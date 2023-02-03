Suspect taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Cobb that lasted over 5 hours, officials say
One person is in custody after officials say a SWAT standoff that lasted for several hours ended.
Cobb County dispatchers told Channel 2 Action News that the incident occurred at a home on Robertswood Drive in Powder Springs.
It is unclear what led to the standoff.
Authorities said the standoff lasted over five hours but ended early Friday when officials took one person into custody.
The suspect’s identity is unknown.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office for more but has not received a response.
