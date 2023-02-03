Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing projectLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
Related
Suburban HS student with 2 gold medals in US figure skating creates program to inspire young women
The high school junior founded 'Solving Kinesthetically and Transforming Education' or S.K.A.T.E for Girls.
Couple expecting baby sees fetus flashing ‘peace sign’ in ultrasound
"The staff said they have never seen anything like this before," expecting dad Kyle Weener said.
Organizations chip in to help family make new apartment a home
CHICAGO — It’s been a particularly bitter winter for Shantel Gartley and his two teenage sons. The family first lost a mother to gun violence and then lost their apartment. “We were just living on the streets and hoping nothing bad happened to us,” Gartley said. When two of Chicago’s powerhouse non-profits, Digs with Dignity […]
Larry Roberts Jr.'s barber instruction program guides young men toward better life
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side barber is paving the way to keep young men out of the system – and into a better life.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray talked with Larry Roberts Jr., owner of Larry's Barber Maximus, for this Black History Month profile. Gray also met one of the barbers Roberts employs – who is grateful for the opportunities Roberts has provided him.Barber Kurtis Brown has been in and out of the system."I survived with my life. I'm thankful. I'm 35 years old. I'm supposed to be dead," Brown said. "My background was pretty much gangs and drugs. So...
South Side church destroyed in weekend fire, pastor vows to rebuild
The Universal Temple of Christ was a one-story brick and cinder block building on 55th and Damen. Fire hit the building early Saturday morning and was so intense it caused the roof to cave in. Pastor Edrena Bell is determined to rebuild.
Almost 800 migrant kids enrolled in Chicago area schools
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An estimated 4,000 migrants have been sent to Chicago in the last six months, including almost 800 children, most of whom are now enrolled in schools across the city and suburbs. WGN obtained records that showed at least 24 elementary schools added about 20 new students to “English as a Second […]
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy families
How much do you think your salary should be to live comfortably in Chicago with your family? A report reveals that the annual income of a Chicago-based person needs to be around $57,000. It means you must be getting $20+ an hour and should have a full-time job.
Oooh Wee It Is brings mouthwatering 'soul food with a twist' to Hyde Park
Just in time for Black History Month, a popular southern-style eatery is opening a new location in Hyde Park!
abc57.com
Washington Park Zoo announces death of beloved tiger, Stars
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Officials with the Washington Park Zoo announced Monday that the zoo's beloved tiger, Stars, was euthanized after suffering from chronic kidney disease. Stars, 18, was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease a few weeks ago. Zoo staff had been closely monitoring Stars since the diagnosis. The decision...
Remembering WGN great Jack Taylor, dead at age 94
CHICAGO — If you are a long-time viewer of WGN News, you will remember the name Jack Taylor. Taylor died this weekend from heart failure at the age of 94. The legendary broadcaster was the face of WGN News during the 1970’s alongside Len O’Connor, Harry Volkman and Jack Brickhouse. Taylor had a journalistic career […]
nwi.life
St. Catherine Hospital begins Innovative Lymphedema Prevention Program for Cancer Survivors
St. Catherine Hospital now offers an innovative program shown to prevent chronic lymphedema in 92% of cancer survivors through three years. It is estimated that 1 in 3 at-risk cancer patients will develop lymphedema. Cancer survivors were not previously routinely monitored. Now SOZO®, a new digital health platform from Impedimed, aids in the early detection of lymphedema as a point-of-care assessment tool to guide clinical decision-making and maximize patient health.
KFVS12
Rodney Boyd becomes highest-ranking Black officer of color in Illinois National Guard history
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Rodney Boyd was promoted to Major General after receiving his second star. On February 4, Governor JB Pritzker promoted Brigadier General Rodney Boyd, from Chicago, Ill., to Maj. Gen., making him the highest-ranking Black and officer of color in the 300-year history of the Illinois National Guard.
thelansingjournal.com
Tuesday: Isolated early morning showers
LANSING, Ill. (February 6, 2023) – Tuesday is predicted to be mostly cloudy with a high of 45 degrees. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:. Have...
WATCH: Massive Sprawling Fire Engulfs Chicago Furniture Store
Skycam footage shows a gigantic plume of smoke billowing through the sky.
Free DuSable Museum event to honor Steppin' pioneer DJ Sam Chatman
A free event Thursday at the DuSable Black History Museum is highlighting a Chicago contribution to Black culture.
Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson shares his story
Brandon Johnson, a Cook County Commissioner and Chicago mayoral candidate, joins Steve Dale to talk about his run for mayor, what his plans as Mayor would be ahead of the election on February 28, and he gives a little insight into his motivations and upbringing that led him into a path of politics. Listen below […]
Family shocked after toddler suffers dangerous lead poisoning from their apartment
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A silent killer – that is how experts across the world describe lead.The heavy metal has not been used in consumer products in the United States for almost a half century.And yet, lead turned up in a Chicago toddler's blood recently.The young boy's lead levels were so high that he may not be able to live a normal life. As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported Sunday night, his family is now on a quest for answers.At the Ruzicka residence, you'll find lots of cuddles and a little bit of chaos – typical toddler things. But this past...
newsnationnow.com
First doctor to perform heart surgery was Black man
(NewsNation) — Dr. Daniel Hale Williams was a trailblazer in many ways — he was the naion’s first Black cardiologist, and the first person in the nation to perform open-heart surgery. Williams also founded a hospital that still operates today. Williams was born on Jan. 18, 1856,...
Changes coming to six parishes on Northwest Side, Northwest suburbs: Archdiocese of Chicago
The Archdiocese of Chicago is announcing some changes regarding a few parishes on the city’s Northwest Side and in the northwestern suburbs.
South Side woman who was falsely arrested, assaulted by CPD settles with City
Julie Campos was working at a South Shore Family Dollar Store on East 79th Street when she was physically assaulted by Chicago Police Officer Eric Taylor. Campos has now settled with the City of Chicago for an undisclosed monetary sum.
Comments / 1