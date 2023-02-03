Read full article on original website
Related
WCU, Cheyney Record Slight Increases in Typical Overall Costs
While expenses fell or remained the same at the majority of Pennsylvania state system universities due to the State System of Higher Education yearly tuition freeze, both Chester County-based schools saw slight increases in overall costs, writes Bill Schackner for the Pittsburgh Tribune. The fourth straight annual tuition freeze is...
Lack of Affordable Childcare a Huge Issue Locally and Across the Nation
More than two years since the COVID-19 pandemic triggered the most catastrophic workforce decline in history, men have returned to work at a higher rate than women. In April 2022, the U.S. Chamber published data citing one million women missing from the labor force compared to pre-pandemic numbers. What can...
Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Launches Valentine’s Day-inspired Consumer Marketing Campaign
During the month of February, a traditionally slow travel period in the region, the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) is targeting partners, individuals, and families with a consumer marketing program promoting easy-to-plan romantic getaways and date ideas in Montgomery County.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0