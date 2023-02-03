ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newsnet5

FORECAST: Temps warming this weekend

CLEVELAND — Clouds will be increasing tonight into the day on Sunday, along with breezy conditions. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph will be possible across NE Ohio. Temperatures will see a bump as we head into the new week. We are back in the 40s on Sunday but with more clouds and isolated shower possible. Then get ready for some 50 degree highs by the middle of next week! Rain chances increase with the warmer air too. Rain showers are likely Tuesday thru Thursday of next week.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Weather outlook: What to expect the rest of winter

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Are the cold, winter temperatures making you wish for spring? It’s still 45 days away, and there’s still plenty of winter left. So, will it be a harsh or mild rest of the season?. The FOX 8 Weather Team is breaking down what to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Hold onto your hat: Blustery Sunday ahead

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The clouds are rolling in for the night ahead. Temperatures will drop to the low 30s by Sunday morning and it will feel cooler thanks to some pretty breezy conditions. We’ve going up! The arctic air retreated this afternoon. Sunday, we’re headed for the 40s, but...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

When arctic air will retreat

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A frigid evening ahead of us after a very cold day. Temperatures will continue to hang out in the teens but feel MUCH colder. Wind chill values will remain around or below 0 through the rest of the night. Still bitter to start off your Saturday...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Celebrate winter at Cleveland Metroparks' Fight the Frost Festival

Cleveland Metroparks invites you to embrace winter with a mix of indoor and outdoor fun at the Fight the Frost Festival. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany get all the celebration details. Fight the Frost Festival happens Saturday February 11th from noon to 4pm at CanalWay Center in Cuyahoga Heights. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/parks/calendar/2023/cwc/february/fight-the-frost.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Firefighters battle hazardous Euclid warehouse fire

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid firefighters are still fighting a fire at a warehouse that caught fire early Monday morning, according to a Euclid Fire Department Facebook post. Firefighters say crews arrived at 24240 Rockwell Dr. around 2:40 a.m. to find smoke coming from a manufacturing building. A fire was...
EUCLID, OH
WKYC

US 20 reopens in Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 3:20 p.m., U.S. 20 in Lorain County has been reopened. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Ohio Department of Transportation was warning travelers that they may need...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Unoccupied truck gets stuck in frozen Macedonia retention pond

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders worked through the frigid temperatures to retrieve an unoccupied truck from a retention pond in Macedonia on Friday. The Summit County Water Rescue Team worked together to safely get the truck out of the pond at Macedonia Commons. It’s unknown how the truck drove...
MACEDONIA, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, Ohio

As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
EASTLAKE, OH
Kristen Walters

Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day

A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
KENT, OH
cleveland19.com

Fire destroys Elyria mobile home, officials say

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A mobile home was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning, according to an Elyria Fire Department news release. Firefighters said crews arrived at Larkstone Place in the West Ridge Green Mobile Home Park off of West Ridge around 5:40 a.m. for heavy fire conditions coming from a single trailer.
ELYRIA, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for delicious Chinese food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're a fan of Northern Chinese cuisine, you should check out this spot in Payne Commons. As the name of the place would suggest, the restaurant offers tasty kabobs. Customers love their lamb kabobs, which are full of flavor and spiced with cumin. If you're looking for something that packs a good amount of heat, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked pork. Other delicious and spicy dishes include the dry chili chicken, dan dan noodles, and Szechuan beef brisket soup. If you're looking for something with less spice, customers enjoy their 3-course Peking duck meal. The restaurant also offers staples such as sesame chicken, sweet and sour chicken, and wonton soup.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foods very day of the week.
OHIO STATE

