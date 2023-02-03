Read full article on original website
Related
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Celebrities who died in January 2023
This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
operawire.com
Kristyn Michele to World Premiere Samuel Lord Kalcheim’s ‘Ancient Hymns and Prayers’
Composer Samuel Lord Kalcheim will present “Ancient Wisdom, Emerging Voices” on Friday, March 3, 2023. The showcase, which will take place at the Tenri Cultural Institute in New York City, will feature two world-premiere pieces in addition to other unique works by Kalchiem. At the forefront of this...
operawire.com
Anne Sofie von Otter & Kitty Whately Lead New CD/DVD Releases
This week audiences will be about to hear rarely performed works and three famed song cycles in a production setting. Navona Records releases the latest from The ARK Trio, formed by soprano Allison Charney, cellist Kajsa William-Olsson, and pianist Reiko Uchida. The pieces presented in the CD may be an eclectic mix of American history, Bachian and Schubertian influences, and timeless poetry.
operawire.com
Teatro Real de Madrid to Showcase Modern European Premiere of Corselli’s ‘Achille in Schiro’
The Teatro Real de Madrid is set to present the modern European premiere of Francesco Corselli’s “Achille in Schiro” starting on Feb. 17, 2023. The opera, which will be presented in co-production with the Theater an der Wien, will run through Feb. 25, 2023 for a total of five performances. Mariame Clément directs a cast starring countertenors Franco Fagioli (Achille, Pirra) and Tim Mead (Ulisse); sopranos Francesca Aspromonte (Deidamia) and Sabina Puertolas (Teagene); tenors Krystian Adam (Arcade) and Juan Sancho and (Nearco), and bass Mirco Palazzi (Licomede). Ivor Bolton conducts the Coro Titutal del Teatro Madrid and the Orquesta Barroca de Sevilla.
operawire.com
Olivier Py Gets Major Role at Théâtre du Châtelet
(Credit: Christophe Raynaud) The Théâtre du Châtelet has announced that Olivier Py will become the new director. The Chairman of the board announced that after consulting the Board of Directors, Py will take the position as of Feb. 1, 2023. Py is a theater and opera director,...
operawire.com
Òpera a Catalunya Announces Cast Change for ‘Madama Butterfly’
Òpera a Catalunya has announced a cast change for its production of “Madama Butterfly.”. The company said that Hiroko Morita will no longer perform the role of Cio-Cio San. As a result, Tina Gorina and Carmen Solís share the role of “Madama Butterfly.”. Gorina is a...
operawire.com
Opera de Oviedo 2022-23 Review: Ernani
Opera de Oviedo closed his 75th season with a period production of Verdi’s “Ernani,” which included a strong cast of singers and the expert baton of the Italian conductor Daniele Callegari. The Italian stage director Giorgia Guerra did an homage to old-school opera. She staged the opera...
operawire.com
Samina Aslam Headlines Portland Opera’s Production of Kamala Sankaram’s ‘Thumbprint’
Portland Opera will continue its 2022-23 season with “Thumbprint,” an opera inspired by the true story of Mukhtar Mai, written by composer Kamala Sankaram,. The work will be showcased on March 18, 22, 24 and 26, 2023 at the Newmark Theatre. Those unable to attend the live performance will have digital access for a limited time via Portland Opera Onscreen.
operawire.com
Anna Netrebko Postpones Arezzo Recital to Feb. 17
The Guido D’Arezzo Foundation has announced the postponement of Anna Netrebko’s recital on Feb. 7, 2023. The organization said that due to severe inflammation of the oral cavity that has affected Netrebko, the recital at the Teatro Petrarca will now be held on Feb. 17, 2023. Ticket holders will be able to use their original tickets for the new date and anyone wishing to get a refund will also be able to do so.
operawire.com
Opera Orlando to Launch Spring Masterclass Series
On February 11, 2023, Opera Orlando will launch their Spring Masterclass Series. Held at the Broadway United Methodist Church, the series will open on with a class by composer and conductor Nicolas Giusti; the Roman-born conductor has led performances around the world and last appeared with OO in their 2019 production of “The Marriage of Figaro.”
Comments / 0