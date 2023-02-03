ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Organizations chip in to help family make new apartment a home

CHICAGO — It’s been a particularly bitter winter for Shantel Gartley and his two teenage sons. The family first lost a mother to gun violence and then lost their apartment. “We were just living on the streets and hoping nothing bad happened to us,” Gartley said. When two of Chicago’s powerhouse non-profits, Digs with Dignity […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Larry Roberts Jr.'s barber instruction program guides young men toward better life

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side barber is paving the way to keep young men out of the system – and into a better life.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray talked with Larry Roberts Jr., owner of Larry's Barber Maximus, for this Black History Month profile. Gray also met one of the barbers Roberts employs – who is grateful for the opportunities Roberts has provided him.Barber Kurtis Brown has been in and out of the system."I survived with my life. I'm thankful. I'm 35 years old. I'm supposed to be dead," Brown said. "My background was pretty much gangs and drugs. So...
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

Washington Park Zoo announces death of beloved tiger, Stars

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Officials with the Washington Park Zoo announced Monday that the zoo's beloved tiger, Stars, was euthanized after suffering from chronic kidney disease. Stars, 18, was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease a few weeks ago. Zoo staff had been closely monitoring Stars since the diagnosis. The decision...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WGN News

Remembering WGN great Jack Taylor, dead at age 94

CHICAGO — If you are a long-time viewer of WGN News, you will remember the name Jack Taylor. Taylor died this weekend from heart failure at the age of 94. The legendary broadcaster was the face of WGN News during the 1970’s alongside Len O’Connor, Harry Volkman and Jack Brickhouse. Taylor had a journalistic career […]
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

St. Catherine Hospital begins Innovative Lymphedema Prevention Program for Cancer Survivors

St. Catherine Hospital now offers an innovative program shown to prevent chronic lymphedema in 92% of cancer survivors through three years. It is estimated that 1 in 3 at-risk cancer patients will develop lymphedema. Cancer survivors were not previously routinely monitored. Now SOZO®, a new digital health platform from Impedimed, aids in the early detection of lymphedema as a point-of-care assessment tool to guide clinical decision-making and maximize patient health.
thelansingjournal.com

Tuesday: Isolated early morning showers

LANSING, Ill. (February 6, 2023) – Tuesday is predicted to be mostly cloudy with a high of 45 degrees. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:. Have...
LANSING, IL
WGN Radio

Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson shares his story

Brandon Johnson, a Cook County Commissioner and Chicago mayoral candidate, joins Steve Dale to talk about his run for mayor, what his plans as Mayor would be ahead of the election on February 28, and he gives a little insight into his motivations and upbringing that led him into a path of politics. Listen below […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Family shocked after toddler suffers dangerous lead poisoning from their apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A silent killer – that is how experts across the world describe lead.The heavy metal has not been used in consumer products in the United States for almost a half century.And yet, lead turned up in a Chicago toddler's blood recently.The young boy's lead levels were so high that he may not be able to live a normal life. As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported Sunday night, his family is now on a quest for answers.At the Ruzicka residence, you'll find lots of cuddles and a little bit of chaos – typical toddler things. But this past...
CHICAGO, IL
newsnationnow.com

First doctor to perform heart surgery was Black man

(NewsNation) — Dr. Daniel Hale Williams was a trailblazer in many ways — he was the naion’s first Black cardiologist, and the first person in the nation to perform open-heart surgery. Williams also founded a hospital that still operates today. Williams was born on Jan. 18, 1856,...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy