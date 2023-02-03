Read full article on original website
Related
Gwynedd Mercy University Hosting Summer 2023 Programs
Gwynedd Mercy University, will be hosting summer programs for high school-aged students looking to explore their passions and experience what it’s like to be a college student. Programs will be led by GMercyU faculty with the assistance of current students. Attendees will utilize GMercyU’s state-of-the-art labs and facilities in...
Fishtown’s West enters at-large race
Donavan West, a Fishtown resident, has announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for City Council at large. West, 48, received his bachelor’s degree in Administration of Justice from Penn State University and his master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Eastern University. As the founder and president of...
Former Senator Andy Dinniman Raises $112,000 for Diversity Initiatives on Anniversary of Fredrick Douglass Speech
Former State Senator Andrew Dinniman is pictured delivering the third annual Dr. Clifford E. DeBaptiste Frederick Douglass Institute Lecture. Former State Senator Andrew E. Dinniman has surpassed his goal of $100,000 to create the Dinniman Together Fund: Diversity Inclusion & Equity Endowment at West Chester University (WCU). The focus of...
Germantown museum celebrates veterans of color, teaches youth about Black heroism
ACES Veterans Museum, located in Parker Hall, the building where the original Black USO was created during World War II, is adding a gold congressional medal to their gallery, donated to them by Latin American Post 840 of Philadelphia.
Holy Family University Awarded ‘It’s On Us’ PA Grant from the Governor’s Office
The university is receiving another important grant to uphold their quality education. For the sixth consecutive year, Holy Family University has been awarded the It’s On Us PA grant. The Pennsylvania Governor’s Office announced on Jan. 10 that Holy Family University is among the 39 Pennsylvania institutions of higher education that will receive grants to combat sexual violence on campus.
How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots
'We have such a rich history in this neighborhood ... Black History Month is the perfect time to bring some of it back to life,' an official said. The post How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
underthebutton.com
Ice Spice to Receive Honorary Doctorate From Wharton Marketing Department
Isis Gaston, the artist more widely known as Ice Spice, will receive an honorary doctorate of Marketing Sciences from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania during a commencement ceremony at Franklin Field where she will address graduates of 2023 as well as all the munches in the crowd.
See Which Five Montco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in Pa. for 2023
Montgomery County is home to highly-ranked elementary schools. Niche recently released a list of the best public schools in the state for 2023. Here are the schools that made the list:. #2 The Souderton Charter School Collaborative. The Souderton Charter School Collaborative has 235 students in grades K–8. It also...
Montco Historical Sites Offer Programs to Keep Boredom and the Winter Blahs at Bay
Oh, February. For having only 28 days, you sure can feel as if you’re six weeks in length. Thus far, there hasn’t even been enough snow for kids to play in or parents to burn some calories shoveling.
Norristown Times Herald
Norristown council selects new member to fill vacancy
NORRISTOWN — A Norristown Municipal Council seat left vacant by former Councilman Hakim Jones is slated to be filled on Tuesday. Lauren Hughes, an attorney and senior assistant solicitor with the Montgomery County Solicitor’s Office, was selected to represent constituents in the municipality’s fourth district. She will take the oath of office during the upcoming February council meeting.
PhillyBite
8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania
- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
Founding Fathers Bensalem celebrates grand opening
A Philadelphia favorite has officially opened its doors in Bucks County, just in time for the Super Bowl. Last week, community members and elected officials gathered at 2900 Street Road for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Founding Fathers Bensalem to town. With Founding Fathers Sports Bar and Grill flourishing at 1612 South St. in the city for the past several years, it made perfect sense to expand operations.
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1.-Lynn-Ro Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature sandwich, the...
D2 Organization Keeping Options Open for Vacant Office Building in Collegeville
1000 Campus Drive, Collegeville, an available office building from D2 Organization. With the office market still facing many uncertainties, East Norriton’s D2 Organization has opted to keep all options open for a vacant office building in Collegeville. Paul Schwedelson reported on the opportunity for the Philadelphia Business Journal. D2...
Wissahickon School District Delays Opening Feb. 13; Students Can Stay Up to Watch Super Bowl LVII
Wissahickon is among the Philadelphia area school districts that are delaying opening next Monday, owing to the Super Bowl. As the Birds face off Feb 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Ariz., the game’s broadcast — and the wished-for, hoped-for, prayed-for local celebrations to follow — will most likely stretch into the night.
Philadelphia Mag Crowns New Montgomery County Hoagie Champ, Vaunting an Eagles-Style Underdog
On the local hoagie game board, one underdog is challenging the reputations of some well-established Montco sandwich shops. Just in time for Super Bowl 2023 nourishment, Philadelphia Magazine has cited some of the best hoagies in the area, an assessment that took three culinary experts to determine: Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo.
billypenn.com
$500M to fix Philly water pipes; Teaching MOVE in schools; Help navigating city permits | Sunday roundup
Philadelphia’s water system is one of the oldest in the nation: the average water main is 76 years old. The city’s renewal effort, which already replaces over 25 miles of pipe each year, is getting a boost. Biden was in West Philly to announce a $160 million federal grant and $340 million EPA loan. The funding will also go toward swapping out home service lines still made from lead — the toxin doesn’t usually leach into water, but still presents a danger. Will the new money mitigate the pending water rate hike? No, says the Water Dept., because it was already factored in. [BP 2022/White House/Phila Gov/WHYY]
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
Try It This Week: Wynnewood Brunch Spot Offers Elegance, Creativity, and of Course, Really Good Food
We’ve decided that when it comes to brunch, anything goes. Breakfast food? Check. Lunch food? Check. Pretty much any food is acceptable when there’s a fried egg on top and accompanied by a mimosa, writes Kae Lani Palmisano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. And if you can find a place that does brunch plus amazing avocado toast as well as a bangin’ latte, you’ve found Sabrina’s Café.
Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Launches Valentine’s Day-inspired Consumer Marketing Campaign
During the month of February, a traditionally slow travel period in the region, the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) is targeting partners, individuals, and families with a consumer marketing program promoting easy-to-plan romantic getaways and date ideas in Montgomery County.
