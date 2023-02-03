Read full article on original website
FORECAST: Temps warming this weekend
CLEVELAND — Clouds will be increasing tonight into the day on Sunday, along with breezy conditions. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph will be possible across NE Ohio. Temperatures will see a bump as we head into the new week. We are back in the 40s on Sunday but with more clouds and isolated shower possible. Then get ready for some 50 degree highs by the middle of next week! Rain chances increase with the warmer air too. Rain showers are likely Tuesday thru Thursday of next week.
Weather outlook: What to expect the rest of winter
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Are the cold, winter temperatures making you wish for spring? It’s still 45 days away, and there’s still plenty of winter left. So, will it be a harsh or mild rest of the season?. The FOX 8 Weather Team is breaking down what to...
Hold onto your hat: Blustery Sunday ahead
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The clouds are rolling in for the night ahead. Temperatures will drop to the low 30s by Sunday morning and it will feel cooler thanks to some pretty breezy conditions. We’ve going up! The arctic air retreated this afternoon. Sunday, we’re headed for the 40s, but...
When arctic air will retreat
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A frigid evening ahead of us after a very cold day. Temperatures will continue to hang out in the teens but feel MUCH colder. Wind chill values will remain around or below 0 through the rest of the night. Still bitter to start off your Saturday...
Video: Powerful Lake Erie waves crash onto shore, roadway
Powerful waves crashed onto the shores of Lake Erie Friday morning, some even reaching I-90 near the East 55th Street Marina.
Celebrate winter at Cleveland Metroparks' Fight the Frost Festival
Cleveland Metroparks invites you to embrace winter with a mix of indoor and outdoor fun at the Fight the Frost Festival. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer and Todd Meany get all the celebration details. Fight the Frost Festival happens Saturday February 11th from noon to 4pm at CanalWay Center in Cuyahoga Heights. https://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/parks/calendar/2023/cwc/february/fight-the-frost.
Waiting for a warm-up? Here’s what the Farmer’s Almanac predicts this spring
With the first day of spring 46 days away, many people are looking forward to warmer temperatures. But according to predictions from the Farmer's Almanac, it might take some time.
Icy roads cause issues during morning commute
The E. 55th exit ramp at I-90 West is closed for a jack-knifed semi crash.
Firefighters battle hazardous Euclid warehouse fire
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid firefighters are still fighting a fire at a warehouse that caught fire early Monday morning, according to a Euclid Fire Department Facebook post. Firefighters say crews arrived at 24240 Rockwell Dr. around 2:40 a.m. to find smoke coming from a manufacturing building. A fire was...
Designed and sewn on site - Sozo apparel makes a big impression on Kenny
Sozo clothing offers a variety of 'elevated American classics made for the modern lifestyle' and Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton learns more about the sustainable concept driving Sozo apparel. Sozo is located in the Pinecrest shopping district on Cleveland's east side. https://shopsozo.com.
Hazmat crew responds to magnesium warehouse fire in Euclid
Several crews battled flames of a warehouse fire in Euclid Monday morning.
US 20 reopens in Lorain County
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 3:20 p.m., U.S. 20 in Lorain County has been reopened. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Ohio Department of Transportation was warning travelers that they may need...
Unoccupied truck gets stuck in frozen Macedonia retention pond
MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders worked through the frigid temperatures to retrieve an unoccupied truck from a retention pond in Macedonia on Friday. The Summit County Water Rescue Team worked together to safely get the truck out of the pond at Macedonia Commons. It’s unknown how the truck drove...
Large police presence, caution tape around home in Warren
There was a large police presence in Warren early Sunday morning.
As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.
A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
Fire destroys Elyria mobile home, officials say
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A mobile home was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning, according to an Elyria Fire Department news release. Firefighters said crews arrived at Larkstone Place in the West Ridge Green Mobile Home Park off of West Ridge around 5:40 a.m. for heavy fire conditions coming from a single trailer.
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for delicious Chinese food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're a fan of Northern Chinese cuisine, you should check out this spot in Payne Commons. As the name of the place would suggest, the restaurant offers tasty kabobs. Customers love their lamb kabobs, which are full of flavor and spiced with cumin. If you're looking for something that packs a good amount of heat, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked pork. Other delicious and spicy dishes include the dry chili chicken, dan dan noodles, and Szechuan beef brisket soup. If you're looking for something with less spice, customers enjoy their 3-course Peking duck meal. The restaurant also offers staples such as sesame chicken, sweet and sour chicken, and wonton soup.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foods very day of the week.
Two men shot on W. 6th Street in broad daylight
Two men were shot in broad daylight in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood on Monday.
