave of a married couple in bid to find 'jewellery and guns'
A former Royal Marine, who may have been seeking to find jewellery and firearms to fund an addiction to Class-A drugs, dug into the grave of a married couple who had been laid to rest together.
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Tim Dowling: I found a secret loft in our house. Foolishly, I also told my wife about it …
The new mystery room has rekindled her craving for more storage space
Woman Described the Moment She Discovered Her Parents Were Brother and Sister
Realizing that you've spent the past two decades living a lie is a horrible realization. This kind of stuff belongs in fiction, not real life. This is life for Teresa Weiler. During her appearance on the BBC Radio 4 Life-Changing program, the 64-year-old woman made a startling admission. She learned that her parents were siblings.
How the 11 Nuns Who Stood Up to Hitler were Executed?
Several innocent individuals and people were brutally put to death when the Second World War reached their doorstep. Many cities and villages were occupied and suffered greatly as a result of the German Army's rampage over various territories. In these trying times, many people sacrificed themselves for the sake of their community and humanity. However, many of the efforts of such glorious people have been looked over after the war ended. A classic example is the great nuns who sacrificed their lives for their nation. Here is the story of the horrific execution of 11 nuns who were executed for standing up to Hitler.
The youngest mother in the world gave birth when she was 5 years old
Lina Medina is considered to be the youngest mother in the history of humankind. She gave birth when she was only 5 years old. Her child was a boy named Gerardo who weighed 6 lbs. Her entire village in Peru got shocked in disbelief after they heard the news of 5-year-old Lina giving birth via cesarean section at such a young age.
Elephant Crushes Couple With Tusks as Husband Held Son in His Arms
The elephant crushed the wife first and then turned to her husband after emerging from a nearby forest. The couple were severely injured in the attack.
Indian Woman Lived as a Man for 36 Years in Order to Raise Her Child Alone
An Indian lady who lost her spouse to a heart attack spent the next 39 years passing herself off as a man in order to raise her daughter alone in India's traditional patriarchal society.
